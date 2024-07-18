After the complete and abject failure of the Secret Service in stopping the attempted assassination of our next President of the United States, one would expect that there would be an investigation, maybe even more than one.

But watching the news over the last few days has made it painfully clear that the investigations and the investigations of the investigators are to be never-ending. And despite assurances to the contrary, no one organization seems to be leading the way. Furthermore, whatever happened is being swept up into some classified dark hole, never to see the light of day.

The headlines from the past couple of days speak volumes:

The DHS leads the way:

Looks like the DHS Inspector General is investigating the Secret Service over their failure. Right? Well, that is weird, given that the United States Secret Service (USSS) is a federal law enforcement agency that operates under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). They are one and the same.

Essentially, that means that the same agency that caused this huge security failure will be investigating themselves.

However, it isn’t just the DHS that is investigating the security failures of the Secret Service.

But then, maybe the FBI is leading the investigation?

Apparently, the FBI has already come up with a reason for not investigating. And Congressman Tim Burchett has already called bullshit on their excuse.

No… Wait!

Should the Biden administration investigate itself?

The Biden administration has also launched an investigation. Talk about a self-licking ice cream cone!

The House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle and has also launched an investigation.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has announced he also is setting up a task force to investigate the failed response by the Secret Service

Then we have Secret Service Director Cheatle explaining how having Secret Service agents on that low sloping roof could put officers in danger. Having them fall off, as a police officer did to avoid getting shot at by Crooks - well that just wouldn’t be right.

Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe told Reuters the gunman, later identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, saw the officer and pointed his rifle at him before the officer, holding to the roof's edge, dropped down to safety.

A few things come to mind with this.

The truth is a local police officer had been on the roof already and when threatened by the shooter, chose to fall off. So, the slope and height of the roof just wasn’t a cause for great concern by the local police force.

Then there is whole DEI/ESG notion coming from the Secret Service Director that we are all equal and interchangeable. That President Trump’s life is no more expendable or important than an agent’s. In my way of thinking, this goes against every principle of an elite security force.

In all this madness, what is clear is that there is no grand plan to all of this. It is all just more Keystone Cops.

So many, many questions…

What is also clear is that the leaks and comments now being generated by the Federal government about the assassin are being produced to push a narrative.

Such as the only photo of the shooter being shown by MSM is one where it looks like Crooks is posing for his junior high yearbook. Hard to believe that the MSM couldn’t find a more recent photo…

Then, there is this comment coming from the FBI.

A federal law enforcement bulletin obtained by CBS News identified the gunman as "an apparent lone attacker." The FBI is investigating whether he was a politically motivated homegrown domestic violent extremist.

Do you feel those words oozing into your head yet?

Moving on.

According to the FBI, Crooks had no identification, and the AP has written that Crooks had no criminal record. And yet…

After being killed at the scene, Crooks didn’t have any identification on his body, so agents had to “run his DNA and get biometric confirmation,” Kevin Rojek, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office, said at a press conference Saturday night before the gunman was named.

Why and how does the government have access to the DNA and biometric data of someone who isn’t a criminal? How were was the FBI able to analyze his DNA to discover his identity within an hour plus, after the shooting? What database was used?

Has the government just de facto admitted that they have DNA and biometric data on most of us?

Since that initial 24-36 hours, the government has essentially shut down information about the shooter, the investigation, and information surrounding the event.

Information is now being swept into classified pigeon holes. This is not right.

Even Joe Rogan is perplexed. He just can't quite bring himself to acknowledge the obvious deployment of #PsyWar by the blob and their mockingbird media on the American public.

"The whole thing stinks of either incompetence or a design or we're in The Matrix...The whole thing is bananas. He's 20-years-old and then you find out he was in a BlackRock commercial?"

(starts after 2h)

And then there is the issue of whether or not Austin Private Wealth LLC (APW LLC) placed a large short put on Trump Media (President Trump’s Truth Social stock ($DJT)) right before the assassination attempt.

