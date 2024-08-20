While researching the history of ESG and DEI today, I stumbled upon this:

New Tolerance Campaign

This is a non-profit organization set up to recognize that intolerance by the progressive left is growing and that the establishment often turns a blind eye to such hate. By exposing this double standard and the hate, everyday Americans can fight back by engaging in and supporting alternative media, supporting campaigns that may include court costs, and applying lobbying pressure on legislators.

NTC’s Mission is to Uphold Real Tolerance in American Society

(The) New Tolerance Campaign is a watchdog organization mobilizing Americans to confront intolerance double standards by establishment institutions, civil rights groups, universities, and socially conscious brands. NTC action campaigns empower ordinary Americans to hold self-proclaimed arbiters of tolerance accountable when they betray their own stated values.

Problem: “Phony Tolerance” by the Establishment

The “tolerance establishment” has lost its moral compass by failing to uphold basic standards of decency for all people, and is inspiring others to do the same. The establishment criticizes the moral conduct of certain people while ignoring vile bigotry by others. Even worse, the establishment wields “tolerance” selectively as a weapon for political attacks, sometimes even aligning with extremists to advance their goals.

Examples of “Phony Tolerance” include: The ACLU, which once upheld free-speech for all on principle, has declared it will no longer defend the civil liberties of “others whose views are contrary to our values…” The NBA boldly advocates for Black Lives Matter while abetting China’s human rights abuses, ignoring repression of Muslims, and silencing criticism of China’s subjugation of Hong Kong. The ADL is partnering with Al Sharpton – the unrepentant inciter of one of the worst anti-Semitic riots in US history. UC Berkeley, a public university once renowned for its Free Speech Movement, has repeatedly allowed students to physically threaten and shut down unpopular speakers. The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), founded to protect minorities from intimidation, uses its Hate List to defame liberal Muslim reformers while partnering with CAIR, a bigoted Islamist extremist group.

I have personally been attacked by at least one of the groups above for speaking out against vaccine mandates and the lack of comprehensive clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccines. These groups have become anti-speech.



On the New Tolerance Campaign website, they have developed a “HATE MAP”, followed by a list of progressive hate organizations, with a description of each organization. It is a fascinating read. The press release is copied below:

The New Tolerance Campaign (@New_Tolerance) today announced the launch of its groundbreaking “Hate Map,” a comprehensive resource documenting instances of political violence perpetrated by leftist organizations across the United States. This interactive map aims to fill the gaps left by traditional civil rights organizations, such as the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), which have largely overlooked or ignored such acts.

The 192 organizations and individuals listed have promoted, inspired, or directly engaged in physical violence against those with whom they disagree.

THE NTC states that the list was compiled through an extensive review of extremist group publications, materials, and reports by the public, law enforcement, field sources, and the news media.

I can’t vouch for the accuracy of their reports on each organization (but they seem very comprehensive and carefully put together).

But what I can say is that the list of organizations and people on the left is a who’s who of the bad actors, and it is very interesting to click on the links to learn more about these organizations.

The New Tolerance Campaign Hate Map

The best way to fight intolerance by the left has to be with laughter, fifth-gen warfare and shining a bright light onto their activities.

These are a few of the groups that the NTC has highlighted: