A typical Facebook post denigrating President Trump and MAGA

If you missed the current dust-up last week with President Trump’s address to Congress, mainstream media threw a hissy fit claiming that Trump had the audacity or stupidity to state that the US Government under Biden funded research into making mice transgender.

President Trump’s clip is below:

The “left of progressive” propaganda outlet called CNN led the charge by immediately conducting a full-frontal assault, claiming that President Trump mixed up the words transgenic with transgender. Below, the anchors jump on a conservative commentator, insisting that Trump was confused when he made that statement. Have a listen:

CNN then released a factcheck stating that Trump’s statement was false.

X’s counter factcheckers immediately went into action and yes…

The U.S. government, under the Biden-Harris administration, funded research on “transgender mice.”



Trump’s White House also released a statement documenting the waste:

CNN then edited their "fact check" article to reflect that Trump was correct.

According to GROK:

“The U.S. government has funded research involving mice that some have labeled as "transgender mice…" For example, one study, funded with $3.1 million, examined how estrogen affects asthma outcomes in gonadectomized mice, motivated by the higher prevalence of asthma in women post-puberty. Another, funded with $2.5 million, examined the reproductive consequences of steroid hormones, observing changes in ovarian structure. A $455,000 grant supported research on how hormone therapy impacts immune responses to HIV vaccines, reflecting needs in transgender healthcare.

These projects, among others totaling at least $8 million (as claimed by former President Trump in a March 2025 speech), were cited by the White House and groups like the White Coat Waste Project to argue that such funding occurred…

But even GROK has to go PC - adding this, among many statements, that these aren’t really transgender mice.

So, yes, funding happened, but the "transgender mice" label is a rhetorical spin. The research focused on hormone effects, not mouse gender transitions. Exact figures vary—claims range from $8 million to over $250 million over decades—but NIH records confirm active grants in the tens of millions as of early 2025. Check NIH’s RePORTER database for specifics if you’re curious about current projects.

I think anyone with half a brain realizes that the mice didn’t agree to these medical procedures. However, the mice in these experiments were still transitioned - as per the current medical procedures. Therefore, Trump’s use of the term “transgender” is completely correct.

In fact, many peer-reviewed papers have created transgender mice, and these authors use the phrase “transgender” in their paper’s title:

What we all know after five years of COVID-19 public health tyranny, is that the meme below represents a very real truth:

The government funds grants to produce the research results it wants to obtain.



Using the NIH search engine, Reporter.nih.gov, some more facts and figures emerge:

In the past two decades, the government at HHS has funded 3,185 grants that have transgender as a keyword. More than 60% of those were funded during Biden’s term in office. Almost 3 billion USD has been spent on these projects. It does not appear that this 3 billion dollars includes projects from other agencies.

These are the institutes and offices within HHS that awarded these grants:

Note that the NICHD has awarded about 900 grants (there are three lines of projects for NICHD), and they have spent 161 million USD on grants that included the keyword “transgender.”

NICHD is the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). From their website: “NICHD leads research and training to understand human development, improve reproductive health, enhance the lives of children and adolescents, and optimize abilities for all.”

So, the institute for Childhood Development has spent 161 million dollars to learn how to transition minors. Good to know.



President John F. Kennedy was instrumental in the institute's founding. Frankly, he must be rolling over in his grave over the subversion of this institute.

One would think that, given how wrong the left was in their assessment of Trump’s speech, they would get a clue and issue an apology of their own or at the very least, zip their mouths.

But this topic has taken a life of it own.

Some memes and posts from Facebook show just how much these progressives hate President Trump and MAGA (these are all public posts; no one is being doxed):

Going over to X- these posts came up today:

The hate is real…

The Needle and the Damage Done.

The sad truth is that our government has allowed medical experimentation on minors. These protocols, drugs, and surgeries will cause lifelong disabilities, chronic disease, and even early death in some cases. Back in 2022, I began documenting this medical maltreatment, and it is significant. Since then, the studies have only continued to affirm the harms done to our children (and adults).

In the future, the US government will have to atone for these crimes committed against minors and adults who never received informed consent and who were duped into transitioning without being aware of the consequences. Because our government aided and abetted the monsters that did this to our children. This most likely will include funding studies on how to safely de-transition, and how people can manage the chronic effects of failed surgical grafts and implants.

This isn’t over yet.

Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. We are deeply grateful to the decentralized network of paid subscribers that enables us to continue doing what we do to support freedom.

Thanks for reading Malone News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

(As to the original meme, maybe it is time for a Substack article to assess just what the Department of Education has accomplished since President Jimmy Carter founded it…). I am sure it will be eye-opening…





