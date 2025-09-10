Malone News

James Goodrich
I’m still trying to understand what Blumenthal wanted you to apologize for. I watched the whole hearing after Laura Kasner posted the link and at the very end when you said “no” it was the highlight of the whole thing.

I have to admit something, maybe my head got too big. When Senator Johnson began asking Dr. Scott about what happens inside a person body when injected with these experimental chemicals and he had no clue what the answers were I realized I, and I know all of you, are much more knowledgeable than Dr. Scott. Sorry I, had to throw that in there! I feel bad for his patients and their families, especially all them that died. Aaron Siri is brilliant along with the other panel member. Dr. Scott took a deserved beating, at times looking like a fish with a bicycle. I think he learned quite a bit yesterday. Cheer up Dr. Malone the hearing was a huge victory!

Margaret Allison
Oh my, Dr. Malone! Keep pushing the buttons! May you get rest as often as possible. Keep fighting strong!

