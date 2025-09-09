Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Clifton's avatar
Anne Clifton
1h

I just finished watching the PSI hearing headed by the amazing Senator Ron Johnson; waiting to see if Dr. Malone gets to defend himself. I've never seen Aaron Siri so angry. It is maddening to have to listen to Blumenthal and his ilk.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Robert W Malone MD, MS and others
Robert W Malone MD, MS's avatar
Robert W Malone MD, MS
1h

I missed adding in the last page of the report - just added it in now!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture