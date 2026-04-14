THE EU’S SECRET STORMTROOPERS ARE EVERYWHERE (Except Where People Claim They Are)

On EUROGENDFOR, the internet’s favorite phantom army, the machinery of manufactured outrage, and the curious art of being wrong about real things

Let me tell you about EUROGENDFOR.

You may or may not have heard of it by now. Or at least, if so, you’ve heard of it in the way one hears of Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster: breathlessly, at second hand, from someone who absolutely has a cousin who saw one. It is, depending on which corner of the internet you inhabit, either a shadowy EU paramilitary poised to crush the will of the European people, or (and this is the official position) a perfectly mundane multinational constabulary created to provide law enforcement capacity in post-conflict zones where the local police have been reduced to rubble and memory.

Both of these things cannot be entirely true. Only one of them is supported by, shall we say, evidence. I will leave it as an exercise for the reader to guess which.

I raise this because the past few years have produced a bumper crop of EUROGENDFOR sightings, and I use the word “sightings” deliberately, because they share the epistemological rigor of most UAP reports. The force has been spotted, with great confidence and zero documentation, suppressing the Canadian truckers in Ottawa in 2022, and more recently, deploying against Irish farmers blockading fuel depots in April 2026. In both cases, the claim was born in obscurity, adopted by accounts with large followings, shared by people who did not check it, reshared by people who would not have checked it even if they could, and within hours had achieved the status of established fact in communities where established facts go to die.

This is not an accident of the information age. This is its operating principle.

As someone who finds Brussels’s appetite for centralized power genuinely alarming, who has watched the European project metastasize from a customs union into an institution that now has opinions about your kettle’s wattage and your cucumber’s curvature, I feel a particular duty to say this clearly: these stories are false, and believing them does not help our cause. It actively damages it.

But I want to go further than that. Because the more I study the pattern of how these stories appear, spread, and function, and the specific role that social media platforms play in their propagation, the more I find myself asking an uncomfortable question: who benefits from this? The answer, I suspect, is not the people sharing the videos.

But let us begin, as all good European bureaucratic stories must, at the very beginning.

THE FORCE THAT ACTUALLY EXISTS

EUROGENDFOR, the European Gendarmerie Force, is a real organization. It was proposed in 2003 by French Defense Minister Michèle Alliot-Marie, who had observed the chaos of the Balkan peacekeeping missions in the 1990s and concluded, reasonably enough, that there was a gap between what soldiers do and what police do, and that someone needed to fill it. The concept is called the “security gap”: when a conflict ends, and the local constabulary is either nonexistent or deeply complicit in recent atrocities, you have a period in which neither the military nor civilian police are well-suited to the task at hand.

The founding Declaration of Intent was signed in Noordwijk, the Netherlands, in September 2004, by France, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain. Romania joined in 2008, Poland in 2013, Lithuania achieved full membership in December 2025, and as of February 2026, Finland became a partner and Bulgaria an observer. Its permanent headquarters sits in Vicenza, Italy, at the General Chinotto barracks. It was declared fully operational on 20 July 2006 and formalized by the Treaty of Velsen in October 2007.

It is, in other words, a creature of treaties, committees, and interminable multilateral deliberation. Precisely the sort of thing that makes the European project expensive rather than sinister.

The force has a rapid-deployment capacity of 800 to 900 personnel, deployable within 30 days, and a standby reserve of 2,300 personnel. It can operate under military command or civilian authority. Its governing body, called the CIMIN (because no European institution is complete without an impenetrable acronym), requires unanimous agreement from all member states before any deployment. That means Poland, Romania, and Lithuania each have a veto. If you know anything about those three countries’ relationships with French-led European initiatives, you will appreciate the comedic implications. I recently heard about a French assault rifle for sale: Barely used, dropped once.

Since its establishment, EUROGENDFOR has participated in 30 missions and deployed more than 5,000 agents. These missions have included Bosnia and Herzegovina under the EUFOR ALTHEA operation from 2007 to 2010; Afghanistan under NATO’s ISAF and Resolute Support Mission from 2009 to 2021, training Afghan National Police; Haiti following the catastrophic 2010 earthquake; Mali under the UN’s MINUSMA mission; Kosovo under the EULEX operation; and the Central African Republic under EUFOR RCA.

Note what is absent from that list. Canada. Ireland. France during the Yellow Vests. France during the vaccine pass protests. Every other domestic European protest movement that internet commentators have attributed to this force. It turns out that an organization designed for post-conflict stabilization in countries with destroyed police infrastructure is not, in practice, deployed to Ottawa because truckers are honking their horns.

The information is all publicly available. The EUROGENDFOR website lists every mission. The Treaty of Velsen is downloadable. The CIMIN voting records are a matter of institutional documentation. None of this has made the slightest difference to the life expectancy of the claims, because the claims do not live in the world of publicly available information. They live on X, on Telegram, on Facebook groups with sixty thousand followers, in WhatsApp chains that move faster than any fact-checker can run.

