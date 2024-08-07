Here we go again and yes, this is happening right now at the WHO.

Tedros is convening another WHO emergency committee meeting UNDER THE NEW INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS (IHRs) to determine if #mpox is again a disease of international concern. In 2022, Tedros alone made the decision to label it as such- when the committee decided it was not of concern... Let's see what he does this time...

Remember, #mpx is usually a sexually transmitted disease, so the infectivity rate is low.

The actual death rate in healthy individuals contracting Mpox, is almost non-existent.

This is more fearporn by the WHO. Don't fall for it.

The WHO is worried that since most people who actually have monkey pox have no symptoms, people will refuse to be alarmed about it.

Note the fearporn messaging- “could soon spread to US”, coupled to the WHO request for 15M$ from the bankrupt US Government.

Why the sudden interest in mpox.

An article quickly compiled by Science magazine explains that the more deadly variant is spreading in Africa.

But of course, the main thrust of the article is actually this:

The World Health Organization (WHO) is appealing for more help after the troubling development, which it fears could be a precursor to a new mpox epidemic, just 2 years after a milder strain spread worldwide. “A further scaling up of the mpox response underway in affected countries is urgently needed amid the expanding outbreak,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement to ScienceInsider. Tedros noted that WHO is working with local health officials, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), and international partners to slow transmission. “But much more funding for a comprehensive response, including for diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines, is urgently needed,” he said.

But the reporting page on the WHO actually reports that:

With the exception of countries3,4 in West and Central Africa, amongst those countries for whom mpox cases’ exposures have been reported, the ongoing outbreak of mpox continues to primarily affect men who have sex with men (MSM). At present there is no signal suggesting sustained transmission beyond these networks. Confirmation of one case of mpox, in a country, is considered an outbreak.

So, according to the WHO’s own document, for men having sex with men who have other chronic immunosuppressive diseases, such as HIV, mpox may be a real threat. But for the rest of us, not so much.

Interesting to note that the confirmation of a single case in a country meets the definition of an outbreak by the WHO.

Although, the exact ratio is not known, the majority of cases are asymptomatic. So, the mortality rate is not known.

In the USA, there have been 32,063 confirmed cases of mpox, with 58 deaths (most of these men, if not all, were immunosuppressed -HIV positive). So, most, if not all of these deaths was not actually of mpox - but with mpox.

As usual, this is really about money, power, and subsidies.

Per the Daily Mail, which specializes in Fearporn as a key part of its business model-

As part of WHO's regional response, Dr Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it does not recommend travel restrictions on affected countries and it is requesting $15million from the United States to support surveillance, preparedness and response actions.

The WHO is providing $1million to increase its response to the spread and is coordinating with humanitarian groups to get access to and distribute vaccines to affected areas.

Two vaccines have been backed by the WHO to prevent Mpox infection. The organization recommends a vaccine within four days of contact with someone who has the virus or within up to 14 days if there are no symptoms.

Healthcare workers and men who have sex with men are advised to receive a vaccine even if they have had no Mpox exposure.

Symptoms of Mpox include a rash, skin lesions, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain and swollen lymph nodes.

It is spread through physical contact, such as kissing or sex, animals when cooking them, contaminated materials and pregnant women who can spread it to a fetus.

There is no direct cure for Mpox, but doctors aim to treat its symptoms, including clearing up the rash and managing pain.

But what about his new, deadly strain?

Director-general Tedros thanked Jon Cohen of Science magazine for pushing out an another over-wrought article on mpox, to coincide with Tedros’ push for more money to fight mpox:

Journal Titles can be deceiving

Is there a new strain, a scarier, “more deadlier” strain?

The short answer is No.

