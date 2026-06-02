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Malone News

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Brandy's avatar
Brandy
9h

Wow, this article is amazing. Thank yo so much. I have been an insulin diabetic for 43 years and fortunately I have had no major issues. I will say, I work hard at control and exercise almost daily. I have not eaten an entire candy bar for 43 years. I can make a Snickers bar last for 2 weeks (when I have a craving I cut off a little piece and enjoy). Thank you for this information. I will save it in case I ever need it. When I was diagnosed, I told myself I came in with 4 limbs and I will go out with four limbs.

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Robert Wistedt's avatar
Robert Wistedt
9h

I have Neuropathy and am NOT diabetic, but this is relevant thanks

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