THE OTTAWA NON-INCIDENT, AND THE PLATFORM THAT CARRIED IT

In February 2022, the Canadian Freedom Convoy gathered in Ottawa, blocked the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit, paralyzed supply chains, and generated a genuine constitutional crisis that culminated in Justin Trudeau invoking the Emergencies Act for the first time in Canadian history. It was, by any measure, a significant democratic event, the kind of popular expression of frustration with government overreach that I find genuinely sympathetic in its origins, whatever one thinks of its organization or outcomes.

The government’s response was not subtle. Bank accounts were frozen. Trucks were towed. Organizers were arrested. Pepper spray was deployed. The Ottawa police, supplemented by the RCMP under Emergencies Act powers, cleared Parliament Hill over three days, making 191 arrests. It was heavy-handed, legally contested, and conducted entirely by Canadian law enforcement under Canadian law.

And yet: EUROGENDFOR.

The claim, circulating in conspiracy communities, held that mysterious European paramilitary forces had been brought in to do the dirty work that Trudeau couldn’t entrust to loyal Canadians. This thesis requires one to believe, simultaneously, that Canada’s federal government secretly invited a European military police force onto its sovereign territory; that this was approved unanimously by the CIMIN (including Poland and Romania, who were presumably unaware of their own votes); that the force traveled to Canada and operated entirely without documentation, witnesses, or photographs; and that the entire Canadian media and political establishment subsequently covered it up, including the Conservative Party, which was actively trying to embarrass Trudeau over the Emergencies Act at the time and had every incentive to reveal such a scandal.

It is the geopolitical equivalent of claiming your neighbor’s cat knocked over your trash can when the neighbor lives in a different country, and the cat has a documented alibi.

But examine how this claim moved. It did not arrive as an article. It did not arrive as an investigation with named sources. It arrived as a screenshot, a short video clip with a caption, a quote-tweet from an account with a flag emoji in the bio. It was designed for the share, not for the read. The format was perfectly calibrated to the algorithm: emotionally charged, visually stimulating, short enough to process in seconds, alarming enough to trigger the share reflex before the skepticism reflex could engage. By the time a rebuttal existed, the original had been seen by hundreds of thousands of people, and the rebuttal was seen by dozens. This is not a bug in the social media ecosystem. It is the system working exactly as its incentive structure demands.

But here is what the EUROGENDFOR story did accomplish, whether by accident or design. It redirected the energy of Freedom Convoy sympathizers away from the very real and very prosecutable abuses of the Emergencies Act, the warrantless bank account freezes, the suspension of civil liberties, the constitutional overreach, and into an unfalsifiable rabbit hole about phantom European gendarmes. Instead of demanding answers from their own government about domestic law enforcement overreach, thousands of people directed their outrage at a European acronym. A genuine scandal about Canadian state power was partially buried under a fictional scandal about European secret police. The platforms that might have amplified organized legal challenges to the Emergencies Act instead served their users an algorithmically optimized diet of phantom EU soldiers.

If I were a communications strategist for the Trudeau government, I could not have designed a better distraction. If I were an algorithm designed to maximize engagement, I could not have found better content.

THE IRISH NON-DEPLOYMENT, AND THE MACHINERY BEHIND IT

The 2026 Irish fuel protests are another matter entirely. They are real, serious, and ongoing. Beginning April 7, 2026, farmers, truckers, and agricultural contractors blockaded fuel depots, motorways, and, in the grand Irish tradition, O’Connell Street in Dublin. The protests were triggered by an energy price shock linked to the US-Israeli strikes on Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. By the time I write this, roughly 600 of Ireland’s 1,500 filling stations have run dry. The government has announced a €505 million support package. Protests are continuing anyway.

It is a legitimate crisis, arising from legitimate grievances, handled (one might argue, mishandled) by a government caught between global energy markets it cannot control and domestic political pressures it refused to acknowledge until the country ran out of gas.

The Irish government’s response has involved An Garda Síochána’s public order units and a standby deployment of the Irish Defense Forces. The Army was announced, the Army was threatened, and, in a detail that tells you everything about the Irish government’s political courage, the Army largely did not appear. As one Irish Times source put it with magnificent frankness: “We emboldened the mob, essentially, then nothing happened.”

EUROGENDFOR has no role in any of this. Ireland is not a member of EUROGENDFOR. Ireland has no gendarmerie force. The Garda is a civilian police service, not a military one, and EUROGENDFOR membership is restricted to forces with military status. Ireland has no formal relationship with EUROGENDFOR whatsoever. A EUROGENDFOR deployment to Ireland would require a unanimous CIMIN vote, a formal mandate from a recognized international organization, and the agreement of the Irish government, which is busy enough at the moment trying to find someone willing to drive a tow truck to O’Connell Street.

What Ireland attracted, however, was something worth examining in some detail, because the mechanics of it were unusually visible.

The protest organizers used Facebook pages, in particular one called “People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices,” which accumulated sixty thousand followers, alongside locally focused WhatsApp groups for logistics coordination. The groups were running paid Facebook advertising about the protests from April 6, a day before the protests officially began. This is the legitimate, organic side of modern protest organization: social media as coordination infrastructure, genuinely useful for getting tractors to the right motorway junction at the right time.

Then the inorganic layer arrived.

