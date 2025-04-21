In September 2024, Malone News published an article on Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, titled “The Persecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, A POLITICAL PRISONER.” German authorities continue to illegally imprison Dr. Fuellmich. This is an update.



Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is known and respected internationally for his work as a consumer defense lawyer and for winning major lawsuits against corporate giants such as Volkswagen, Kühne & Nagel, and Deutsche Bank. He was one of the first individuals to recognize that the COVID measures constituted crimes against humanity and decided, along with three other lawyers, to create the Corona Investigative Committee, which aimed to shed light on the actions of governments, public institutions, and the medical community in the context of the so-called “pandemic.”

Thanks to his brilliant investigative work, and after consulting more than 150 scientists and experts in all fields around the world, as well as numerous whistleblowers (from Pfizer, WHO, CDC, UN), he was able to collect an abundance of evidence of what he calls “the biggest crime ever perpetrated against humanity.”

He was ready to take action.

However, the German secret services, in cooperation with Göttingen public prosecutor Simon Phillip John and Fuellmich’s accusers, had already decided to construct a case against Fuellmich, aimed at stopping him.

He is accused of having embezzled 700,000 euros, but, in truth, he did not. The imminent threat of seizure of the Corona Investigative Committee’s bank accounts by the German government during the fallout of the COVID pandemic, along with the risk of no longer being able to use the funds raised by private donations to carry out their investigative work, Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer took steps to protect those funds. They purchased 1 million euros worth of gold (current value: 1.8 million euros), and each took out personal loans (700.000 euros to Reiner Fuellmich, and 100.000 euros to Viviane Fischer). Their loan agreements were documented in written, signed contracts.

When the defense demonstrated the erroneousness of the original accusation which asserted that Fuellmich had no authority to take a personal loan without the other committee member’s consent, the judge had to invent a new allegation in order to justify Fuellmich’s continued imprisonment. The judge thus declared that that the loans were “fake”.

Interestingly, the previous Göttingen lead prosecutor Reinicke, who had been asked by the secret services to open an investigation on Fuellmich, had clearly stated that there were no grounds upon which to investigate him and archived the case in June 2022. Merely two and a half months later, a young, inexperienced prosecutor by the name of Simon Phillip John was transferred from Hanover to Göttingen and given the task of doing the dirty work that Reinicke had previously deemed unjustified.

Judge Carsten Schindler and prosecutor John are, without any shadow of a doubt, following someone else’s instructions. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich has been unlawfully held in pre-trial detention in the German maximum-security prison in Rosdorf for 18 months. This, even though the maximum term for pre-trial detention in Germany is 6 months. This, after his having been lured under false pretenses, subsequently abducted in Mexico, and then deported to Germany –without an international arrest warrant NOR a formal extradition order-- where he was then arrested and imprisoned.

The circumstances of his illegal arrest and subsequent mistreatment in prison are very concerning.

From June 2024 until December 2024, Reiner Fuellmich was placed in solitary confinement. The official reason was that he was providing fellow inmates with legal advice. Fuellmich was also subjected to various forms of abuse, in clear violation of his human rights: physical and psychological mistreatment including prolonged solitary confinement, deprived of sunlight, deprived of outdoor physical activity, deprived of sleep, forced to choose between taking a shower or having his one-hour outdoors, and even prohibited from calling his lawyers. Aside from their brief (and monitored) telephone calls on Skype, he has not seen his wife since his arrest.

He is only permitted three hours per month of visits and telephone calls. On top of that, he has been denied adequate medical care, including simple access to vitamins.

Moreover, Reiner was not allowed to visit his dying mother, nor attend her funeral.

Both the inhumane prison conditions and how his trial is being conducted raise serious doubts about the level of respect for fundamental rights in the German judicial system.

From June 10, 2024 to this day, Reiner Fuellmich, after being body-searched, is brought to the court and back to prison in shackles and handcuffs, escorted by armed security officers in armored vehicles, as if he were a serial killer!

He is being denied a fair trial because any motions presented by his defense lawyers are rejected without explanation. As of July 2024, Judge Schindler ordered that the defense motions and arguments, instead of being read aloud to the court, were from then on to be presented in writing only, thus impeding court observers from understanding and properly documenting the proceedings. These same court spectators, as have Fuellmich’s defense lawyers, have been subject to threats.

In addition to not permitting defense witnesses to take the stand, Judge Schindler refuses to allow the person who pocketed the funds to testify in court.

This “kangaroo court” proceeding is now in its final phase. As we write this, the defense lawyers have completed their closing statements, and Fuellmich has begun to make his final, closing statement before the court, which, to silence him, interrupted and admonished him at least 12 times. It is feared that the court may impose upon Fuellmich a time limit for the presentation of his final defense statement, as they did to his defense lawyers, forcing them to shorten their closing statements.

In the course of 51 hearings, what we have witnessed is nothing less than an egregious case of obstruction of justice-- a criminal offense in Germany-- which confirms the intent of the German secret services as stated in their dossier on Reiner Fuellmich.

One of Fuellmich's defense lawyers presented this dossier to the court. It specified that Fuellmich was to be stopped “at all costs”; that “it is necessary to prepare a criminal case against Fuellmich, [including the] collaboration of prosecutors and suitable third parties”; and recommending “the recruitment and involvement of trusted persons amongst Fuellmich’s closest circle.”

It was also their stated objective to convict Fuellmich; that “the possibility of [him] obtaining a politically exposed position must be prevented by any means”. This dossier, provided by a whistleblower, demonstrates that Reiner Fuellmich was already under special surveillance as far back as 2021.

That said, it is beyond a shadow of a doubt that Reiner Fuellmich had to be stopped to prevent him from continuing his precious investigational work exposing the truth regarding the “pandemic” as well as the so-called “vaccines”.

Fuellmich is clearly a political prisoner, punished for speaking the truth. His case demands the attention of international human rights organizations and the indignation of worldwide public opinion.

Pre-trial detention must never be used as an instrument to defer, suppress, or completely substitute the justice system as a legitimized punishment without a sentence.

Justice, free speech, and respect for fundamental human rights are the pillars of a democratic state, not only for but especially for those individuals who raise uncomfortable questions and dare to speak up.

Seba Terribilini

Cynthia Salatino

April 17, 2025

A postscript from Dr. Robert Malone:

Even CHAT-GPT3 writes that the treatment of Dr. Fuellmich is indefensible. It writes:

The treatment of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is not defensible under normal German legal standards. His prolonged solitary confinement, excessive security measures, and extended pre-trial detention are all highly unusual and have prompted widespread concern and condemnation from legal experts, human rights advocates, and international observers2,5,7,10,11,12,14. The available evidence suggests that his case is an outlier and may be politically motivated, rather than a routine application of German justice.

When the CHAT-GPT3 doesn’t back up the German government, an AI summarizer trained on data that supports the administrative state, you know things are bad…

Note that German courts usually opt for a suspended sentence (probation) or a fine for a first-time offender convicted of a standard embezzlement offense (without aggravating factors).

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich has been held in that high-security prison for over 18 months during his trial process. This duration of pre-trial detention is highly unusual in Germany, particularly for non-violent offenses. This is political persecution.

