Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
9hEdited

After an 18 year career in healthcare from 1973-1991 working from a position of payroll clerk up to an executive and consultant I can say with confidence that Americans have been transitioned into billing codes and business units. The human touch has all but disappeared.

Massive numbers of new drugs for conditions that make you scratch your head and say where did all of this come from; we’re less healthy, over medicated and life expectancy is declining

We live in an era I call “check box medicine.” Give your doc a list of symptoms he gives you a prescription. The game is keep you sick because it makes more money.

When I encounter a medical event and I am referred to as a patient I say no. I am a customer. I come to you asking for a service. For example if I want to continue doing a specific activity and your first response is well you are getting older… my response is see you later, you are practicing checkbox medicine and clearly don’t want to work with me.

We are being treated like a billing unit so behave like a customer. It gives you more power in a corrupt system.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Robert W. Geist MD's avatar
Robert W. Geist MD
9h

Congress long ago gave giant managed care bureaucracies the perverse legal power to control use of prepaid premiums in the belief that corporations would control the cost of care. This evolved into ratioing patient care by “prior authorization” or denial of care ordered by professionals and by down streaming their financial risk for their populations’ medical care. Downstream are the mini hospital corporations and professional staff impoverished by ever lower capitation rates, i.e., the money paid professional providers of population care. Cost control by rationing care has failed for decades and produced impoverished care, patients, and a few rich corporations.

Can the private and public sectors become affordable? The private sector became affordable briefly from 2004-2009 when congressional reform created a retail medical marketplace for empowered patients with tax-free first dollar coverage linked to low-cost insurance. This program almost put out of business high priced giant managed care pre-paid corporations until killed in 2009 to make way for the giant corporate cartels of the 2010 Accountable Care Act.

The Fix? Eliminate giant “cartel care” by restoring American late 2000s family control of their medical budgets for affordable professional care and insurance. Public programs could follow that same formula to affordability. Why not?

RW Geist MD

rgeistmd@comcast.net

763-276-8092

Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr. Robert W. Malone and others
100 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture