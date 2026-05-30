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James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
2h

The problem here is this has been done by E.O. With a stoke of a pen by a libtard president this all goes away in 2 years so it will be tied up in courts for at least that long making this in essence moot. We can applaud Trump for everything he has done or attempted to do but our do nothing majority in Congress has basically stymied his presidency. It would be amazing how this country could have changed if Congress approved HALF of Trump’s E.O.’s. The need for a third party or the silent majority to rise is past due.

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American Citizen's avatar
American Citizen
3h

Thanks for detailed posting and explanation. Lot going on and hard to track it…the leftist infiltration is everywhere it seems including activist judges. So keep fighting the good fight!!

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