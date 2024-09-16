On September 15, 2024, the American people witnessed another attempt on the life of Donald Trump, a former President and a current presidential candidate. A candidate who the deep state, the administrative state, and the globalists profoundly fear. Simply stated, the blob views President Trump as a threat to both the current AND the new world order.

As I have been watching the news, the alternate news, reading the would-be assassin’s rantings on his now-deleted Facebook and X accounts, it is hard not to think back to that period in American history in the 1960s when it appears that the government decided that it needed to remove certain political actors from the chessboard.

In our recent book, PsyWar: Enforcing the New World Order, we wrote the following about this dark time in American history:

“The PsyWar campaign on America goes back decades. Senator Rand Paul stated recently: “There was a coup, and we lost our government”

The day of that coup was November 22, 1963. That was the day that John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. That was the day the U.S. government turned against its own people and began a PsyWar campaign against all of us. We just didn’t know it yet. Nothing has been the same since.

It has taken over fifty years to realize the extent of this PsyWar campaign fully, but now there is no denying it. A new book titled: “The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear” documents that President Kennedy was almost surely assassinated by the U.S. government, who also led the cover-up and the ensuing propaganda/PsyWar campaign regarding the events of his death. The author and scientist, Dr. David W. Mantik, uses modern imaging to prove that the wound in the president’s throat and the massive blow-out in the back of his head involved frontal bullet wounds. As Lee Harvey Oswald supposedly shot the President from behind the motorcade, this analysis provides data which refute the government’s analysis that he was the lone assassin does not hold up to scrutiny. This book presents clear and compelling testimonial and documentary evidence that the surgeons performed pre-autopsy surgery on the President’s head to remove evidence of the forehead bullet, as well as to gain access to his brain. Hence, they were able to “sanitize the crime scene” by removing bullet fragments as well as bullet tracks in the brain tissue. The forensic evidence is clear that the CIA, the FBI, and/or the U.S. Secret Service have been involved in and covered up the assassination of a sitting U.S. president [1].

As good as the forensic evidence is, there are now a vast number of books on the circumstances leading up to and after the assassination that reveal that Lee Harvey Oswald did not kill President Kennedy. In fact, there are books, studies, publications, and video reanalyzing the Warren Commission Report hearings and Exhibits, as well as the House Select Committee Report, records from the Assassination Records Review Board, the National Archives and Records Administration records, and testimony from many eyewitnesses (including the many witnesses, who were not allowed to speak to the Warren Commission). Taken together, this evidence works to prove that the Warren Commission Report was a sham with a predetermined conclusion and was never meant as a real investigation to determine who assassinated President Kennedy. One book that stands out as thorough and compelling on this subject is “The JFK Assassination Evidence Handbook” [2].

Colonel L. Fletcher Prouty authored another important book on this topic. Prouty was a former CIA operative who worked for the agency during this period. His historic account shatters what we have all come to believe about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. This book was the basis for Oliver Stone’s movie JFK. Prouty outlines how Kennedy’s death was a coup d’état, and he presents strong evidence to that effect as well as details of the elite power base that was and is the hidden hand of the U.S. government [3]- what is often referred to as the “Deep state”.

Our government not only lied about this to the American people, but they created a massive cover-up story, which included framing an innocent man for the murder. For over sixty years, our government has not only covered up this murder, but they also made up an alternate reality of facts that have been presented as truth to the entire world.

In 1865, we almost lost our democracy due to the assassination of President Lincoln. Is November 22, 1963, the day when we truly lost our democracy to the deep state? Can we believe anything that we have since been told by our government? Why hasn’t any U.S. President come forward to tell the American people about what really happened that day?

The assassination of President Kennedy was a pivotal moment in the history of the modern PsyWar campaign against the American people by a rogue shadow government that has persisted up until this day. The rogue government that instigated this psyops upon the American people is still in control. The U.S. intelligence community is the operational organization at the very heart of this PsyWar campaign, as well as the assassination. Full public disclosure of what has taken place and the dismantling of that apparatus is well past its due date.

The censorship-industrial complex has restricted our constitutionally protected right to freedom of speech by interfering with and manipulating what we are allowed to see and hear. With the advent of the internet, the tools available to this industry have only become more sophisticated.”

Our government is complicit in the second assassination attempt. At a minimum, deep-state actors and state-sponsored media outlets have been spinning dangerous rhetoric about how Trump is a threat to democracy and must be removed. Another scenario is that an alphabet agency was actually involved in the assassination attempt. At this point in time, that theory can not be discounted.

But getting back to the idea that propaganda promulgated by the government, government actors, the deep state, and state-sponsored media drove Ryan Routh to try to kill Donald Trump, read what Jimmy Dore wrote on X about a 2022 Newsweek propaganda video featuring this assassin:

This is Donald Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Wesley Routh, he was interviewed by Newsweek Romania in 2022. He’s a zealot for Ukraine war because he’s been fully propagandized by corporate media to support the war. He has ZERO idea what the war is actually about, his mind is very childlike: “It’s a battle of good vs evil”, just like the corporate news told him. That’s how propaganda works. That’s why I warned TYT about pushing Russiagate; it would lead to a war and brainwashed guys like this. He has no idea what the war is actually about, so when Trump & RFK say they want to END the war, he thinks the moral thing to do is assassinate Trump. This is the direct result of corporate news & “independent” news repeating pro-war CIA talking points uncritically. Nobody in corporate news will ask, “Where was he radicalized?” because if you watch this video, it’s clear he was radicalized by corporate news right here in the United States.

Here is the Newsweek video of Routh in 2022:

Alan Richards wrote in the comments section of my last post - that Ryan Routh’s deleted X account can be viewed on this Telegram account.

Here are some of Routh’s more recent Tweets:

The CIA collects such people. They are useful.

Jack Posobiec has revealed that Ryan Routh appeared in another propaganda video for the AZOV BATTALLION in May 2022. The Ukrainian Azov Battalion is known for its neo-Nazi ideology and was incorporated into the Ukrainian National Guard in 2023. A rumor on X states that the CIA funded the Azov Battalion propaganda video. But no direct evidence of that was found.

What is clear is that somehow Ryan Routh ended up in these two videos—more evidence of a US government link with the assassin.

The screenshot below references Mariupol, a city in southeastern Ukraine that the war has significantly impacted.

Of interest:

The intelligence community is scared about a second Trump presidency. They are focused on the world order, the new world order - whereby such a win threatens Western hegemony.

The BBC writes:

The international world order is "under threat in a way we haven’t seen since the Cold War", the heads of the UK and US foreign intelligence services have warned. The chiefs of MI6 and the CIA also said both countries stand together in "resisting an assertive Russia and Putin's war of aggression in Ukraine". In the FT op-ed, they wrote: "There is no question that the international world order – the balanced system that has led to relative peace and stability and delivered rising living standards, opportunities and prosperity – is under threat in a way we haven’t seen since the Cold War." "Successfully combating this risk" is at the foundation of the special relationship between the UK and US, they added.

What is the intelligence community willing to do to protect what they see as the disintegration of their control?

Bottom line:

The attempt on President Trump’s life failed… again.

At this point, the assassin, Ryan Routh, is in a Federal detention center somewhere. He is alive. Whatever he has to say will be edited through the filter of the FBI and DHS. Most likely, we will be propagandized that this person suffers from paranoid schizophrenia or some such story, which may or may not have an element of truth.

It would surprise me if they allowed him any interviews with the MSM.

The risk is that he will suffer an untimely death and will be Epsteined. Time will tell.

