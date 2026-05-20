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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
15h

This, along with meat and fish, should be the only thing eligible for the SNAP cards that our government forces us to fund with our tax dollars. Using government funds to buy soda, cake, cookies and candy, that only make the indigent fatter, lazier and sicker is madness. Vote out the Congressional parasites that force this insanity on hardworking American taxpayers.

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Kim's avatar
Kim
15h

You forgot chocolate. As you said in a previous post, dinosaurs didn’t have chocolate and look what happened to them.

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