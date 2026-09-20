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Jean's avatar
Jean
14m

Beautiful! Thought provoking! Thank you for sharing this inspiring history. Very timely! Looking forward to your next.

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DRC's avatar
DRC
5mEdited

Interesting. This might help to explain why my ancestors kept going past Virginia, and continued on to North Carolina, finally settling in the mountains. Also, none of them that I know of were either Anglican, Episcopalian, or Baptist.

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