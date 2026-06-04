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Malone News

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Dr. Robert W. Malone's avatar
Dr. Robert W. Malone
3h

A draft version - not ready for prime time was accidentally emailed out.

Embarrassment! I apologize!

The version on the website has been corrected, but I can't undo what was sent out. Bleh.

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Sahara's avatar
Sahara
4h

Time to make Joel Salatin and people like you the head of farming. We need re-education (the good kind) and financial help to get back to the original ways of regenerative ag.

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