Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
2h

Just for the,hell of it suppose the reason for non disclosure of the pathogen is that it is one that should not have been there. Not plague but something they are working on and do not want to admit

Reply
Share
3 replies
Brien's avatar
Brien
2h

This is classic fear porn. My take would be that whatever this person died of, it’s of no concern to the rest of us.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture