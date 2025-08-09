Malone News

Malone News

LoverOfHills
5h

Falling under this same vein- hospitals should not be allowed to Deny transplant patients if not vaccinated! As far as I know, this is STILL happening in most hospitals. Even if the patient has a dedicated donor. The donor too, is denied, if, not vaccinated.

Anne
5h

Before these transplant abuses came to light in the past few months. A couple of years ago, I took myself off of the donor card you can fill out with your license. I was already a skeptic before Covid. The way physicians and nurses acted during Covid, further convinced me, they could not be trusted to make the best decision for me as a patient.

