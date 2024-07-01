Wow! I can’t hardly keep up with the day’s events.

First off, my friend and colleague, Steve Bannon, is now being processed at FCI Danbury, a low-level federal prison in Connecticut. This truly is terrible news, and it sickens me that Congress has not acted in a coordinated fashion to ensure his release.

To be very clear, the shadow government has been taking down the “alternative” news voices and outlets leading up to the election.

The multiple gag orders placed on Trump, starting in the spring of 2024 - meant to keep him quiet at a critical time.

Peter Navarro was thrown in jail just months before the election, silencing his voice at a critical time.

Steve Bannon is being jailed and will serve from July 1st to October 30th. To be released, just days before the election. Silencing his voice at a critical time.

The Epoch Times VP of Finance was indicted six months before the election, even though the crimes were committed years ago with MSM making false and inflammatory allegations about the newspaper itself.

This month, it appears that Alex Jones will have his studio shuttered by the Feds.

The question is, who will this shadowy government and DoJ come after next?

Trouble in River City.

In the meantime, they are losing the election big time, and even worse for the democrats, the Supreme Court has now paved the way for Trump to fight the election interference case, the classified documents case, and the elections cases.

When elected, Trump now has the tools to go after the deep state with the new Supreme Court overturning the Chevron Deference, which has determined that the administrative state can’t make up it’s own laws.

Furthermore, the Trump classified documents case is now treading water and going nowhere fast.

The government alleged that, as part of his alleged conspiracy to overturn the election, Trump wanted to use the Department of Justice to send letters inquiring about potential voter fraud to select states and that Trump “repeatedly threatened to replace” acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen. The high court found Trump “is absolutely immune from prosecution for the alleged conduct involving his discussions with Justice Department officials.” Regarding conversations Trump and then-Vice President Mike Pence had about certifying the electoral results, the court found “Trump is at least presumptively immune from prosecution for such conduct.” The Supreme Court remanded the issue back to the district court to “assess” whether Trump’s alleged conduct “would pose any dangers of intrusion on the authority and functions of the Executive Branch.” The Supreme Court further remanded the question regarding the preparation of contingent electors back to the lower court to determine whether such action qualifies as “official or unofficial.” Trump argued that “the alleged conduct qualifies as official because it was undertaken to ensure the integrity and proper administration of the federal election,” the court noted. The lower court is also now tasked with determining whether Trump’s public statements on Jan. 6 fall into the official or unofficial category. (From the Federalist)

The deep state is in deep trouble if Trump gets elected, and they know it.



That is why Obama has turned on Biden and is now advocating for an open convention.

Meanwhile, a poorly timed Vogue magazine cover has people's eyebrows raised well above their foreheads.

FYI - Below is not a meme or fake news - this is Vogue's new cover

The imperial "we."

"The only person entitled to use the imperial "we" in speaking of himself is a king, an editor, and a man with a tapeworm."

Biden’s family spent the day on Sunday at a Camp David gathering for an Annie Leibovitz photoshoot.

Yep- more photos of President Jill to come! I wonder what the captions on those will read.

“It's time for Joe to go."

That's what Chandler West, the White House's deputy director of photography from January 2021 to May 2022, said recently. He went on to add:

Stay tuned; this summer’s reading is turning out to be a page-turner!

On a personal note

I finally bit the bullet and changed the name of this substack domain. This is supposed to help break the throttling on TwitterX and the Googlenet. Whether you use malone.news or rwmalonemd.substack.com, or even www.malone.news - all should get you to here.

There has also been a reported issue with Substack placing my and other conservative voices into rarely searched bins, such as health news - and hence, suppressing new readers finding our substack. So, this name change and rejiggering the settings may help with that also.

The truth is that “alternative” news is growing, as it should!

Being a part of that movement is exciting and something I am proud of.