As documented by The Journal, a Canadian conspiracy theorist had a video of O’Connell Street on the internet within hours of the first blockades, captioned with the claim that Ireland had “erupted into full civil war” against “EU tyrannical liars.” Tommy Robinson, who has appointed himself a kind of roving international correspondent for European unrest and maintains a large following on X that gives him reach that most actual journalists would envy, began posting incessantly. He shared a video of routine Irish Defense Forces vehicle movements, captioned as the government going “to war” with its citizens. The Defense Forces issued a clarification. This clarification received a small fraction of the views of Robinson’s original post, because clarifications do not perform well on engagement-optimized platforms and sensational misrepresentations do.

AI-generated images of gardaí deploying water cannons circulated as if they were photographs. A video of an army vehicle wedged under a railway bridge in another country entirely was shared as evidence of events in Dublin. A fake document, convincingly formatted, claimed gardaí were recording protesters’ vehicle registration numbers. The Journal noted that the disinformation playbook being deployed was “eerily similar to what happened on the day of the Dublin riots” in 2023, which is itself a data point worth sitting with.

These were not equivalent or symmetrical phenomena. On one side: real farmers, real fuel prices, real blockades, real political grievances, real social media coordination for logistics. On the other: a rapid-response disinformation apparatus, operating across multiple platforms, in multiple languages, from multiple countries, seeding the information environment around a legitimate protest with content specifically engineered to radicalize, alienate, and discredit.

The Irish Justice Minister, for his part, declared that the protesters were being “manipulated” by “outside actors,” pointing at Tommy Robinson as a named example. This claim deserves careful treatment. On one hand, it is true: foreign bad-faith actors were seeding disinformation about the protests. On the other hand, “outside agitators manipulating the movement” is also the oldest suppression narrative in the government playbook, deployed against every popular uprising since the French Revolution to imply that the protesters are pawns rather than citizens with genuine grievances. The claim can be simultaneously true and weaponized. Both things are happening at once. The Justice Minister is correct about the manipulation. He is conspicuously uninterested in who is doing it, how they are doing it at such speed and scale, and whether the disinformation is making his job easier or harder.

I leave that question hanging in the air, where it seems comfortable.

THE INFORMATION BATTLEFIELD NOBODY IS NAMING

Let me be more direct than usual.

The pattern we are observing across the Freedom Convoy, the Irish fuel protests, the French Yellow Vests, and similar movements across the Western world is not random. It has a structure. And that structure is consistent with what military and intelligence professionals call information operations, the deliberate shaping of an information environment to achieve political objectives. What has changed in the past decade is not the concept, which is as old as propaganda itself, but the delivery infrastructure: social media platforms that were built to maximize engagement have accidentally, or perhaps not entirely accidentally, constructed the most efficient disinformation distribution systems in human history.

Here is how the pattern works, in its social media-native form.

A genuine popular protest emerges, driven by real grievances: fuel prices, COVID mandates, cost of living, government overreach. It is organized largely through Facebook groups, Telegram channels, and WhatsApp chains, tools that are excellent for logistics and terrible for quality control. The movement has broad, cross-partisan appeal: farmers, truckers, small business owners, ordinary workers who don’t usually bother with politics. It is precisely the kind of diffuse, economically grounded coalition that establishment parties find difficult to co-opt and impossible to dismiss as merely ideological.

The protest generates content. Real content: tractors on motorways, blockades at fuel depots, crowds on O’Connell Street, genuine human anger at genuine economic pain. This content is highly shareable, visually striking, emotionally resonant, novel. It spreads organically across platforms because it is genuinely interesting. This is the window.

Into that window, within hours, pours the inorganic layer. Accounts that were not discussing Irish agriculture last week are suddenly posting about the fuel protests. Some are ideological fellow-travelers who have spotted an opportunity. Some are engagement farmers who have noted that protest content is performing well and have pivoted accordingly. Some, and this is the part that ought to concern us, are operating with a more deliberate agenda. AI-generated images arrive. Videos from other countries are captioned as local. Claims about EUROGENDFOR, about European secret police, about full civil war circulate at a velocity that no organic community could sustain. The amplification is not human-speed. It is algorithm-speed.

The platforms respond as their incentive structures demand. Engagement is engagement. Outrage performs. Fear performs. A video of phantom EU gendarmes performs better than a measured analysis of Emergencies Act jurisprudence. A caption reading “IRELAND IN FULL CIVIL WAR” gets more shares than “Government announces excise duty review.” The algorithm is not political. It is simply optimizing for the metric it was designed to optimize, and the metric happens to be perfectly aligned with the interests of anyone who wants legitimate protest movements to look unhinged.

The effect is threefold, and it is brutally effective.

First, it radicalizes a portion of the protest. People who arrived with reasonable economic grievances, fuel prices are genuinely too high, the government genuinely did not listen, the carbon tax genuinely is regressive, are now immersed in an information environment telling them they are living through a European military coup. This does not make them more effective advocates for fuel price reform. It makes them angrier, more conspiratorial, less coherent, and more likely to make statements or take actions that alienate the people they need to persuade.

