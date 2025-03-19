I wasn’t sure anything would be worthwhile in these files, as it seemed like any real documents alleging CIA or government involvement would have been burned long ago.
The new JFK files document set (63,400 pages) were released on Mar 18, 2025, to remove past redactions, but so far, they show no significant bombshells. Scholars are still reviewing all of the documents, but at this point, no "smoking gun" is expected.
However, the heavily classified documents are still being identified, copied and distributed. So, there is a lot we have yet to learn.
Furthermore, DNI Gabbard has stated that the more heavily sealed documents have yet to be released. More will be forthcoming.
The link to the JFK archives homepage is:
The link to the 2025 new releases is:
Let’s start at the beginning with DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s memo that released the JFK files and set this whole thing in motion:
So far, DNI Gabbard has not announced any new unsealed records, but she states in the memo above that they will be forthcoming and that she will personally announce these releases on her X account.
The national archives site states that they released about 2100 PDFs. They are all being released by Record Identification Form (RIF) number, so each PDF must be opened -without any title or description. Not exactly helpful!
The table below displays the file names and links to all of the documents released on March 18, 2025. They are sorted by Record Identification Form (RIF) number, which is included in the filename.
People, AI, and organizations are scouring the documents as quickly as possible - but this will take some time!
If anything earth-shaking is to be found, it most likely will be in documents yet to be released.
While searching through X and other news sites, I have found some very intriguing documents.
We will have years to get the “experts'” opinions on these documents, but instead, let’s just look at what is being posted in terms of “raw data.” The issue is that the RIF number is not always located on most of these, so they can’t be easily verified as real.
Also note that a lot of the documents implicating the Russians or Cubans were memos from individuals claiming special knowledge long after 1963. So, of course, these files are suspect.
JFK was assassinated in Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963.
Any files after that date are somewhat suspect, as who knows who was either trying to implicate or remove suspicion about involvement in the plot.
Screenshots below of some of the file pages, as well as some interesting X posts about the documents.
The first file from a memo soon after Kennedy’s death.
This one below is interesting because this memo dates to 12/03/1963, - so after the assassination, but still early.
Newly surfaced JFK document reveals the CIA urged Australian intelligence to keep Warren Commission files out of the public domain. Why the secrecy, even in 1968? What did CD-971 contain that couldn’t see the light of day? According to an article by David Wise in the Saturday Evening Post of April 6, 1968, the description of CD 971 is: "Anonymous telephone calls to U.S. Embassy in Canberra Australia relative to planned assassination of President Kennedy."
The question is - will the CD 971 memo now be made available?
A day after JFK was assassinated, a CIA agent named Gary Underhill claimed that the CIA was responsible and that he feared for his life. Less than six months later, Gary was found shot to death in his apartment. It was ruled a suicide. But he was shot on the left side of his head - and he was right-handed. However, this memo has been released ages ago - it is not new.
Newsweek published a fascinating background article on J. Garrett Underhill. If you haven’t heard this story before, it is worth reading.
Above is just a tiny sampling of what is being found, but so far, as expected -to date, the files are underwhelming.
However, Trump is doing as promised—releasing all documents unredacted. Time will tell if anything in this body of information sheds light on events over 60 years ago…
Stay tuned.
I'm yet to be convinced that the real story will be released. I suppose I should be hopeful, but there are people and agencies that have much to lose if their involvement were revealed. I'll never believe that Oswald acted alone, if for no other reason than the reluctance to release the documents for 60 years.
Requesting indulgence, and following up on yesterday’s article on drug trafficking, I add this about a concomitant evil that moves toward the same debasement of humanity: Human trafficking. IF this is legitimate, it’s quite important for understanding what we are up against; in some ways concealed and in other ways plainly visible. A glimpse at what might come of the promised Epstein files, if we are ever to see them.
I watched this months-old interview in full, yesterday, afterward. I considered making late note of it under yesterday’s article, but thought it might get lost in the already advanced accumulation of comments. It is shocking and disturbing; but in some ways not surprising.
The interview is between Patrick Bet David and Anneke Lucas, who was allegedly groomed as a sex slave as a preteen girl in the early 70s. With evident discomfort, she mentions or acknowledges a few names of now late billionaires, international politicians, and celebrities. The willful worship of evil, whether out of veneration or personal ambition. If she’s acting or fabricating, it’s an Oscar-worthy performance.
I find her credible, but there is the risk that I do because her claims bolster one of my existing conclusions: That evil often makes its way in the world by disguising itself as…. Philanthropy. In this account of events, some of the bigger pieces of the internationalist puzzle are visible on the same table.
I found things get really jarring about 20 minutes in:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jPVvEi8kAUo
As I watched and listened, I consulted the Wikipedia article (with the understanding of the risks of deception that entails) for the late David Rockefeller, noting his ties with the intel community. Toward the end, there is a section titled, “Internationalist Conspiracy.” This is how it reads:
<<Throughout his life, Rockefeller was accused of being part of an internationalist conspiracy seeking to undermine the interests of the United States and promote a more unified global order. One of Rockefeller's most prominent accusers was Georgia Congressman Lawrence Patton McDonald, who in the 1975 book, The Rockefeller File, wrote:
The Rockefellers and their allies have, for at least fifty years, been carefully following a plan to use their economic power to gain political control of first America, and then the rest of the world. Do I mean conspiracy? Yes, I do. I am convinced there is such a plot, international in scope, generations old in planning, and incredibly evil in intent.
In response to accusations of this type, David Rockefeller himself wrote in his 2003 book, Memoirs:
For more than a century ideological extremists at either end of the political spectrum have seized upon well-publicized incidents such as my encounter with Castro to attack the Rockefeller family for the inordinate influence they claim we wield over American political and economic institutions. Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as 'internationalists' and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure--one world, if you will. If that's the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it. >>
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Rockefeller
BTW, the late Congressman McDonald was aboard flight KAL 007 when it was shot down over Soviet airspace in 1983.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Korean_Air_Lines_Flight_007