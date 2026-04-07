Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Robert W. Malone's avatar
Dr. Robert W. Malone
8h

Note: Apparently this AM (Tuesday Apr 07) the server farm that hosts the Curativa Bay site (Cloudfare) was hit with a bot-driven DNS attack. Curativa management is doing what it can to bypass this ASAP. Please be patient!

Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr. Robert W. Malone and others
D D's avatar
D D
8h

This is so exciting and I'm on it now! Between this and DMSO our health is transformed! I can't wait to get my supply. This has got to be a good company or you never would endorse it, I feel so fortunate to know I can trust these recommendations. Thank you once again for adding information and knowledge to my life. I will spread the word. Today I go to a holistic vet for my older cat tooth cleaning, she will be the first to know.

Reply
Share
71 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture