INAUGURAL ADDRESS, 2017

Inauguration Day

Jill and I head to DC on Saturday for a weekend of pageantry. This is the weekend of President Trump’s inauguration and associated events.

We couldn’t get tickets to the inauguration on Sunday, and we searched high and low. We tried through our Senators, Congresspeople, various organizations, etc. But the tickets are like hen’s teeth. Of note, we began in November, when we first started searching, but they weren’t available yet. But Jill kept looking and trying various lottery systems. When they did become available, they were all gone within hours -evidently.

So we thought, let’s stay home. We can go to a tiny watch party of the inauguration on Sunday with friends nearby that we are invited to and do what we do best. That is, hang out at the farm, care for the animals, cook, have deep discussions, and write.

All that changed when we were first invited to the Make American Healthy Again (MAHA) inaugural ball on Monday night. This ball is being held at a very exclusive venue, for which I am not privy to say. But I am looking forward to seeing the people who have fought so hard to make MAHA happen, to make Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Secretary of HHS.

Now, it is a question of getting him through the confirmation process. Everything else, the dreams we all have, comes downstream.

There is an active campaign being funded to the tune of millions of dollars by Soros and other dark money operatives to ensure that Kennedy doesn’t get confirmed.

Soros Funding and Influence Operations The Committee to Protect Health Care is significantly supported by the Sixteen Thirty Fund and the Hopewell Fund, key pass-throughs for funding from both Pierre Omidyar and George Soros, both notorious billionaires bankrolling Leftist agendas. These dark money organizations are known for funneling resources into various advocacy efforts without the need for disclosure, enabling a network of influence operations that impact public policy discreetly. This backing casts a shadow over the authenticity of the Committee's grassroots claims, suggesting a well-orchestrated astroturfing campaign managed by powerful interests rather than a genuine community-led movement.

From Politico:

More than $1 million is going into the campaign to convince senators to block the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of health and human services, according to a spokesperson for the operation. The efforts of the Stop RFK War Room — helmed by the group Protect Our Care — have included lobbying, grassroots advocacy urging Americans to contact their senators, paid advertising in Washington and in the states of key senators and a report on Kennedy’s anti-vaccine rhetoric that was hand delivered to Senate offices. Protect Our Care is “fiscally sponsored” by dark money group Sixteen Thirty Fund, a progressive organization that doesn’t disclose its donors. It had more than $180 million in revenue in 2023, according to its tax filings, and has reportedly received contributions from labor unions, environmental groups and Democratic superdonors including George Soros.

So if Robert F. Kennedy, Dr. Jay Battacharya, Dr. Martin Makary, and other HHS nominees have gone quiet on social media, remember, there is good reason. They are fighting the biggest battle of their lives, which is to get confirmed by the Senate.

So don’t get discouraged yet.

Instead, pray for their success and help in any way you can to ensure their confirmation hearings go smoothly. That means exposing the lobbyists trying to dismantle Kennedy’s confirmation by smear and slander tactics. Remember, they have only just started playing hardball.

In the meantime, Monday night is a celebration of MAHA and to the future good health of Americans - and I am honored to be invited.

As we are starting to plan out that evening, a get a call from a broadcaster at OAN, who asked if I would be willing to come up to their rooftop in DC for an interview on the inauguration day. It turns out that their rooftop has a view of Pennsylvania Avenue that is not to be missed, and many different broadcasters will be taping there. OK- Jill booked a room at the Gaylord Hotel, at the National Harbor – as rooms in DC were either over a thousand bucks or unavailable. So, we will use Uber for the twenty-minute ride back and forth.

Then, Emily Bailey and the staff invited us to the Crypto Ball on Saturday night. Now, this is a super cool, high-class event to be held at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC.

The event is being sponsored partially by The Bitcoin Conference. Their big meeting will be in Las Vegas this year in May at the Venetian, where I will most likely be speaking on PsyWar - psyops and propaganda.

So, because that ball is on Saturday night, we will spend the weekend at the Gaylord hotel, a favorite venue for CPAC.

Then, a friend asked us to join them at noon on Monday for the inauguration – in the seated section. Yep- the main event! After all our trying, an invite falls into our laps. We are super excited about that!

We hoped to attend the Texas Society Boots and Ball on Sunday night. But the event was already sold out, so getting tickets was impossible. It's a bummer, as we know many people going. I feel a lot of patriotism and pride in how Texas, mainly due to AG Ken Paxton and State Senator Bob Hall as well as all my medical friends and colleagues in Texas, who ensured that Texas conducted itself ethically during the authoritarian regime of the Biden era.

I suppose that I am excited about all the pageantry. This inauguration feels momentous.



I see this moment in time, this weekend, as a turning point in American history. It almost brings tears to my eyes to think of so many great patriots gathering this weekend to celebrate nearly 250 years of American history and the future of this great nation together. But it is more than a celebration; the inauguration is a serious affair. This is where Donald Trump, soon to be President Donald Trump once again, will give his first address to the nation as our new president.

