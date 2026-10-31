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By: Drs. Robert Malone and Jill Glasspool Malone

Washington, DC | October 31, 2026

The Big Picture

Over the past ten days, government websites across Europe and Australia have gone dark, cybersecurity agencies have issued urgent warnings, and governments have been telling citizens to prepare for emergencies by keeping food, water, and cash on hand. Social media has connected these developments into a troubling narrative: Are Western governments preparing for something they aren’t telling us?

We examined the technical reports, government announcements, and timelines behind these stories. What emerges is not evidence of a coordinated warning about an impending catastrophe, but something that deserves serious attention.

A critical software vulnerability known as PHP2Shell threatened millions of websites, including systems used by governments, businesses, and financial institutions. Some government agencies temporarily shut down services rather than risk a cyberattack. More troubling, Amazon detected an attempt to exploit the vulnerability four days before it was publicly disclosed. Researchers have since confirmed that attackers successfully exploited the flaw in at least some vulnerable systems.

Meanwhile, the widely circulated recommendations to maintain three days of emergency supplies largely reflect preparedness policies developed independently, often months or years before the latest cybersecurity emergency. Their timing has fueled speculation, but we found no evidence that these governments were secretly coordinating warnings about a specific impending disaster.

The larger story is about vulnerability, not conspiracy. Modern societies have become extraordinarily dependent on interconnected computer systems, many running software that was never designed to withstand today’s threats. Artificial intelligence is accelerating the discovery of security weaknesses, potentially giving criminals and foreign intelligence agencies powerful new advantages.

The lesson is not to panic. It is to recognize how quickly essential services can become unavailable, how little control ordinary citizens have over the systems they depend upon, and why basic household preparedness and greater self-reliance are increasingly sensible precautions.

When Government Websites Went Dark

On October 21, government websites across Europe and Australia began going offline. In Britain, the Office for Budget Responsibility, the agency responsible for producing official economic and budget forecasts, shut down its website just one week before the government was scheduled to present its budget to Parliament. Dozens of other British government services became unavailable, along with websites in Germany, France, Belgium, Finland, the Netherlands, and Australia. Even Wikipedia and the Internet Archive temporarily suspended parts of their operations.

At roughly the same time, another story was gaining attention. The British government was urging households to maintain three days of emergency food, water, and cash. Australian news outlets were reporting warnings about possible service disruptions. Similar preparedness recommendations from Japan, France, and the European Union began circulating on social media.

The timing raised questions. Why were so many government websites suddenly going dark? Why were governments encouraging citizens to prepare for disruptions? And were these developments connected?

By the end of the week, speculation had spread that Western governments were quietly preparing their populations for a major crisis, possibly as early as November.

With the help of AI, we analyzed worldwide news stories and data and examined government announcements, cybersecurity advisories, and timelines behind these events.

The available evidence does not establish that governments are preparing for a coordinated November catastrophe. But it does reveal a serious and growing problem: the digital infrastructure supporting essential public services is increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks, and artificial intelligence is accelerating the threat.

What Broke

Most people experience a website as a page on a screen. Behind that page, a computer called a server receives your request, runs a program, and sends back the result. Many of those programs are written in a computer language called PHP. PHP has been in use since the 1990s. It runs a large share of the internet, including the popular website-building tools WordPress and Drupal, many online shops, and a great many government portals.

PHP works something like a county clerk’s office with a row of counters. Each visitor who arrives is assigned a clerk and a fixed amount of counter space. The clerk processes that visitor’s paperwork and then clears the counter for the next person. The clearing step is supposed to happen every time, including when a visitor’s paperwork turns out to be defective.

In August, researchers found two places where the clearing step fails. In the first case, an attacker sends the website a specially built request disguised as a file upload. The request is designed to overflow the working space PHP has set aside for it. PHP abandons the job halfway through, before any password check has taken place. Some of the half-finished paperwork stays on the counter, and PHP later treats it as valid.

In the second case, the attacker deliberately causes a request to fail in a way that leaves the clerk holding a slip pointing to a folder that has already been thrown away. When the next request arrives at that same counter, the clerk reaches for the discarded folder anyway.

A clever visitor can arrange that leftover paperwork so the clerk ends up following the visitor’s instructions. For a computer, this means the attacker can make the server carry out commands of the attacker’s choosing. Security specialists call this “remote code execution.” Few software flaws are more serious, because the attacker needs no password and no account. A stranger anywhere in the world can do it by sending the right request. The standard rating system scored both flaws at 9.2 out of ten, and they acquired the nickname PHP2Shell.

From Website Shutdowns to Warnings of War

It did not take long for the headlines to become alarming.

The New York Post warned that British families were being told to stock up on emergency supplies and prepare for war. The Independent reported warnings about state-sponsored terrorism, cyberattacks, and food shortages. The Guardian announced that every Briton should stockpile food and water.

These were not obscure conspiracy websites. They were mainstream publications reporting on actual government announcements, but the combination of cybersecurity emergencies, warnings about hostile nations, and household stockpiling created an atmosphere of impending crisis.

Social media took the story further. Reports of government websites shutting down were circulated alongside emergency preparedness announcements from Britain, Europe, Japan, and Australia. Some commentators interpreted the timing as evidence that Western governments knew something the public did not, with speculation about a major international emergency arriving as early as November.

The reality was both less mysterious and, in some respects, more troubling.

There was a genuine cybersecurity emergency. Government websites really had been taken offline, and attackers were exploiting a serious software vulnerability. This is precisely the kind of threat many of us have been warning about: hackers, increasingly aided by artificial intelligence, gaining access to the computer systems that governments, financial institutions, and essential public services depend upon.

The danger is growing as these systems become larger, more interconnected, and increasingly dependent on artificial intelligence to manage operations and make decisions. A vulnerability in one widely used piece of software can potentially expose thousands of organizations simultaneously. As AI systems are given greater authority to act without direct human supervision, the consequences of a security breach could become far more serious, spreading across networks and disrupting services that millions of people depend upon.

The concern is no longer simply that hackers might steal information. It is that they could disrupt, manipulate, or potentially take control of systems essential to modern society.

However, the recommendations to keep three days of emergency supplies largely originated from preparedness programs developed independently of the October cybersecurity incident.

To understand what actually happened, we need to look at the software flaw that triggered the shutdowns.

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