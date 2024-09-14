The truth is that anyone who has watched the open Southern Border with even half a neuron turned on has been alarmed.

It is estimated that somewhere between 40-50 million people have immigrated to the USA since the mid-1970s. This represents one of the largest waves of immigration in U.S. history. It has dramatically changed the country's demographic composition and culture.

In the last two years alone (2022 to 2023), the foreign-born population in the U.S. increased by 5.1 million. Between 10 percent and 12.5 percent of the immigration over the past fifty years happened within less than TWO years.

The chart above documents that most of those crossing the border recently have been from countries other than Mexico. People are flooding our borders from all over the world, including China, the middle east, Africa and other South American countries. There are no controls on who is entering our country.

Cultural identity is essential. Our American culture is important. We all know that too great an influx of immigrants risks our cultural identity as Americans.

Trump touched upon a pressure point. That is, cultural identity.

Then the meme wars started. Or maybe it started before, with the crazy cat lady memes…

So many memes - on both sides.

Then MSM got involved and took it to a whole ‘nother level.

Clearly, if you listen to MSM, there is only one one side to this story - that is the story that 50% of Americans are either brain dead or racist or both, because they are led by a racist dictator;

MSM immediately went “there,” that it is “racist” to not want small, rural towns to be quite literally flooded with tens of thousands of Haitian immigrants, and how dare Republicans suggest otherwise.

Then Biden emerges from his undisclosed location and steps in (it).

"I want to take a moment to say something about so many Americans like Karine ... a proud Haitian American," Biden said. "A community that's under attack in our country right now.” "It's simply wrong. There’s no place in America. This has to stop, what he’s (Trump is) doing," Biden said, "It has to stop."

"It is extremely sad and concerning, that a community is facing this type of danger and vitriol, and as the president said today, I think very forcefully, this needs to stop. And there is absolutely no place - absolutely no place, in this country, you know, certainly in our political discourse for this type of vitriolic, smearing hateful language," she said, emphasizing the danger of "hateful conspiracy theories." "We've delivered resources to Ohio as well to cities, states and nonprofits across the country. Since the spring, DHS (Department of Homeland Security) has been directly engaged with the city of Springfield and local officials to make sure they have the support they need. And we want to do more. We would like to do more. That's why we did the bipartisan proposal, with the Senate early - at the end of last year - obviously early into this year. And it was stopped," Jean-Pierre said. "we need more funding, we need more." She repeatedly laid blame on Congressional Republicans White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Yep - according to the White House and DHS, the problem is that the government has not provided more funding to transition illegal immigrants into this country. The White House found a token (insert your favorite minority) Haitian to express her outrage. This is right out of the DNC playbook circa 1990s. Yes, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is Haitian. In addition to having previously served as chief of staff for U.S. Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Excuse me?

The problem is that the United States citizens reject the notion that the USA has to have open borders AND take in refugees from countries like Haiti, where the literacy rate is among the lowest in the Western world.

Did you think Kamala was flying them to Martha's Vineyard? - 81% (362,000/448,000) of her irregular Haitians somehow went to states that voted against her in 2020. If you look closely at the graph, you can just barely see when she started flying them into your neighborhood.

Now, what we all know is that immigrants bring their own set of belief systems and mores. These traditions exist throughout generations of people. Some immigrant groups have cultural systems far removed from those in the United States. Haitians practice voodoo, where animal sacrifice happens, there is at least one traditional meal each year - where cat is eaten and this is a country where poverty levels are so high that sometimes domestic pets are eaten. Does it happen all the time? No - but it happens.

Trump touched on a nerve. It was inelegant and meant to cause dissent, and it certainly has. But it touched all of us, who don’t want our small, rural towns flooded with immigrants—overrunning our own culture and traditions.

Trump’s simple remark also drove the progressive left into a feeding frenzy of attacking anyone who thinks that seeing a stable US population grow by 15% in less than fifty years - all due to migration- is racist.

It is not racist to want to protect and defend your country’s cultural traditions.



The people of Springfield are not angry at the Haitian migrants. They’re infuriated with a federal government that overwhelmed their town without warning, and a state and local government they don’t feel is being transparent. And don’t call these people racist. That’s garbage. Tony Katz

Please Watch Mr. Katz:

We all know this isn’t just happening in Springfield, Ohio.

These massive numbers of immigrants - from all over the world, are flooding into small towns across the nation.

We all have a right to be very upset and worried by this.

As Americans, we have worked hard to keep our population below 300 million. For instance, Jill and I were indoctrinated by our California educational system at an early age not to have more than two children. That keeping the United States at an even population was a good thing.

Now, having passed on having more than two children, watching tens of millions of people entering illegally is a little hard to take.

Trump zoned in on this feeling of betrayal that many of us have about what the US government has done to this country by allowing a massive number of immigrants to enter.

This shows his brilliance in realizing that at this late stage in the election, it is no longer about undecided voters. It is about who can drive more people to the ballot box and how much passion each candidate can muster from their supporters.

Trump knows that this betrayal by the American government - of allowing our culture to be overrun, is vital to people. It is a reason for people to get out and vote.

So, let's ensure that our rural towns maintain their character and culture. And tell Kamala Harris and her surrogate Karine Jean-Pierre to go pound sand.

Vote.