Thinking about his presidential re-election, I went back to 2017. What a different world. Obama had just finished his presidency, Clinton was defeated in her bid to be chief executive, and Trump took office after a hectic transition. We were still locked in various forever wars in the Middle East, biological terrorism had not reigned upon the world and the censorship-industrial complex had not been developed. In retrospect, we were all so naive.

But what of President Trump? What was his vision, what were his goals and promises?

A read-through of the transcript of his inauguration address reveals that his priorities haven’t changed much - except there is a feeling that this time around, he and his team will be better prepared to meet the challenges thrown at them by the deep state, progressives and the DNC.

In fact, the speech itself is rather inspiring. And the vision is consistent through to today. That in itself is refreshing.

A transcript of his speech is below, followed by the video:

REMARKS OF PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP – AS PREPARED FOR DELIVERY

INAUGURAL ADDRESS

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C.

As Prepared for Delivery –

Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, fellow Americans, and people of the world: thank you.

We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and to restore its promise for all of our people.

Together, we will determine the course of America and the world for years to come.

We will face challenges. We will confront hardships. But we will get the job done.

Every four years, we gather on these steps to carry out the orderly and peaceful transfer of power, and we are grateful to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for their gracious aid throughout this transition. They have been magnificent.

Today’s ceremony, however, has very special meaning. Because today we are not merely transferring power from one Administration to another, or from one party to another – but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People.

For too long, a small group in our nation’s Capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost.

Washington flourished – but the people did not share in its wealth.

Politicians prospered – but the jobs left, and the factories closed.

The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country.

Their victories have not been your victories; their triumphs have not been your triumphs; and while they celebrated in our nation’s Capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.

That all changes – starting right here, and right now, because this moment is your moment: it belongs to you.

It belongs to everyone gathered here today and everyone watching all across America.

This is your day. This is your celebration.

And this, the United States of America, is your country.

What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people.

January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.

The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.

Everyone is listening to you now.

You came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement the likes of which the world has never seen before.

At the center of this movement is a crucial conviction: that a nation exists to serve its citizens.

Americans want great schools for their children, safe neighborhoods for their families, and good jobs for themselves.

These are the just and reasonable demands of a righteous public.

But for too many of our citizens, a different reality exists: Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities; rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation; an education system, flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of knowledge; and the crime and gangs and drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential.

This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.

We are one nation – and their pain is our pain. Their dreams are our dreams; and their success will be our success. We share one heart, one home, and one glorious destiny.

The oath of office I take today is an oath of allegiance to all Americans.

For many decades, we’ve enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry;

Subsidized the armies of other countries while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military;

We’ve defended other nation’s borders while refusing to defend our own;

And spent trillions of dollars overseas while America’s infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay.

We’ve made other countries rich while the wealth, strength, and confidence of our country has disappeared over the horizon.

One by one, the factories shuttered and left our shores, with not even a thought about the millions upon millions of American workers left behind.

The wealth of our middle class has been ripped from their homes and then redistributed across the entire world.

But that is the past. And now we are looking only to the future.

We assembled here today are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city, in every foreign capital, and in every hall of power.

From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land.

From this moment on, it’s going to be America First.

Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families.

We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies, and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength.

I will fight for you with every breath in my body – and I will never, ever let you down.

America will start winning again, winning like never before.

We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth. And we will bring back our dreams.

We will build new roads, and highways, and bridges, and airports, and tunnels, and railways all across our wonderful nation.

We will get our people off of welfare and back to work – rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor.

We will follow two simple rules: Buy American and Hire American.

We will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world – but we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first.

We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example for everyone to follow.

We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones – and unite the civilized world against Radical Islamic Terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth.

At the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America, and through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other.

When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice.

The Bible tells us, “how good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity.”

We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity.

When America is united, America is totally unstoppable.

There should be no fear – we are protected, and we will always be protected.

We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement and, most importantly, we are protected by God.

Finally, we must think big and dream even bigger.

In America, we understand that a nation is only living as long as it is striving.

We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action – constantly complaining but never doing anything about it.

The time for empty talk is over.

Now arrives the hour of action.

Do not let anyone tell you it cannot be done. No challenge can match the heart and fight and spirit of America.

We will not fail. Our country will thrive and prosper again.

We stand at the birth of a new millennium, ready to unlock the mysteries of space, to free the Earth from the miseries of disease, and to harness the energies, industries and technologies of tomorrow.

A new national pride will stir our souls, lift our sights, and heal our divisions.

It is time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget: that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots, we all enjoy the same glorious freedoms, and we all salute the same great American Flag.

And whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit or the windswept plains of Nebraska, they look up at the same night sky, they fill their heart with the same dreams, and they are infused with the breath of life by the same almighty Creator.

So to all Americans, in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, and from ocean to ocean, hear these words:

You will never be ignored again.

Your voice, your hopes, and your dreams, will define our American destiny. And your courage and goodness and love will forever guide us along the way.

Together, We Will Make America Strong Again.

We Will Make America Wealthy Again.

We Will Make America Proud Again.

We Will Make America Safe Again.

And, Yes, Together, We Will Make America Great Again. Thank you, God Bless You, And God Bless America.