Second, it fragments the coalition. The farmer who is furious about diesel prices but has no interest in EU stormtrooper theories looks at what his movement is becoming on social media and quietly disengages. He does not want to be photographed next to someone holding a EUROGENDFOR banner. The moderate, cross-partisan majority, the people whose involvement would have made the movement genuinely threatening to the political class, are driven away. The conspiratorial fringe, who are delighted by the attention and unbothered by the associations, remain. They inherit the flag, the following, and the reputation.

Third, it delegitimizes the movement in the eyes of the media and the political class. Journalists, who are themselves social media users and whose coverage is heavily influenced by what is trending, now cover a protest that is visibly associated with Tommy Robinson, with EUROGENDFOR fantasies, with AI-generated images of water cannons. They write about the disinformation rather than the diesel prices. The government, which was on the defensive about its failure to respond to a real economic crisis, is now on the offensive about extremism, manipulation, and outside agitators. The Overton window has moved, and not in the direction the farmers intended.

This playbook has its celebrity practitioners, and they are worth naming. Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens together command an audience of tens of millions across YouTube, X, TikTok, and podcast platforms. During the 2022 Freedom Convoy, both figures were among the most prominent American amplifiers of the protests, with Owens actively sharing the GiveSendGo fundraising campaign and Carlson devoting extensive Fox News airtime to coverage that, according to watchdog group Media Matters, ran to more than sixteen hours in a single ten-day window. Research from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue documented at the time that right-wing American content creators, Carlson and Owens prominently among them, played a significant role in transforming a Canadian domestic dispute into a globally viral cause. An academic study submitted to the Public Order Emergency Commission found that Owens received the second-most-liked tweets of any individual in the entire convoy dataset, a remarkable achievement for someone with no apparent connection to Canadian trucking. The amplification was not neutral. It added scale, international legitimacy, and conspiratorial framing that the protest’s domestic organizers had not themselves generated. It also, critically, brought in an audience primed for maximalist interpretation of events, an audience that had been told, repeatedly, that governments were engaged in deliberate war on ordinary citizens. That audience was already predisposed to believe the EUROGENDFOR story when it arrived. Carlson and Owens did not invent the conspiracy theory. They built the receptive infrastructure for it.

The same dynamic has replayed around the Irish fuel protests, though with a crucial added dimension: both figures have spent the past year undergoing what a December 2025 AI-assisted analysis of their combined YouTube output (roughly 3,000 video transcripts) described as a documented and measurable rhetorical pivot, a sharp escalation in conspiratorial framing and foreign-policy grievance content that coincided precisely with their growing estrangement from mainstream conservative institutions. By the time Irish farmers blocked O’Connell Street, Carlson and Owens were no longer merely amplifiers. They were operating as what one analyst at the Founders Signal described as a “personality-driven ecosystem where provocation, institutional distrust, and conspiracy-adjacent rhetoric are not bugs but features.” When Tommy Robinson shared video of Irish Defense Forces vehicles and claimed Ireland was “at war” with its citizens, he was transmitting into an information environment that Carlson and Owens had spent a year conditioning to receive exactly that kind of content without skepticism. The narrative pipeline runs from Robinson’s X posts through Carlson’s audience on YouTube through Owens’s thirty-five million cross-platform followers, and at every stage the signal is amplified, the context is stripped, and the conspiracy frame is reinforced. What begins as a Romanian-flag-emoji account captioning a stock footage clip as EUROGENDFOR arrives, within hours, as established fact in communities whose information diet has been curated, month by month, toward precisely this kind of conclusion.

Who benefits from this? Not the farmers. Not the truckers. Not the people sleeping in their tractors on O’Connell Street or parking their lorries outside Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

I am not asserting that this process is the result of a single coordinated conspiracy directed from a smoke-filled room, though the question of state and foreign intelligence involvement deserves serious, sober investigation rather than the casual dismissal it typically receives. Information operations can be conducted by governments, foreign intelligence services, commercial actors, ideological movements, platform algorithms, and simple opportunists, and their effects can be identical regardless of source. The social media infrastructure that hosts these operations is largely indifferent to who is using it, so long as they are generating engagement. What I am asserting is that the effect is consistent, it serves the interests of the establishments these movements are challenging, and that those of us who genuinely want to hold those establishments to account should be paying far more attention to it than we currently are.

The Justice Minister telling you that the protesters are being “manipulated by outside actors” may well be true. The more interesting question, one that neither the Justice Minister nor the social media platforms seem eager to answer, is: which outside actors are seeding the conspiracy theories that are making his job easier, and why are the platforms that profit from their content doing so little to slow them down?

THE PLATFORM PROBLEM NOBODY WANTS TO NAME

Here is a thing that is technically the responsibility of the social media companies, and which they have demonstrated no sustained interest in addressing.

The same platforms that served as genuine organizing infrastructure for the Irish fuel protests, the Facebook pages, the WhatsApp groups, the Telegram channels, are also the primary vectors for the disinformation that corrupted the information environment around those protests. They are simultaneously the nervous system of legitimate popular organizing and the delivery mechanism for the content that destroys it.

