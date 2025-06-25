Malone News

James Goodrich
10hEdited

I wanted to begin with the no king demonstrations. It’s ironic that the democrats paid and promoted these demonstrations while kicking RFK Jr. out of the primary and basically out of the democrat party. (This in itself, I believe, was Divine Intervention). They lied about Joe Biden’s competency for his whole term, and when Biden’s dementia was exposed for all to see, they kicked him off the ticket and then installed Kamala who never received one primary vote! Talk about king makers!

You know I can bitch and complain about things not getting done with the best of them, but when I see real change happening I must and will always speak up. It’s hard to give enough credit to RFK Jr. for all that he has done already and all he intends to do. I am more than ever under the opinion that the enemies of the people will turn into blessings for those that consistently tell the truth and have integrity. Without these charlatans like Bernie Sanders, Bill Cassidy and the hundreds of other “representatives” that take money from Big Pharma by the boat load, MSM included, we would not be winning this fight so dramatically.

This is why we must keep fighting and exposing their lies, corruption and their dirty revenue streams. The people are waking up and beginning to see what is really happening. Thank God for RFK Jr. and thank God for you Dr.Malone!

Imagine where we would be if the democrats had been successful at installing their chosen king onto their throne. J.Goodrich

Corrin Strong
11h

Cassidy and all the Big Pharma-owned Senators and Representatives of either party need to be sent packing!

