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Karen Baetz's avatar
Karen Baetz
Mar 13, 2024

It pains me deeply what they have done to you. Somehow, though, I truly still believe we will win. You're strength is like no other and that sets a powerful example for us all. I'm always praying for you.

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Big E's avatar
Big E
Mar 13, 2024Edited

If a tree falls in the forest, will anyone notice? I sure won't notice whether Neil Young (corrected) or Joni Mitchell (one of my past favorites) re-join Spotify.

Maybe now that Joe Rogan is free of the Spotify exclusivity chains, his mind-chains will break too and he'll invite you to chat with him again. People like Joe Rogan MUST stand for free speech, not just when it benefits them financially or in the popular press, but always.

I'm grateful to you for recommending the Startpage.com search engine a few posts ago (https://www.startpage.com/). Startpage searches are amazingly efficient and free of censorship (so far!). For example, I searched with Startpage (on Brave browser) for "spotify dr robert malone" and episode 1757 came up at the top: https://www.startpage.com/do/search?q=spotify+dr+robert+malone

Keep standing, keep fighting, keep standing for truth as we all most.

P.S. Enjoying your Fallout Series on Epoch Times, especially the farm segments with Dr. Jill (https://www.theepochtimes.com/focus/fallout).

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