For almost as long as we have known about mpox, we have known there are more than one clade (strain) of the virus. And yes, there is a more pathogenic strain. And as I wrote in May, 2022:

Monkeypox is a double stranded DNA virus, which means that due to the double stranded nature of DNA each of the two strands act as a “check” on the other during replication. As a consequence of this “error checking”, this and other DNA viruses mutate much more slowly than RNA viruses do. Over time, DNA virus genomes are relatively stable. This means that, unlike SARS-CoV-2 (COVID) or influenza, Monkeypox is unlikely to rapidly evolve to escape either naturally acquired or vaccine induced immunity. For the purposes of making a vaccine, this makes it a much easier target that say, a rapidly evolving RNA Coronavirus such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19. Furthermore, from an immunological point of view, the various Orthopox viruses often are cross-protective. In other words, if you have been vaccinated with a smallpox vaccine, or previously infected by Cowpox, Camelpox, or Monkeypox, you are highly likely to be quite resistant to disease caused by the Monkeypox virus which is now being (quite rarely) reported in non-African countries.

Going back to WHO definitions, an outbreak is defined as a single case, so what is a “massive” outbreak?

Science writes:

this year nearly 14,000 cases and 450 deaths have been reported in the country, and for the first time sexual transmission in adults has been a major driver.

The truth is that up until 2023, Africa was not testing people for mpox, let alone testing for the various clades. We certainly don’t know if these deaths now being reported are with mpox or from mpox.

In fact, we know very little at all.

The mpox virus found in the DRC, known as clade 1, has killed about 3% of those infected in the past year.

Again… with mpox or from mpox

Going back in time to 2020, the WHO wrote that clade II had a 10% mortality rate! From my May, 2022 article:

In 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported 4,594 suspected cases of monkeypox, including 171 deaths (case fatality ratio 3.7%). They are described as suspected because confirmation requires PCR testing, which is not easily available in endemic areas.

Whoops! Another memory hole…

That page has been deleted can no longer be found. It seems to have just gone away…

.What about those outbreaks in other countries:

According to Science, there two cases in Rwanda and eight confirmed cases in Burundi. Again, are these cases found, just because they are now testing for mpox, clade 1?

As Tedros and the WHO prepare to elevate mpox to the level of a “disease of international concern”, let’s review:

According to accepted definitions from the World Health Organization, a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) is a formal declaration of “an extraordinary event which is determined to constitute a public health risk to other States through the international spread of disease and to potentially require a coordinated international response.”

This definition designates a public health crisis of potentially global reach and implies a situation that is serious, sudden, unusual, unexpected, and carrying implications for public health beyond the affected state’s national border and requiring immediate international action.

To declare a PHEIC, the WHO Director-General considers factors such as:

Risk to human health

International spread

Advice from an international committee of experts, the IHR Emergency Committee (EC)

The bird flu scare has milked nations, particularly the United States, of tens of billions of taxpayer monies and will continue to do so for years to come.

Could it be that the WHO didn’t get enough resources in all of that?

The WHO has an inherent conflict of interest. The large boluses of money coming their way are tied to major disease outbreaks. This has an inherent conflict of bias toward declaring more and bigger public health emergencies by the WHO. This fact must be recognized.

The WHO is using psychological bioterrorism as a means to gin up more resources for itself and other nations.

“Psychological Bioterrorism” is the use of fear of an infectious disease to control people and their behavior. It is a very effective method for mass manipulation of populations and works by creating a state of heightened anxiety and fear of death in the people who are targeted. This fear is often grounded in misleading, poorly documented historical stories- essentially folk tales or parables- about historic pandemics of very dangerous diseases.

In this case, fear of a “deadlier strain” of mpox will drive people to demand more vaccines, testing, diagnostic, anti-virals, etc. to stop the spread. That will allow big pharma and biotech to demand more resources from governments and the WHO to solve their problem. Just like with COVID, big pharma, working with the WHO, can hold governments hostage to their demands for more money to solve “government’s problem. Do not fall for their Fearporn.

It is time for the psychological bioterrorism by the WHO to be put to an end.

As rude as this meme is, there is an important point to it:

For the vast majority of us, mpox poses little threat, even if we were to get it.

The propaganda is real.