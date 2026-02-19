Malone News

James Goodrich
It’s another burden put on an already struggling portion of the population. I don’t care what some people may tell you, many are struggling today. Imagine having a pet or livestock and because of burdens put on families with these insane increases in energy costs, medical costs, etc. you are unable to take care of your animals. Many times these problems don’t happen over time they happen suddenly. Making changes in the rules to further put families and people in a position of not being able to care for their animals is heartless and what is the upside. It’s another power grab stressing out an already stressed population. The bottom line is much of this government does not want people to be self sufficient, stable or happy for that matter.

My dog, a dog I love, that had been sick previous with blood in his stool recently began having seizures. I took him to the vet yesterday. Honestly the last issue cost us almost 6000 dollars. I just can’t afford another 6-10,000 dollar bill and I’m heartbroken, I love this dog, but I have to just live with knowing I can’t help him. It’s truly eating me up.

PutativePathogen
I cut my hand on hardware cloth in the coop. Got a nasty infection. ClO2 solution stopped it in it's tracks, and 3 days later it was sealed and healed. Same with some "hot-spots" my dog got near his tail. I've also had a nasty burn which, with ClO2 spray made 2:1 with purified water and 3000ppm CDS, plus a drop of DMSO, shrank and began healing overnight. And when I saw bloody poop in the coop, I put 5ml CDS per liter of water for them to drink. Resolved in 24 hours.

We have our ways!

