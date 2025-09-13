The opinions expressed below are my own, and do not represent those of the US Government, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The day after the assassination of Christian youth leader Charlie Kirk, I made the case that it was necessary to wait for confirmation and additional information concerning the shooter and his motives. The recovered rifle and inscribed bullet casings seemed all too convenient, seemingly directing anger and blame towards certain left-wing subcultures. The needed information and confirmation are now available. This was not a lone wolf, this was a representative of a violent left wing subculture, a branch of the Antifa movement known as Trantifa or Transtifa. If the Turning Point USA organization represents youth reaching for the light and a healthy, positive future, Trantifa is its dark counterpoint. Both compete and are engaged in recruiting and influencing the belief structures of American youth. Corporate media and their leftist echo chamber are guilty of actively and repeatedly portraying Turning Point USA as “far right” and falsely linking this Christian organization to either Fascism or the Neo-Nazi movement. But this is psychological projection and a perversion of both truth and the historic record. Historically, Fascism has always come from the left.

I am confident that certain Democrat party Senators and their aides, as well as their left-leaning Corporate media allies, will be tempted to misconstrue my words. To be explicitly clear, I am now calling on the US Federal Government and its legal investigative, enforcement, and homeland security capabilities to respond in full force to a domestic terrorist threat. I am not calling for, and specifically condemn vigilante violence. This has to be done rigorously, methodically, properly, professionally, and legally.

Based on available information, it is reasonable to infer that a member of the violent leftist organization self-identifying as “Antifa” would consider the founding leader of Turning Point, Charlie Kirk, as a high-value target. Cutting-edge social media researchers and image data mining specialists are rapidly accumulating confirmatory data, but for those who can read the meaning, the inscribed bullet casings tell the story.

Quoting Utah Governor Cox:

The three unfired castings were etched with the following:

“Hey Fascist! Catch! with an up arrow, right arrow, and three down arrow symbols” “Oh beta chow bela chow bela chow chow chow” “If you read this, you are gay lamo”

The spent casing carried the following inscription:

“Notices. Bulges. OWO. What’s this?”

What do the Inscriptions Mean?