This is not coincidental. The architecture of engagement-optimized social media, structurally, selects for content that is emotionally arousing, morally charged, and tribal. A video claiming that EUROGENDFOR is in Dublin generates more engagement than a thread explaining that EUROGENDFOR’s CIMIN requires unanimous member-state approval. Fear and outrage are more shareable than nuance. This is not a controversial empirical claim; it is documented exhaustively in the academic literature on social media and in the internal research that several platforms have commissioned, suppressed, and had leaked.

What this means in practice is that when a genuine protest movement generates content on these platforms, it enters a competition it cannot win on its own terms. The organic content, real people, real grievances, is immediately in a race against inorganic content that is specifically optimized for the platform’s reward structures. The inorganic content is faster, more extreme, more emotionally potent, and often amplified by accounts with far larger followings than any spontaneous protest movement can organically assemble.

The platforms have the technical capability to identify coordinated inauthentic behavior, the rapid-amplification networks, the recycled cross-border footage, the suspiciously rapid emergence of accounts posting about a very specific local protest in a country they have never previously mentioned. They have demonstrated this capability selectively, in contexts that happen to align with the political preferences of their leadership and their advertisers. For other contexts, the community standards team is presumably very busy.

The result is an information ecosystem in which the institutions with the resources to conduct or sponsor information operations, governments, intelligence services, and well-funded political actors operate with a significant structural advantage over the dispersed, organic, underfunded movements that represent genuine popular discontent. The algorithm is, functionally, a force multiplier for power.

I note this not because I believe the social media companies will change their behavior on the strength of my prose, but because the people most harmed by this dynamic, the farmers, the truckers, the ordinary citizens whose legitimate movements are being systematically corrupted, deserve to understand the environment in which they are operating.

WHY THIS MATTERS TO THOSE OF US WHO HAVE REAL CONCERNS

Here is my deeper problem, and it is not a small one.

EUROGENDFOR is worth scrutinizing. Not because it is deploying secret stormtroopers to Ottawa, but because it represents exactly the kind of slow, procedural expansion of European institutional capacity that ought to give constitutional conservatives pause. It is a multinational paramilitary force, treaty-bound and committee-governed, that operates in a legal gray area between civilian and military authority. Its Treaty of Velsen gives its properties and funds immunity from national judicial measures. It is, by design, not subject to the domestic law of the country in which it is deployed. These are legitimate concerns worth debating seriously, and they are debatable, because the documents are public, the treaty text is downloadable, and the arguments can be made on the evidence.

The European Union has a long and distinguished history of creating institutions that are technically voluntary, technically limited in scope, and technically subject to national veto, and then, over time, through the accumulation of precedent and the elastic interpretation of treaties, becoming something considerably more than advertised. I would not be entirely surprised if, in twenty years, EUROGENDFOR’s mandate has quietly expanded in ways its founding documents did not anticipate. This is simply what European institutions do. It is their core competency.

But none of that concern is served, and in fact all of it is actively undermined, by claiming that the force was in Ottawa in 2022 or Dublin in 2026 when it demonstrably was not. Every fabricated sighting gives institutional defenders an easy win. Every debunking of a false claim becomes, by association, a debunking of legitimate unease. The wolf-criers are doing the wolves a favor. And the social media algorithms that amplify the wolf-criers, because wolf-crying produces excellent engagement metrics, are structurally indifferent to the damage they are doing to serious political discourse.

And here is the recursive trap that should concern us most: the false claims are doing exactly what a sophisticated information operation would want them to do. They are making it impossible to have a serious conversation about real institutional overreach. They are associating legitimate skepticism of European centralization with crackpot theories about phantom armies. They are ensuring that anyone who raises genuine questions about EUROGENDFOR’s legal immunities or mandate creep can be met with: “Ah yes, that’s the crowd who thought they were in Ottawa.” They are making the serious argument radioactive by contaminating it with the absurd one. And the platforms that distributed the absurd one to millions of people will face no accountability for having done so.

The European project’s democratic deficit is real. The distance between Brussels and the governed is real. The tendency of European institutions to acquire competencies by increments, below the threshold of democratic scrutiny, is real. The question of whether a body like EUROGENDFOR could, in principle, be used for purposes other than post-conflict stabilization is legitimate and worth asking.

The EUROGENDFOR-in-Ottawa story, born on Telegram, amplified on X, shared on Facebook, forwarded on WhatsApp, debunked too late and too quietly, makes all of those real concerns radioactive. That is an extraordinary outcome. And the fact that it is an outcome that serves the interests of the very institutions being scrutinized should at a minimum prompt the question of whether it was entirely accidental.

A MODEST PROPOSAL

The next time someone sends you a video captioned “EUROGENDFOR DEPLOYS IN [CITY],” I invite you to ask four simple questions about the claim, and then four harder questions about the claim’s provenance and its function in the information ecosystem.

On the claim itself:

1. Is the deployment documented in EUROGENDFOR’s own mission records, which are publicly available on their website?

2. Was there a unanimous CIMIN vote? If so, where is the documentation?

3. Is the country in question a failed state with a destroyed police infrastructure, or is it a functioning liberal democracy with its own perfectly serviceable riot police?

4. Does the video actually show what the caption claims it shows, and if army vehicles are involved, has the relevant military confirmed their purpose?

