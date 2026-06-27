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Mike Bond's avatar
Mike Bond
4h

I completely disagree with this "the sky is falling" reaction to the Monsanto decision. The case determined only that the state law failure to warn basis for liability is preempted by the federal regulatory warnings rules. Nothing else was at issue and injured parties remain free to make their claims for negligence or for selling a product that was not reasonably safe.

Warning labels are a dubious basis for liability in any event: created by lawyers for lawyers. No farm worker reads the warnings on a barrel of Roundup.

The larger issue the author misses is whether we should support or oppose granting to an administrative agency the fiat power to decide what we are allowed to put in our bodies and under what conditions. I would have thought it far more prudent to be very wary of that power.

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Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
4h

Robert, Good points but the Supreme Court is really just interpreting the law as written by Congress. Congress is the body that built a framework where Federal preemption can be claimed and the Court just affirmed that. Leaving the 10th Amendment behind (should ANY of this be Federal?) Congress could easily say that such claims are not subject to Federal preemption and that would be the end of that. Blaming the Court which everyone seems to be doing now misses the point. A one line law would fix this -- but we know that it is 100% follow the money for all politicians and the chance of them fixing this, because of the money trail, is near zero. But a concerted effort to do so at the Congressional level would be the only way to fix the incipient horrendioma you describe.

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