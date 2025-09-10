Well, fall is upon us and already the nights are getting cool. I was at DC at a hearing on Capitol Hill yesterday afternoon, and have been up to my eyeballs in work – as I am digging into the data for the next ACIP meeting to be held in Atlanta next week. This month and the next are going to be brutal for Jill and I, as our travel schedule is gruesome.

The truth is that the hearing yesterday and all the work have left me a little drained and depressed. The attacks from the left, acting as a surrogate for big pharma and biotech, are never-ending.

Yet, there is plenty of reason to feel hope. And I did get the opportunity to fight back. Here is my clip yesterday addressing Senator Blumenthal’s ongoing attacks on me, where he claims this meme that I reposted caused the shooter at the CDC to go on the attack and for this reason I should be fired from the CDC ACIP committee.

Talk about conflating apples and oranges!

To be clear, this is more cancel culture, DC politics. Another form of censorship. Meant to scare anyone who dares to speak out.

But also a reason to mourn. Apparently, according to recent reports, Charlie Kirk has been assassinated. Falsely accusing others and spinning up the base to hate has consequences.

Here was my response in sworn testimony:

Senator Bernie Moreno, representing Ohio is on the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. I was gratified that he spoke up for first amendment rights. he also entered the “Federalist 46”, into the Senate record, written by James Madison, after Senator Blumenthal requested that I be fired for reposting a humorous meme stating that gun rights aren’t there to protect U.S. citizens from deer rising up against the populace.

Evidently, I am over the target and hence, big pharma and big ag need to take me out. They have lost most of the levers of power within the US government, but this doesn’t mean that they still stop trying.

Next stop: Mid-term elections. If we lose those, the USA will be in even bigger trouble.

Never forget:

We are in a war, and it appears that we have lost one of our commanders today. Global control is the goal of these folks.

