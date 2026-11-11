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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
10h

I have learned to use as little as possible chemicals around the home. My weedkiller is 1 Gallon of vinegar and 6 oz of Dove dishwasher detergent. Removes the wax coating from weeds and they loose their water and die. Was reacquainted with a farmer friend I have not seen in 30 years.

Unfortunately, his body is covered with fatty tumors because of exposure to farm chemicals. Determining that glyphosates are protected under national security is a major con job and reflects on the duplicity from DC no matter who is in the Whitehouse.

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Martha's avatar
Martha
10h

Dr, Malone, are you going to send this post to President Trump? I think I will send it to my Congressional rep and to one of my state Senator. I will not bother sending it to Thom Tillis because he is an idiot and votes the wrong way on everything. I think he takes a lot of pharma money and probably glyphosphate money, and was one of the ones who prevented us from passing the SAVE act, probably got paid to block that also. But I will send this to Rep. Pat Harrigan and NC Senator Budd, just not the RINO who did not run for re-election so he's almost finished. His term expires very soon though not soon enough for me. But I wish you would make sure the President sees what you wrote. He needs to understand this.

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