If the answer to all four questions is “no, no, no, and no,” the claim is false. But then ask the harder questions:

Where did this claim originate? Not which account shared it to you. Who created it, on which platform, and do those accounts have a history of seeding similar content around similar events?

What does this claim redirect attention away from? What is the real, documentable government overreach happening at the same moment that is now not being discussed, because the outrage budget has been spent on phantom gendarmes?

Who in the protest movement is being amplified by this content, and who is being marginalized? Does the conspiracy theory help the moderate economic majority of the movement, or does it hand the microphone to the fringe that the establishment most wants to be seen opposing?

Who benefits from a movement that began with popular cross-partisan legitimacy ending up associated with this content on these platforms?

What would it look like if someone with resources and intent wanted to use social media’s own architecture against a protest movement? Would it look very different from what we are observing?

Brussels gives us quite enough to worry about without inventing things. But the manufacturing of things to worry about, things that are conveniently unfalsifiable, perfectly calibrated to the engagement algorithms of platforms that profit from outrage, and reliably associated with discreditable voices, is itself something worth worrying about.

The Committee on the Regulation of Olive Oil Bottle Dispensers in Restaurants is meeting as we speak. Somewhere, I suspect, a rather different kind of committee is also meeting. They have better data on our social media behavior than we do. They know which content we share, which claims we find persuasive, which platforms we trust, and which voices we amplify. They are paying much closer attention to us than we are to them.

And they find the algorithm very useful.

Sources: EUROGENDFOR official website and mission records; Treaty of Velsen (2007); Wikipedia, “2026 Irish Fuel Protests”; RTÉ News; The Irish Times; The Journal (Ireland); Fortune; CNBC; European Newsroom fact-check on EUROGENDFOR conspiracy theories.

Thanks for reading Malone News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

REFERENCES

Sources supporting the observations, claims, and inferences in

“The EU’s Secret Stormtroopers Are Everywhere (Except Where People Claim They Are)”

I. EUROGENDFOR — OFFICIAL AND PRIMARY SOURCES

[1] EUROGENDFOR: What Is EUROGENDFOR. European Gendarmerie Force (official website). Authoritative overview of mandate, structure, and capabilities. https://eurogendfor.org/organisation/what-is-eurogendfor

[2] EUROGENDFOR: Creation History. European Gendarmerie Force (official website), Updated August 2025. Documents the 2003 proposal, 2004 Declaration of Intent, and 2006 operational status. https://eurogendfor.org/eurogendfor-creation/

[3] Treaty Establishing the European Gendarmerie Force (Treaty of Velsen). European Gendarmerie Force, 18 October 2007. Full treaty text; see Article 22 (property immunity), Article 23 (communications), and Article 25 (jurisdiction and discipline). https://eurogendfor.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/20071018-treaty.pdf

[4] Past and Current Missions. European Gendarmerie Force (official website), Updated July 2024. Complete official mission log; confirms no deployments to Canada, Ireland, France (Yellow Vests), or any domestic EU protest context. https://eurogendfor.org/past-and-current-missions/

[5] EUROGENDFOR Operational Concept. European Gendarmerie Force (official website). Sets out legal basis for deployment under EU, UN, NATO, or OSCE mandates. https://eurogendfor.org/egf-concept/

[6] EUROGENDFOR Organisation Structure. European Gendarmerie Force (official website), Updated November 2025. CIMIN composition, unanimity requirement, and Permanent Headquarters details. https://eurogendfor.org/test/

[7] EUROGENDFOR: ISAF Mission in Afghanistan (2009–2014). European Gendarmerie Force (official website). Documents police training mission under NATO chain of command. https://eurogendfor.org/eurogendfor-afghanistan/

[8] New EUROGENDFOR Members (Finland and Bulgaria, February 2026). European Gendarmerie Force (official website), 3 February 2026. Confirms Finland (partner) and Bulgaria (observer) status as of early 2026. https://eurogendfor.org/2026/02/03/new-eurogendfor-members/

II. EUROGENDFOR — INDEPENDENT AND ACADEMIC ANALYSIS

[9] European Gendarmerie Force. Wikipedia, Accessed April 2026. Comprehensive secondary overview; sourced to official documents and academic literature. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_Gendarmerie_Force

[10] EUROGENDFOR: The Origins. Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU). Academic analysis of the “security gap” concept and EUROGENDFOR’s institutional design. https://www.coespu.org/index.php/articles/eurogendfor-origins

[11] The European Gendarmerie Force Is a ‘Secret Army’? False. European Newsroom (AFP fact-check), 25 April 2023. Expert legal analysis confirming EUROGENDFOR holds no blanket immunity and cannot deploy without host-state consent. Cites University of Reims defense law researcher Franck Durand. https://europeannewsroom.com/the-european-gendarmerie-force-is-a-secret-army-false/

[12] Information on the Deployment of the European Gendarmerie Force (Parliamentary Question E-006998/2013). European Parliament, June 2013. Formal EU parliamentary record clarifying CIMIN control and deployment limitations. https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/E-7-2013-006998_EN.html

III. CANADA FREEDOM CONVOY (2022)

[13] Canada Convoy Protest. Wikipedia, Accessed April 2026. Comprehensive record of the protests, Emergencies Act invocation, bank account freezes, and police clearance operation. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Canada_convoy_protest

