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James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
2h

The EU is faceless Marxist monster that makes up its own rules and adjusts them to make sure you’re always never in compliance as the fines rack up. The money collected from those fines goes where? Nobody knows as the EU doesn’t get audited It claims it’s a central bank but it censors the internet and has a secret army too. Europe is done for. Trump should pull out of there as fast as we can and let it fall and start over.

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Paul Sikora's avatar
Paul Sikora
2h

Doc thanks for tapping the breaks here and constantly over time. Someone needs to be the adult in the room. You are that most consistently. From some personal experience, I know that job often sucks.

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