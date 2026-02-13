Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana Thompson's avatar
Diana Thompson
9h

I laughed out loud when you said the State Dept. decided Joe was more important. Good on them -- but glad you were able to do both.

Hope you managed to upset Neil Young (and other idiots) some more.

Reply
Share
Karen Baetz's avatar
Karen Baetz
8h

I'm SO excited!! I knew he would have you back, you are a very important voice...I'm going to watch RIGHT NOW!

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture