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President Trump just signed a new executive order to align the pediatric vaccine schedule with best practices from other developed countries.

At first glance, President Trump's new Executive Order appears to be about childhood vaccines. It is not. It is about who governs public health in America. The Order represents an attempt to shift authority away from an insulated public health bureaucracy and back toward elected officials who are accountable to voters.



The most interesting thing about President Trump’s new Executive Order on childhood vaccines is not what it says about vaccines. It is what it says about who gets to make these decisions.

The American Academy of Pediatrics lawsuit was never really about measles, polio, hepatitis B, or influenza. It was about process. The plaintiffs argued that the administration had improperly altered federal vaccine recommendations through an Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) process that did not comply with long-established legal and administrative requirements. A federal judge appeared sympathetic to that argument and temporarily blocked implementation.

The new Executive Order appears designed to sidestep that challenge.

Rather than directly imposing a new vaccine schedule, the Executive Order adopts the HHS scientific assessment as a guiding federal resource and directs the CDC and ACIP to review that assessment and update recommendations “to the extent permitted by law.” This is a subtle but important distinction.

I have long argued that the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA) envisions advisory committees such as ACIP serving precisely that role: advisory. Under FACA, committees are intended to provide advice in response to questions and policy needs identified by executive branch leadership. Over time, however, successive administrations effectively abdicated much of that responsibility, allowing ACIP to evolve into a body that often appeared to set policy rather than merely advise on it.

In my view, the proper process is straightforward. The CDC Director, acting under the authority of the Executive Branch, should define the questions to be addressed and the policy objectives to be considered. ACIP should then provide its scientific and technical advice in response. The committee should inform decision-making, not function as an independent center of policymaking.

Viewed through that lens, the Executive Order seeks to shift the debate away from the actions of a single advisory committee and back to a fundamental principle of constitutional governance: executive agencies and advisory committees advise, while elected officials establish policy and are accountable to the public for those decisions.

That distinction matters.

The administration is effectively saying that vaccine policy should not be dictated by a self-perpetuating network of advisory committees, professional associations, and pharmaceutical stakeholders operating behind closed doors. Instead, it argues that elected officials, accountable to voters, have the authority to establish policy objectives and direct agencies accordingly.

Whether courts ultimately agree remains to be seen. The legal challenges will continue. But the constitutional argument is clear: agencies exist to execute policy, not create it independently.

For decades, vaccine policy has been largely insulated from democratic accountability. ACIP recommendations automatically trigger insurance coverage requirements, Medicaid obligations, participation in the Vaccines for Children program, school mandate discussions, and physician practice standards. A relatively small group of experts has wielded extraordinary influence over national health policy.

The problem is not vaccination itself. The problem is regulatory capture.

Vaccines are among the most important public health tools ever developed. Smallpox eradication alone stands as one of humanity’s greatest achievements. Polio, measles, diphtheria, tetanus, and other diseases caused enormous suffering before effective vaccines became available.

But acknowledging those successes does not require blind faith in every recommendation that follows.

The public increasingly understands that pharmaceutical companies have financial interests and are financially manipulating the system through many mechanisms, including lobbying, advertising, ghost writing, grants and contracts, pharm marketing, and the revolving door. Professional societies have institutional interests. Government agencies have bureaucratic interests. Academic researchers have career interests. Pretending those incentives do not exist and influence the administrative state has become increasingly difficult.

The COVID era accelerated this awakening.

Americans watched experts make confident declarations that later changed. They watched dissenting physicians marginalized. They watched conflicts of interest minimized. People, including children, were subjected to arbitrary and capricious vaccine mandates for an experimental product under EUA. They watched recommendations evolve while institutions insisted that trust should remain unquestioned.

Trust does not work that way.

Trust is earned through transparency, debate, and accountability. It is not achieved by suppressing discussion.

Viewed through that lens, this Executive Order represents something larger than a vaccine policy dispute. It is part of a broader effort to reassert democratic oversight over a public health bureaucracy that many Americans have come to view as too closely aligned with industry interests and too insulated from scrutiny.

Critics will characterize the Order as anti-vaccine. That is an easy headline.

A more accurate description is that it is anti-monopoly.

For decades, one coalition of federal agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, medical societies, academic experts, and insurers effectively controlled the vaccine policy conversation. Alternative views rarely received meaningful consideration. Questions about timing, sequencing, cumulative exposure, liability protections, informed consent, or international comparisons were often dismissed rather than debated.

The administration is attempting to reopen those discussions.

One can support vaccines while still demanding independent safety monitoring.

One can support vaccines while still questioning conflicts of interest.

One can support vaccines while still believing parents deserve greater flexibility and physicians deserve more discretion.

One can support vaccines while insisting that public health recommendations be justified continuously rather than accepted as immutable doctrine.

That is not anti-vaccine.

That is what scientific accountability is supposed to look like.

The larger question going forward is whether America will continue to rely on a model driven primarily by centralized expert authority or move toward one that places greater emphasis on informed consent, physician judgment, parental choice, transparency, and public trust.

The Executive Order does not settle that debate.

It merely guarantees that the debate can no longer be avoided.

JGM/RWM

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This EO isn't about being pro-vaccine or anti-vaccine. It's about whether pharmaceutical interests, medical societies, and federal agencies should have a monopoly on public health policy.