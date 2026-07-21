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Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
5h

Anyone who doubts the fraud in the '20 presidential election is ignorant as a post and/or certifiably brain dead. That said, it is pretty much a big so what until actual steps are taken to prevent its recurring. Not convinced that is happening.

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Kvan's avatar
Kvan
5h

I purchased 10 copies of this book to distribute to folks when it first came out. I've been promoting this book at every opportunity within the EI circles I travel. Patrick Byrne fundamentally underwrote the investigative effort, and that was a costly and heroic effort.

Unfortunately, the book is poorly edited and near the end appears thrown together, which detracts.

Nonetheless, the basic narrative of the book cannot be underappreciated. A digital election infrastructure is a recipe for catastrophe. What we find is that the vulnerabilities of these systems are not bugs - they are features. No software patches will fix. All machines must be retired.

Thanks Dr. Malone for diving into the deep end of the pool.

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