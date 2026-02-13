Yesterday I was in Austin to do a Joe Rogan podcast.

I wasn’t sure when it would go live- but I guess the answer is now!

It was a pretty amazing conversation! I think you’ll are going to enjoy it - the podcast is two and a half hours long - we had a lot to talk about!

So get on and catch up!

The Spotify Link

The United Nations:

The U.S. State Department asked me to travel to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, to be the keynote speaker at the Biological Weapons Convention meeting, which was held yesterday also.

Does that topic sound familiar? who remembers that essay I wrote a week or so back?

You read that right - the State Departtment wanted me in Geneva yesterday too - yep, on the same day as i had already promised to Joe! But when the leadership in the State Dept. heard I would be on Joe Rogan, they said that Rogan show was more important - and had me zoom in for my keynote speech, which was at 6:00 AM Texas time.

All in all, one heck of a busy day!

I will write up the notes on my speech and what other AI experts spoke about - for a Substack essay and video. The meeting was pretty incredible - even if I didn’t get to attend it in person. I hope to get a video of that session soon, to be included!

From the Joe Rogan Website: