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Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
11hEdited

Great article but lacking is any mention of the UN. If unable to provide the security and stability required for biosecurity to be established and we have to do this on our own dime then maybe way past time to divest ourselves of this boondoggle.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
12h

Great analysis. In my view there is another aspect. The media keeps repeatedly reporting on this issue which creates a fear factor and rationalizes the need to keep pushing the mRNA injection industry as a must have.

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