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Gary B Tucker's avatar
Gary B Tucker
1h

Excellent article and I want to thank you

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1 reply by Dr. Robert W. Malone
Gary B Tucker's avatar
Gary B Tucker
1h

I hit the send button before being finished with my comments.

Dr Malone you and Jill are great American patriots. This article is a clear road map of where we are headed as a country. Rough road ahead and yes we will win the race with leaders like you’ll. Looking forward to reading your new books.

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2 replies by Dr. Robert W. Malone and others
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