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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
5hEdited

I have to admit when republicans vote in blocks to restrict freedoms on American citizens it not only aggravates me more than the 211 democrats that voted to fund the privacy infringement, but I believe its the reason why people stay home on Election Day.

Republican impotence is as clear as day, just look at Saturday, the republican president has a 3rd assassination attempt and the republicans sit on their hands, not eliminating the filibuster, while the secret service goes unpaid for over 2 months now. It makes it hard to see any difference between the supposed conservative and the communist democrat. Again we give them all three levers of power and they refuse to do what they were elected to do.

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Helen's avatar
Helen
5h

I have known about this particular requirement since it was signed, sealed and delivered against the Real American citizens and I refuse to buy any automobile manufactured after 2021. I don't trust the government of this country about anything anymore and I believe smart people will do the same thing.

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