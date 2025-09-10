Well, fall is upon us and already the nights are getting cool. I was at DC at a hearing on Capitol Hill yesterday afternoon, and have been up to my eyeballs in work – as I am digging into the data for the next ACIP meeting to be held in Atlanta next week. This month and the next are going to be brutal for Jill and I, as our travel schedule is gruesome.
The truth is that the hearing yesterday and all the work have left me a little drained and depressed. The attacks from the left, acting as a surrogate for big pharma and biotech, are never-ending.
Yet, there is plenty of reason to feel hope. And I did get the opportunity to fight back. Here is my clip yesterday addressing Senator Blumenthal’s ongoing attacks on me, where he claims this meme that I reposted caused the shooter at the CDC to go on the attack and for this reason I should be fired from the CDC ACIP committee.
Talk about conflating apples and oranges!
To be clear, this is more cancel culture, DC politics. Another form of censorship. Meant to scare anyone who dares to speak out.
But also a reason to mourn. Apparently, according to recent reports, Charlie Kirk has been assassinated. Falsely accusing others and spinning up the base to hate has consequences.
Here was my response in sworn testimony:
Senator Bernie Moreno, representing Ohio is on the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. I was gratified that he spoke up for first amendment rights. he also entered the “Federalist 46”, into the Senate record, written by James Madison, after Senator Blumenthal requested that I be fired for reposting a humorous meme stating that gun rights aren’t there to protect U.S. citizens from deer rising up against the populace.
Evidently, I am over the target and hence, big pharma and big ag need to take me out. They have lost most of the levers of power within the US government, but this doesn’t mean that they still stop trying.
Next stop: Mid-term elections. If we lose those, the USA will be in even bigger trouble.
Never forget:
We are in a war, and it appears that we have lost one of our commanders today. Global control is the goal of these folks.
Extravagant as the supposition is, let it however be made. Let a regular army, fully equal to the resources of the country, be formed; and let it be entirely at the devotion of the federal government; still it would not be going too far to say, that the State governments, with the people on their side, would be able to repel the danger.
The highest number to which, according to the best computation, a standing army can be carried in any country, does not exceed one hundredth part of the whole number of souls; or one twenty-fifth part of the number able to bear arms.
This proportion would not yield, in the United States, an army of more than twenty-five or thirty thousand men. To these would be opposed a militia amounting to near half a million of citizens with arms in their hands, officered by men chosen from among themselves, fighting for their common liberties, and united and conducted by governments possessing their affections and confidence. It may well be doubted, whether a militia thus circumstanced could ever be conquered by such a proportion of regular troops.
-Jame Madison, Federalist 46
I’m still trying to understand what Blumenthal wanted you to apologize for. I watched the whole hearing after Laura Kasner posted the link and at the very end when you said “no” it was the highlight of the whole thing.
I have to admit something, maybe my head got too big. When Senator Johnson began asking Dr. Scott about what happens inside a person body when injected with these experimental chemicals and he had no clue what the answers were I realized I, and I know all of you, are much more knowledgeable than Dr. Scott. Sorry I, had to throw that in there! I feel bad for his patients and their families, especially all them that died. Aaron Siri is brilliant along with the other panel member. Dr. Scott took a deserved beating, at times looking like a fish with a bicycle. I think he learned quite a bit yesterday. Cheer up Dr. Malone the hearing was a huge victory!
Oh my, Dr. Malone! Keep pushing the buttons! May you get rest as often as possible. Keep fighting strong!