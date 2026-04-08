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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
3h

Isn't the more pertinent question why a fraud and fool such as Daszak was given such a prominent role in our Covid policy and why so many of our media and government "elites" fawned over and feted this America hating reptile?

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James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
3h

Daszak should be In prison. Last I checked he didn’t get a pardon and the DOJ should have brought charges against him and Eco-Alliance. The fraud he and Fauci and Collins manufactured on the U.S. and frankly the world cost trillions. I don’t use Google for any news sources and had I seen this article I surely would’ve thought it was misguided AI slop. Reality certainly isn’t top of mind for commies is it?

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