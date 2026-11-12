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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

DC is bought and paid for. Arms length negotiations and preventing corporate influence to distort federal policies, legislation and etc have been blurred for decades. As I mentioned before, you have to examine the role of NAM-National Academy of Medicine in shaping how healthcare is controlled and managed to provide benefit to the corporations more than the citizens. When I went to DC 15 years ago and was told our hands are tied and we cannot question vaccines and autism, you recognize that our Congressman are more concerned about keeping their political life alive than fixing what has gone wrong. Revolving door is still open and one hand washes the other in DC. Period. Will not change.

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MarKe's avatar
MarKe
1h

I would love to see a federal investigation of Congress, etc. for bribery and corruption. I often wonder who is governing the country as it seems that largely no one is, except at the most basic level. Party politics rules. Congress does not implement the will of the people. Enemy indoctrination has infiltrated the universities and I just read the public schools, as well. Where are our elected officials? Are they all compromised?

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