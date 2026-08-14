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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
6hEdited

It is more basic than that. When you are experimenting with RNA injections that reprogram cellular function you are corrupting the human genome. Women of child bearing age should not be in the equation at all! The following report confirms this. https://thomasabraunrph.substack.com/p/russian-roulette

It is a criminal medical experiment that is moving forward without any acknowledgement of the great harm including deaths that have been created and will be created in the future. Every miscarriage that was caused by the RNA injection is a criminal offense.

Hippocratic oath has been trashed and the medicine men & women that embraces this RNA push have lost their morality and soul.

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Garry Blankenship's avatar
Garry Blankenship
6h

I can appreciate that a healthcare administrative professional would not want to be prematurely sending chicken little alarm flags, but the concealment of potential harms is far worse. Simply noting possible concerns would have been adequate until more definitive data becomes known. To this layperson all were complicit in a modern day Frankensteinian experiment. The shame and the corruption is that they felt the need to cover up or conceal any relevant information at all. To protect what or whom ? Their asses, their jobs, industry, under the table money - - - what ?

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