[14] How Canada Finally Ended the Weeks-Long Freedom Convoy COVID Protests. Fortune, 21 February 2022. Documents the three-day police operation: 191 arrests, 70+ vehicles towed, pepper spray and stun grenades deployed by Ottawa police and RCMP. https://fortune.com/2022/02/21/canada-ottawa-freedom-convoy-protest-ends-truckers-arrest-covid-vaccine-mandate/

[15] Trucker Protests — Transport Canada Briefing (Document 13 and 15). Transport Canada / Government of Canada, February–May 2022. Official government account confirming that law enforcement response was conducted entirely by Canadian domestic agencies (RCMP and provincial police) under the Emergencies Act. https://tc.canada.ca/en/binder/13-trucker-protests

[16] Right-Wing Americans Want In on Canada’s Anti-Vax ‘Freedom Convoy’. VICE News / Institute for Strategic Dialogue, 2022. ISD research documenting Candace Owens and other US right-wing figures amplifying the GiveSendGo fundraising campaign; Ciarán O’Connor quoted on the global amplification effect. https://www.vice.com/en/article/right-wing-americans-want-in-on-canadas-anti-vax-freedom-convoy/

[17] An Empirical Assessment of the Convoy Protest on Six Online Sites. Public Order Emergency Commission (Exhibit COM00000864), 2022. Peer-reviewed academic study submitted to the formal Commission of Inquiry; documents that Candace Owens received the second-most-liked tweets in the entire convoy Twitter dataset. https://publicorderemergencycommission.ca/files/exhibits/COM00000864.pdf

[18] Freedom Convoy Picked Up by Russian Propaganda, Then Fox News. Canada’s National Observer, 13 February 2023. Documents Fox News’s 16+ hours of convoy coverage in ten days (per Media Matters); notes the pattern of RT coverage declining as Fox coverage surged. Peer-reviewed source: Journal of Intelligence, Conflict, and Warfare. https://www.nationalobserver.com/2023/02/13/analysis/fox-news-freedom-convoy-russian-propaganda

[19] Fox News Can’t Get Enough of Canada’s Freedom-Loving Truckers. The New Republic, February 2022. Documents Tucker Carlson’s on-air statements characterizing protesters as “freedom fighters”; notes Fox was “trying to will a protest into existence.” https://newrepublic.com/article/165341/fox-news-vaccine-canadian-truckers

IV. 2026 IRISH FUEL PROTESTS

[20] 2026 Irish Fuel Protests. Wikipedia, Accessed April 2026. Comprehensive record of protests, causes (Iran war / Strait of Hormuz), government response, and disinformation activity including Tommy Robinson’s posts and Defence Forces clarification. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2026_Irish_fuel_protests

[21] Ireland Gridlocked by Fuel Protests as Iran War Drives Prices Higher. CNBC, 10 April 2026. International coverage documenting the scale of the protests and economic impact. https://www.cnbc.com/2026/04/10/ireland-fuel-prices-protest-blockade-cork-galway.html

[22] Over a Third of Ireland’s Fuel Stations Are Empty. Fortune, 11 April 2026. Documents fuel supply collapse: 600+ of 1,500 stations dry; Irish police on full alert; military on standby. https://fortune.com/2026/04/11/ireland-fuel-protests-over-third-stations-dry/

[23] The Internet’s Bad Actors Quickly Distorted the Fuel Protests into a Narrative Divorced from Reality. The Journal (Ireland), April 2026. Documents the disinformation apparatus in detail: Canadian conspiracy theorist’s ‘civil war’ video on Day 1, Tommy Robinson’s posts, AI-generated water cannon images, foreign-country vehicle footage captioned as Dublin. https://www.thejournal.ie/internet-diaries-fuel-protests-distorted-social-media-7007479-Apr2026/

[24] You Know Who’s in Control — How the Fuel Protests Brought the Country to a Standstill. The Irish Times, 11 April 2026. Reconstructs the organic protest infrastructure (Facebook pages, WhatsApp logistics groups); documents the government’s internal response and the Justice Minister’s “outside actors” claim. https://www.irishtimes.com/ireland/2026/04/11/how-the-fuel-protests-brought-the-country-to-a-standstill/

[25] Fuel Protests: Government to Raid Exchequer Surplus for €505m Support Package. The Irish Times, 12 April 2026. Documents the government’s concession package; source of the “we emboldened the mob” ministerial quote. https://www.irishtimes.com/politics/2026/04/12/fuel-protests-government-to-raid-exchequer-surplus-for-505m-support-package/

[26] Emergency Group Convenes Over Fuel Protest Disruption. RTÉ News, 9 April 2026. Justice Minister O’Callaghan’s “manipulated by outside actors” statement; documents Tommy Robinson named as an example; confirms Defence Forces vehicles misrepresented online. https://www.rte.ie/news/ireland/2026/0409/1567314-fuel-protests/

[27] Fuel Protests to Be Raised at European Commission Meeting. RTÉ News, 12 April 2026. Confirms Irish government response was conducted through domestic EU regulatory channels, not any external force deployment. https://www.rte.ie/news/2026/0412/1567854-european-commission-fuel/

