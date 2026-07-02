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News Do's avatar
News Do
37m

Another thoughtful analysis of fundamental aspects of US society that ought to be incorporated into every US History and Civics class, which themselves ought to be not only in every high school, but every university.

Thanks, Drs Malone!!

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Pamela Lorenz's avatar
Pamela Lorenz
1h

A Republic, IF you can keep it…States Rights, given away- our nation is now awash in lazy citizens who have been “ruled” for so long that they have forfeit their power/authority because for decades they have NOT been taught that our constitution LIMITS government so much more than citizens. It’s so much easier to be taken care of (from the cradle to the grave) than to work (dare I say, fight) for your God given freedoms. Oh wait, what’s that called again? Communism.

Kyrie eleison!

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