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es's avatar
es
2h

Well said. We need answers now! Mr Kennedy step up and take responsibility

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John H.'s avatar
John H.
2h

I'm glad this was written and appreciate the courage to write it. After seeing the wrong people leave or be sent packing and the wrong decisions being made regarding MAHA, mRNA , ACIP and HHS/FDA in general I've been wondering for a long time what happened (at the very top). I understand timing of political decisions but silencing MAHA leadership is what the other side does and other decisions are pure capitulation. That is NOT what I voted for and it is very clearly understood going into the mid-terms.

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