The New Joe Rogan Interview with Dr. Robert Malone
Up now on Spotify and Youtube!
Yesterday I was in Austin to do a Joe Rogan podcast.
I wasn’t sure when it would go live- but I guess the answer is now!
It was a pretty amazing conversation! I think you’ll are going to enjoy it - the podcast is two and a half hours long - we had a lot to talk about!
So get on and catch up!
The United Nations:
The U.S. State Department asked me to travel to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, to be the keynote speaker at the Biological Weapons Convention meeting, which was held yesterday also.
Does that topic sound familiar? who remembers that essay I wrote a week or so back?
You read that right - the State Departtment wanted me in Geneva yesterday too - yep, on the same day as i had already promised to Joe! But when the leadership in the State Dept. heard I would be on Joe Rogan, they said that Rogan show was more important - and had me zoom in for my keynote speech, which was at 6:00 AM Texas time.
All in all, one heck of a busy day!
I will write up the notes on my speech and what other AI experts spoke about - for a Substack essay and video. The meeting was pretty incredible - even if I didn’t get to attend it in person. I hope to get a video of that session soon, to be included!
From the Joe Rogan Website:
Robert W. Malone, MD, MS, is a virologist and immunologist and an original inventor of mRNA delivery and vaccination as a technology, DNA vaccination, and multiple non-viral DNA and RNA/mRNA platform delivery technologies. He serves on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and is the author of multiple books, the most recent of which is “PsyWar: Enforcing the New World Order,” co-written with his wife, Dr. Jill Glasspool Malone. The Drs. Malone are the founders of the Malone Institute, which focuses on issues related to government, the biological sciences, and medicine.