V. CANDACE OWENS AND TUCKER CARLSON — SOCIAL MEDIA ACTIVITY AND PLATFORM ANALYSIS

[28] Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens ‘Significantly Increased’ Anti-Israel Content in 2025, Study Shows. Algemeiner, 29 December 2025. Reports findings of the Jewish People Policy Institute AI analysis of ~3,000 YouTube transcripts; documents measurable rhetorical pivot beginning February 2025 (Owens) and April 2025 (Carlson). https://www.algemeiner.com/2025/12/29/tucker-carlson-candace-owens-significantly-increased-anti-israel-content-2025-study-shows/

[29] Carlson, Owens, Kelly: Sold to the Movement. The Founders Signal (Substack), March 2026. Detailed analysis of the documented Qatari foreign influence operation using Carlson’s platform; AI content analysis showing Carlson’s negative Israel-related content rising from 48.9% to 70.3% after April 2025 inflection.

[30] Candace Owens — Wikipedia. Wikipedia, Accessed April 2026. Covers platform size (35m+ followers), relationship with Tucker Carlson, conspiracy theory activity 2025–2026, Macron lawsuit, and Trump public break. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Candace_Owens

[31] Who Is Candace Owens — and Why Her Antisemitic Rhetoric Poses Real Risks. American Jewish Committee (AJC), March 2026. Documents platform scale (5.7m YouTube subscribers), Owens’s relationship with Carlson, and the conservative movement split over disinformation. https://www.ajc.org/news/who-is-candace-owens-and-why-her-antisemitic-rhetoric-poses-real-risks-for-american-society

[32] Candace Owens. Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Updated March 2026. Documents 35-million-follower cross-platform network (YouTube, X, TikTok, Facebook, Rumble, Instagram); conspiracy theory timeline; platform reach. https://www.adl.org/resources/backgrounder/candace-owens

[33] Candace Owens Sums Up the Right’s Disinformation Predicament. MS NOW, 20 February 2026. Documents Ben Shapiro publicly accusing Owens and Carlson of “poisoning the movement with conspiracy theories”; institutional split within conservative media. https://www.ms.now/opinion/candace-owens-turning-point-erika-charlie-kirk-conspiracy

[34] Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens and the MAGA Media Divide. The Hollywood Reporter, April 2026. Documents Owens gaining 10.9m followers across platforms since January 2025, generating 805m YouTube views; characterizes the Owens-Carlson ecosystem as one where “provocation, institutional distrust and conspiracy-adjacent rhetoric are not bugs but features.” https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/politics-news/megyn-kelly-candace-owens-maga-media-divide-1236555703/

[35] Made in Moscow: The Russian Roots of US Antisemitism. Quillette, 14 March 2026. Documents Owens’s March 1, 2026 post to 7.6m X followers (1.8m views); Carlson’s Chabad conspiracy theory; traces underlying narratives to Russian disinformation traditions. https://quillette.com/2026/03/14/made-in-moscow-russia-antisemitism-putin/

[36] Trump Blasts Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens and Alex Jones over Iran Opposition. The Washington Times, 9 April 2026. Confirms the public break between Trump and the Carlson-Owens media cluster during the 2026 Iran crisis; contextualizes their Iran-adjacent coverage timing. https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/apr/9/trump-blasts-tucker-carlson-megyn-kelly-candace-owens-alex-jones-iran/

VI. INFORMATION OPERATIONS, SOCIAL MEDIA ARCHITECTURE, AND DISINFORMATION THEORY

[37] Canada Is No Exception: The 2022 Freedom Convoy, Political Entanglement, and Identity-Driven Protest. Gillies, Raynauld, Wisniewski — American Behavioral Scientist (SAGE Journals), 2026. Peer-reviewed academic study; documents role of traditional and digital media in amplifying Freedom Convoy; foundational for claims about platform amplification dynamics. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/00027642231166885

[38] Crisis Management: Fuel Protests Leave the Government Caught Between a Rock and a Hard Place. The Journal (Ireland), April 2026. Analysis of why protest movements reach for conspiracy frameworks; “illusion of control” dynamic in information environments. https://www.thejournal.ie/readme/fuel-protests-ireland-7007646-Apr2026/

[39] Ireland Fuel Protests: How the Internet’s Bad Actors Amplified and Distorted Events. The Journal (Ireland), April 2026. Primary source for the specific disinformation events: Canadian conspiracy theorist video on Day 1; AI-generated water cannon images; non-Irish vehicle footage; fake Garda document; Tommy Robinson’s amplification. https://www.thejournal.ie/internet-diaries-fuel-protests-distorted-social-media-7007479-Apr2026/

Note on sourcing: All URLs were verified as live and accurate as of April 13, 2026. References [1]–[8] are primary official sources from EUROGENDFOR itself and are considered definitive on questions of the organization’s mandate, membership, governance, and mission history. References [11] and [12] are the primary legal authorities on the immunity and deployment consent questions. References [17] and [18] provide the documented empirical basis for claims about Owens’s and Carlson’s amplification roles in the Freedom Convoy.