Per DiedSuddenly_ (on “X”) :

The firm that took the suspicious and enormous bet against President Trump’s Truth Social stock ($DJT) ONE DAY before the assassination attempt is Austin Private Wealth LLC, majority held by George Soros’ Vanguard and BlackRock. Coincidentally, BlackRock, a party that would have greatly profited from President Trump’s death, included the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, in a 2022 promotional video. Alex Soros infamously shared an Atlantic Magazine cover image which featured a bullet hole in glass, followed by a picture of cash which added up to the number 47, a message some interpreted as a cryptic death threat against President Trump. Austin Private Wealth LLC is also connected to the late-President George H.W. Bush, who was a client, and through his son, President George W. Bush, who attended events and was involved in the company's charitable initiatives. Bush family close associate James A. Baker III, a former Secretary of State and H.W.’s White House Chief of Staff, has served as the firms Senior Policy Director since its inception in 2006. Being that this was the largest bet the firm has ever taken, it’s fair to presume Baker had a role in making it. It’s also important to remember the moment H.W. made a Sicilian style death motion toward a tv showing President Trump decimating his son Jeb during the 2016 Presidential primary. Lastly, Austin Private Wealth LLC, according to their website, directly supports the ACLU, ADL Austin, Shalom Austin, Jewish Community Center, Camp Young Judaea, Congregation Beth Israel, Austin Jewish Academy, and Hadassah.

APW LLC claims that this was all just a technical reporting mistake.

“The SEC filing which showed that Austin Private Wealth shorted a large number of shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT) was incorrect and we immediately amended it as soon as we learned of the error. No client of APW holds, or has ever held, a put on DJT in the quantity initially reported. The correct holding amount was 12 contracts, or 1,200 shares — not 12 million shares, as was filed in error. In submitting the required report for the second quarter of 2024, a multiplier was applied by a third-party vendor that increased the number of the shares by a multiple of 10,000 for all options contracts (not just DJT). We did not catch the error before approving the filing. We filed the report on July 12 to reflect our positions on June 28. We amended it on July 16. We deeply regret this error and the concern it has caused, especially at such a fraught moment for our nation. We are committed to full transparency and maintaining the trust of our clients. As such, we are reviewing our internal procedures and our processes with the third-party vendor that assists with SEC filings to better understand how this happened and avoid similar issues moving forward. “ https://austinprivatewealth.com/news-and-events

Here is a new term to add to your vocabulary. “Enshittification”. It's a real term coined by a writer at the Financial Times that describes the decay of services.

Enshittification is a pattern where online services and products experience a decline in quality over time. It is observed as platforms transition through several stages: initially offering high-quality services to attract users, then shifting to favor business customers to increase profitability, and finally focusing on maximizing profits for shareholders at the expense of both users and business customers. This process results in a significant deterioration of the user experience. A variety of platforms have been described as examples of this, including Airbnb, Amazon, Facebook, Google Search, Twitter, Netflix, Bandcamp, YouTube, Reddit, Uber, and Unity. The neologism "enshittification" was coined by writer Cory Doctorow in November 2022 to describe this phenomenon. The American Dialect Society recognized the term's relevance and impact by selecting it as its 2023 Word of the Year. Doctorow has also referred to this concept as platform decay, emphasizing the inevitable decline in service quality due to these profit-driven changes. To tackle and diminish enshittification, Doctorow advocates for two fundamental solutions: upholding the end-to-end principle and guaranteeing the right of exit. The end-to-end principle asserts that platforms should transmit data in response to user requests rather than algorithm-driven decisions. Ensuring the right of exit entails facilitating user departure from platforms without data loss, which necessitates interoperability. These strategies aim to uphold the standards and trustworthiness of online platforms, placing emphasis on user satisfaction and encouraging market competition.

Here is a video of Doctrow speaking about his proposal to do something about the enshittification of the internet.

The use of the term has broadened, and we can probably say the we are seeing the enshittification of the Secret Service.

We are living through The Great Enshittening!

There is much to what happened that will always be both unknown and unknowable.

However, much is known that isn’t being shared and won’t be shared.

Trust in government is broken. The government does not even trust the government.

If you take a moment to reflect on all of this, you will see that it clearly demonstrates that the “government” knows it has been corrupted.

Welcome to PsyWar - based civil war, where we all are forced to live in a post-truth world.

“We know that they are lying, they know that they are lying, they even know that we know they are lying, we also know that they know we know they are lying too, they of course know that we certainly know they know we know they are lying too as well, but they are still lying. In our country, the lie has become not just moral category, but the pillar industry of this country.”

―Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

