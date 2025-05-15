Malone News

Yes the worm has turned. I remember when I found your sub stack years back Drs. Malone. I at that time felt isolated, how things have changed! The gangs of charlatans with complete disregard for the people came together, tried to silence the public, push their untested poisons, made billions and billions of dollars but ruined their reputations. Mark 8:36 and Mathew 16:26, “What shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?”For now whatever good that could have possibly come from their failed technology has been killed by their own greed, and their own actions. Truth has prevailed.

The AMM sounds a lot like the line from a Firesign Theater album in the 1970s: "Keep the problem in the pockets of the businessmen". I support RFK.jr and the humongous task he is facing. MAHA and MAGAs work is like trying to change the course of an oncoming freighter with a rowboat. I am amazed how much has been done already.

One thing that need to change is the immunity for liability the pHarma companies have. Then they might not be so willing to have shortened clinical trials and obfuscate data that they don't like in those trials. Right now trust is gone for most people in the whole medical field from the bottom to the top. I did not take the Covid injections, and I will never take an mRNA injection. The last several years have shown so many alternatives to what the medical system are pushing which is why my wife and I subscribe to substacks such as this one, Pierre Kory's, A Midwestern Doctor's Steve Kirsch's Jessica Rose's, Walter Chesnut's and other information sources.

