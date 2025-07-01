Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
12h

What is being reported has been the modus operandi of big medicine and big Pharma to keep their agenda for profitability, vibrant rather than the health of the patient. I don’t doubt that what is reported is true since billions and billions are being invested in RNA technology and it is reported that there are more than 200 research programs active in creating an RNA approach to disease states. They have not proven safe and effective as reflected in the mRNA For the Covid con. The return on invested capital is at great risk if this direction in medicine is shut down as it should be. That is the driver of trying to discredit RFK Jr.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 replies
Graham Seibert's avatar
Graham Seibert
12h

Outstanding article! Your small band of truth tellers is having a huge impact. Keep it up! Glad to be subscribed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
105 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture