I wasn’t sure anything would be worthwhile in these files, as it seemed like any real documents alleging CIA or government involvement would have been burned long ago.

The new JFK files document set (63,400 pages) were released on Mar 18, 2025, to remove past redactions, but so far, they show no significant bombshells. Scholars are still reviewing all of the documents, but at this point, no "smoking gun" is expected.

However, the heavily classified documents are still being identified, copied and distributed. So, there is a lot we have yet to learn.

Furthermore, DNI Gabbard has stated that the more heavily sealed documents have yet to be released. More will be forthcoming.

The link to the JFK archives homepage is:

JFK file Archive homepage

The link to the 2025 new releases is:

2025 JFK files

Let’s start at the beginning with DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s memo that released the JFK files and set this whole thing in motion:

So far, DNI Gabbard has not announced any new unsealed records, but she states in the memo above that they will be forthcoming and that she will personally announce these releases on her X account.

The national archives site states that they released about 2100 PDFs. They are all being released by Record Identification Form (RIF) number, so each PDF must be opened -without any title or description. Not exactly helpful!

The table below displays the file names and links to all of the documents released on March 18, 2025. They are sorted by Record Identification Form (RIF) number, which is included in the filename.

People, AI, and organizations are scouring the documents as quickly as possible - but this will take some time!

If anything earth-shaking is to be found, it most likely will be in documents yet to be released.

While searching through X and other news sites, I have found some very intriguing documents.

We will have years to get the “experts'” opinions on these documents, but instead, let’s just look at what is being posted in terms of “raw data.” The issue is that the RIF number is not always located on most of these, so they can’t be easily verified as real.

Also note that a lot of the documents implicating the Russians or Cubans were memos from individuals claiming special knowledge long after 1963. So, of course, these files are suspect.

JFK was assassinated in Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963.

Any files after that date are somewhat suspect, as who knows who was either trying to implicate or remove suspicion about involvement in the plot.

Screenshots below of some of the file pages, as well as some interesting X posts about the documents.

The first file from a memo soon after Kennedy’s death.

This one below is interesting because this memo dates to 12/03/1963, - so after the assassination, but still early.

The JFK Files

Newly surfaced JFK document reveals the CIA urged Australian intelligence to keep Warren Commission files out of the public domain. Why the secrecy, even in 1968? What did CD-971 contain that couldn’t see the light of day? According to an article by David Wise in the Saturday Evening Post of April 6, 1968, the description of CD 971 is: "Anonymous telephone calls to U.S. Embassy in Canberra Australia relative to planned assassination of President Kennedy."

The question is - will the CD 971 memo now be made available?

A day after JFK was assassinated, a CIA agent named Gary Underhill claimed that the CIA was responsible and that he feared for his life. Less than six months later, Gary was found shot to death in his apartment. It was ruled a suicide. But he was shot on the left side of his head - and he was right-handed. However, this memo has been released ages ago - it is not new.

Newsweek published a fascinating background article on J. Garrett Underhill. If you haven’t heard this story before, it is worth reading.

Newsweek: Underhill

Above is just a tiny sampling of what is being found, but so far, as expected -to date, the files are underwhelming.

However, Trump is doing as promised—releasing all documents unredacted. Time will tell if anything in this body of information sheds light on events over 60 years ago…

Stay tuned.

