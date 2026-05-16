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Uncle Mikey's avatar
Uncle Mikey
19h

The quote “Rats leaving a sinking ship” wasn’t without real observation! My dad was a Longshoreman. Ropes were required to have rodent rings installed in port. Sharp observations as always Dr. 😊

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Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
18hEdited

It keeps coming down,to the need to develop better and broader spectrum anti-viral treatments rather than wasting time and money on vaccines that will be obsolete within wks due to viral mutagenesis.

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