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Jim Bianchi's avatar
Jim Bianchi
4h

Most Americans, including our current president, have no understanding of what the Jewish Nation has endured throughout it's history which dates back to the time of Abraham. We live in a land of chocolate milkshakes and multi million dollar weddings in Madison Square Garden. The men who wrote the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution understood. Some say that the United States is Israel's only friend. It's the other way around. Israel is the United States only friend. Yet the arrogance continues. And we send a pacifist to talk to a man who has been wounded in combat. The wolf is not at the door. The wolf is among us.

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ComeQuicklyLord's avatar
ComeQuicklyLord
3h

The hatred for Jews is widespread, and I’ve personally seen it on this site by receiving a response on Sunday’s article that said Jews are the Antichrist—I almost posted his name and his response here, but decided not to—I refused to answer him.

Thank you for this article, but I’m concerned that Hamas and the civilian population in Gaza and surrounding areas will continue the hatred and murder against the Hebrew people.

I also believe that Islamist ideology is spreading throughout America and within our political system, by design, and is positioning itself for attacks within our nation similar to October 7, against “The Big and Little Satan.” It’s only a matter of time, but I hope our government AND civilian populace are prepared when it happens, and refuse the propaganda to counter its insurgency.

Thank you for the article. Though somber in nature, truth is always welcome—it’s why I subscribe to your Substack.

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