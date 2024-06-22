I am proud to write that I have been part of the Ippocrate team from the beginning. I truly believe that this model can be used worldwide to organize a decentralized approach to integrative medicine.

In Bagnoli, Italy, there is a winery with 1,000 years of history. This weekend, I have the honor of being the keynote speaker at the School of Hippocrates graduation ceremony, a unique integrative medical program, and of attending and speaking at their annual conference here in Bagnoli as well.

Over the past four years, this amazing organization has set up a parallel system for health and wellness, which is truly making a difference for both patients and medical professionals. Please listen to the video below to learn about ippocrateorg.



To learn more about the Ippocrateorg program, which now has representatives throughout Italy, please read the following:

Territorial Wellness Referrals. (RTBS) are the operational arm of IppocrateOrg

Thousands of people throughout Italy have already been trained to carry out the association's vision by organizing outreach, education and entertainment events.

This living and open community is coordinated by the Project Origini, which originated within IppocrateOrg. Origini organized the RTB community into regional networks, so as to multiply opportunities for meeting and exchange, through a series of thematic chats, which connect people with similar interests and a common vision.

Adequate training is required to be a Territorial Wellness Liaison.

The RTB network, consists of people who have attended the course that:

addresses issues related to welfare, social, economic, information and communication

Is divided into a calendar of more than 10 online meetings , held weekly

is completely free for all members of IppocrateOrg.

The School of Hippocrates



The COVID-19 crisis highlighted the shortcomings of our Medicine: biotechnological progress. If, on the one hand, it has had indisputable successes, on the other, it has failed in the ability to offer a hand to those who suffer.

Many people felt abandoned and subjected to abstract rules.

Many people have experienced a lack of clarity in managing the epidemic.

Many people have warned not to take advantage of all possible care due to a health system that does not adopt the principle of individual risk / benefit as a guide but is subject to rigid protocols.

The foundation of a new vision of Medicine, is necessary to appeal to the individual ethical impulse that leads to the relationship of help to one's fellowmen. While remaining within the scope of the laws in force, this impulse must not be subject to any kind of conditioning.

OUR PROJECT:

TO CHANGE PARADIGMS

In our school, we are creating a new medical figure or therapist, in the broadest sense of the term, to address the challenge of chronic degenerative diseases, a true pandemic of the modern world.



The goal is to treat the patient, taking into account his or her uniqueness, history and the environment in which he or she is inserted.



To achieve this, Medicine and Psychology must open up to comparison with other disciplines never considered so far in order to be able to acquire a purpose of changing the context and not only of caring for the individual. Changing the context does not mean dispersion of energies but, on the contrary, represents a way to better serve the sick person's needs.



The expression of disease is the way in which an individual, with his history and his biological and psychological peculiarities, interacts with an environment understood in the broadest sense of the term (from nutrition to the air that breathes, social, family, and work).



Therapy involves recognizing, together with the individual who asks for help, the elements that can be modified to improve the quality and duration of life. It leads to understanding the other and requires a synthetic thought capable of understanding.

We believe that this understanding of the other is already therapeutic in itself.



All this must be integrated with the most modern medical technologies. Medical and psychological literature and scientific studies are fundamental to understanding if and when paths other than those indicated can be taken.



In short, we must try to form a new “ therapist” or medical professional, who:



1. Can choose the therapeutic paths together with those who ask for help in a free way: need for philosophical and epistemological training.

2. Knows how to recognize and respect in every human being a soul (emotions and feelings) and the Spirit (values and consciousness).

3. Knows how to draw on all the recent knowledge of the relationship between psyche and body and mind and brain.

4. A medical professional who can draw directly from the knowledge of medical science but also of biochemistry and biophysics.

5. Can also deal with and choose from complementary medicines using a scientific criterion.

6. Is not conditioned by economic and ideological interests of any kind even though it must develop in an area where these inevitably exist. They must, therefore, be recognized in order not to interfere.

7. Knows how to deal with recent acquisitions of quantum medicine in biology and medicine.

8. Knows how to enhance collective contributions such as those expressed by the Medical Community already existing in Hippocrateorg and which will express themselves with similar communities.



It is clear that each healthcare professional must maintain personal skills, specializations, and a worldview while continuing to expand skills in breaking ancient patterns.

In practice

Each topic is taught by teachers with specific skills who have also chosen values that support the paradigm shift.



The relationship between teachers and learners is based on a profound understanding of values.



Aspects of self-employment and patient relationships are critical to the dialogue.

