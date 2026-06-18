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Robert Wistedt's avatar
Robert Wistedt
1h

There is a way out sign off and never even play the game again !

Some times the one way to win is "NOT" to play the Game !

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1 reply by Dr. Robert W. Malone
arrotsevni's avatar
arrotsevni
2h

Ahh...such a great set of observations!

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