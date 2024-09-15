I am posting this substack - with some of my thoughts as well as images that were collected off the web on the assassination attempt that happened at 1:30 PM today.

My goal with this edition is to open up the space for comments, as everyone has a lot to say and we will all wish to keep each other informed as information rolls in.

To begin, remember Biden saying this yesterday:

-Statement by President Joe Biden on Sept 14, 2024 (yesterday).



"It has to stop." "It's simply wrong. There’s no place in America. This has to stop, what he’s (Trump is) doing," It has to stop."

…And today, there is another assassination attempt on Trump.

Coincidence? I think not.

Here is an image from a couple of DC politicos - also calling for action against Trump.

Video of Rep. Crockett below:

This news story happened about two hours ago:

In the press conference, officials say Trump did not have Secret Service protection surrounding the golf course because “he is not the sitting president,” so Trump only gets limited protection - even after the first assassination attempt.

For Trump to only have limited secret service, instead of being fully protected - that decision must have been a judgement call from the White House, as DHS/secret service takes direct orders from the President.

Who is the would-be Assassin?:

Images from around the web:

Here is Ryan Wesley’s website:

The website of the shooter

I took screenshots - if it comes down soon, I can post those also.

His Facebook account has already been removed.

Make what you will of the above images - let’s discuss.

Moving on -

Earlier today on X, I had a DNC/gov. troll - query me in a comment:

"How come I was adding to the conspiracy theories by posting about the shooting? Why couldn't I just wait until the news stories came out from reputable sources?"

I just blocked the troll - as I always do with bots, but here is the reason why we need to review everything coming out and post what we can find out.:

1) Because MSM can't be trusted and has lost all credibility.

2) Because MSM is biased.

3) Because MSM goes back and edits their news stories in real-time. So, we need to document things as they happen. For example, Kamala's labeling as the "Border Czar" has been edited out of news stories from years past - edited out in the last month. One has to go to the way back machine to find the evidence that yes, she was called that by the White House and MSM. This is how sneaky they have gotten.

4) MSM has already changed the story on this shooting - and they either lied or initially got the reporting wrong. We have to call them out and question everything. Trust is broken.

5) Citizen journalism will save America, not the state-sponsored, legacy media.

Finally, stop rejecting the most likely explanation for what is happening - just because it is abhorrent. There is a significant probability that “the blob” is now waging hybrid warfare on Donald Trump. Kinetic and #PsyWar.

