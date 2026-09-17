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Karen Baetz's avatar
Karen Baetz
4h

Thank God for Substack. Though they attempted a suppression shenanigan through Stripe, it was unsuccessful. How grateful I am that I can read your posts and have all the dots connected for me. The work you do to inform us is stellar. Thank you so much.

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weedom1's avatar
weedom1
5h

I noticed the Obama-Rice-Netflix early on. It's the reason I have avoided subscribing, and I continue to encourage others to get rid of it.

AI is scary, but AI under government-controlled-fascist monopoly is scarier.

Decentralized AI with many sources is better natural selection and a safer alternative.

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