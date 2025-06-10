Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert W Malone MD, MS's avatar
Robert W Malone MD, MS
3h

Now, the AMA is calling for Kennedy's resignation and for the Senate to investigate his ACIP terminations.

The AMA claims that he said he wouldn't change the ACIP committee. But that isn't what he said.

Kennedy said (according to Senator Cassidy): "He'll also maintain recommendations from CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) without changes"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Matthew Koch's avatar
Matthew Koch
3h

I will give Secretary Kennedy tremendous credit on his timing😂.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture