Did you really think, with the election of President Trump, that the censorship and propaganda had ended? If you did, you might want to remove those rose-colored glasses and look behind the curtain.

Cause the censorship-industrial machine continues at breakneck speed.

Of course, determining where it comes from and from whom is more complex than ever. Governments, social media, NGOs, Super-governmental organizations (the UN, EU), big pharma, big food, and big tech all work to hide their evil deeds.

But we sometimes get a glimpse behind the curtain - today’s edition features some examples that the Malone News team has found this week.

Truth be told - it is a bit of a “mash-up” - but as we navigate the post-COVID world of pre-approved narratives and messages, let us not forget - nothing has really changed.

First - a great example of the ongoing censorship machine at Facebook just came our way.

Check our Andrew Austin’s un-doctored photo of the Pope’s funeral and the Facebook response to it - along with his commentary.

From -Andrew Austin, on Facebook



This is hilarious. Facebook flagged this image in some countries because some foreign sites said it was altered. But when I challenged it, they (FB) removed the "false information notice" because they said the "independent fact-checkers removed the true rating." But that's a ruse. What actually happened is that they realized that darkening the image to make blue suits look black made Trump's suit navy blue - which is acceptable at funerals requiring black suits. The colors in the image I shared are true because there are many photos of the event, and lots of attendees wore blue suits—or no suits at all. This is a manufactured controversy to be sure, but that propagandists around the world continue to pursue it, tells how desperate they are to get Trump on something even if it is a blue suit. Isn't it wild that everything they try doesn't work and is exposed as fake and fraudulent? Even wilder is that they keep trying. They've tried everything—even tried to kill the man (twice)—but nothing works. That he keeps on rising is driving them crazy. It has driven Rachel Madow to madness. She has become a mean girl again. She has recaptured her youth (what a nightmare she must have been in high school). … join us in saving Western civilization. Together, let's send the globalists a big "Fuck you!" You know you want to.

So, who is the “they” - trying to make Trump look uncultured or a buffoon at a funeral? Why does Facebook (or META) care? Or is there something more sinister at work?

An internet search on “Pope Funeral” and images pulled up lots of them. There were plenty of blue and dark grey suits in attendance at the funeral, as well as other formal wear from the Middle East. The photos all seemed to have varying shades - depending on whether the photo was to make some point about Trump’s attire. Of note, the funeral bearers all wore blue suits.

Another photo

Some quick reading, and there is nothing wrong with a navy suit at a funeral. Who in mainstream media decided that black for men was the only acceptable color?

Many in mainstream media assert there was a Vatican dress code, but there is scant evidence of that being the case. The Times of India reports: “There is no official funeral dress code mentioned on The Vatican website, and it's up to a person to decide what outfit colour they want to choose for the occasion....Attendees wore what they considered to be appropriate attire” - A Vatican source said.

Funeral protocol in the Western world is basically:

Men should dress formally and conservatively for a funeral, prioritizing respect and subtlety over personal style. The traditional standard is a black suit with a plain white shirt, but dark colors such as navy, charcoal, or dark grey are also acceptable

Talk about a tempest in a teapot!

Amazon’s Censorship Machine Continues

Despite Bezos taking the knee to President Trump - after Trump’s victory, Bezos’ company, Amazon still feels a need to censor all things COVID.

In the Amazon marketplace, the publishers of the book “Canary in a COVID world: Money, Fear and Power” tried to place an Amazon ad.

Amazon refused the ad, and here is the reason they gave:

"Your ad contains content or product(s) prohibited from advertising. Content that revolves around highly debated social topics is not permitted."

The question is why is Amazon refusing ads? Who is behind this?

Moving on to a more systemic issue, the Google Search engine continues to be skewed.

Google’s Monopoly and search engine algorithms are the big kahuna, in terms of the censorship-industrial complex. It is estimated that 92% of all internet searches are conducted through Google. This month, a judge again ruled that Google has an illegal advertising monopoly!

Earlier this year, Google re-jiggered (“updated”) their search engine algorithms. In various press releases and conversations on X by Google leadership, it has been asserted that many creator-content sites will no longer be ranked because they don’t deserve to be ranked - as Google doesn’t think their content is worthy.

Some sites with great content and hearts in the right place still don't provide a satisfying page experience (which isn't a guarantee of top ranking, but it should be considered). But our systems themselves need to get better; it's not all on creators’ sites that really do have good, solid content. And possibly, those sites might do better than previous peaks. - Danny Sullivan, Google

Along with the above quote, Google leadership has indicated that by December 2025, the analysis of creator sites will be mostly turned over to AI. What will be the training data set to determine “a satisfying page experience.” And what the heck does the quote above mean?



In the future, how will an AI determine “a satisfying page experience?”

Given Google’s previous policies and the ongoing content moderation practices, it is reasonable to infer that censorship is still happening, though explicit confirmation for Google Searches being skewed in 2025 is hard to verify. As documented in a House of Representative’s report, the government, through agencies such as CISA (the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency), has intervened in Google’s algorythm’s in the past:

It is important to note that CISA has not been shut down and is still functioning. However, in April 2025, President Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum and issued executive orders that explicitly ended federal programs that censored dissenting voices and ordered a comprehensive review of CISA’s speech monitoring and censorship activities.

The truth is that Google is extremely secretive about its search algorithm. We are left ' reading the tea leaves,' but the historic evidence suggests that Google isn’t done manipulating the public for economic and political gain.

Malone News and Google

At Malone News, we continue to try to get into the Google search rankings. It sounds easy, right?



What we “think”: Google web crawlers comb through the web; and place sites ranked in popularity - on the search engine. Wrong. There is a whole process to it.



Basically, Google must verify a domain (which can be automatic), a sitemap for that website host previously generated by the web host, automatically linked, and the job done. Easy peasy. Then, that website can be found through a Google search.

But sometimes, a sitemap isn’t generated. Then what happens? The site isn’t placed in the rankings.

Unlike most web hosting services, it turns out that Substack doesn’t automatically generate sitemaps, so most Substack content cannot be found via a standard Google search. Substack only generates a sitemap only does so when a Substack gets to be of a “certain size.” That size was reached for Malone News, probably back at the end of 2021 - certainly by 2022.

But still, Malone News does not show up in the Google rankings. A few years ago, we tried to get into Google searches without luck. We had thought that it had been done - and that the issue was at Google’s end (not ranking Malone News, due to shadow banning). It didn’t occur to us that a sitemap hadn’t been generated - as we had gone through all the steps listed previously.

Yesterday, we tried again to get Google's verification for Malone News. It turns out that the domain name ownership is verified, but there is still no sitemap. This all gets very technical, but Substack still doesn’t have a sitemap for Malone News.

My discussion with the support at Substack yesterday (which seems to be AI driven) was as follows:

A long back and forth - ensuring that the site complies with sitemap generation. BTW - later in the “conversation”, it turns out that all of the information is at the fingertips of the AI - but it made us provide all of it again to “the system.”

Yes as we documented- our site is public. So, that shouldn’t have been an issue.

They then made us confirm all the settings - information that they already had.

Then I wrote to them today:

I confirmed the settings.

No sitemap had been generated.

So, today - I contacted support again.

I again had to confirm the settings.

But now, I get a different answer…

In the meantime, despite having all the settings correct, we have not been able to access the Google search engine results for this publication for years.

Post-script: This has all been rather maddening for us, as we have had to figure out how to get into the Google search rankings step-by-step, a process that should have been automatic. But we finally now have a sitemap, and it has been entered into the Google verification system. Yay. One small step for a substack, one giant leap for counter narratives.

Let’s see what happens with Google now, as we have learned that it is up to Google to decide whether the content is a “satisfying page experience” enough to be included in the rankings.

One has to wonder, “a satisfying page experience” for whom?

Then the next issue is

That Google uses “Trusted Sources”

E-E-A-T (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, Trustworthiness):

Google’s systems prioritize content that demonstrates these qualities. Of these, trust is considered the most important. Content does not need to display all aspects, but those that do-especially for sensitive topics like health or finance (called "Your Money or Your Life" or YMYL topics)-are given higher priority465.

"After identifying relevant content, our systems aim to prioritize those that seem most helpful. To do this, they identify signals that can help determine which content demonstrates expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness."

Gone are the days when a site in the search results is based on widespread usage of that site.

Now, Google ranking results are based on E-E-A-T, and for health-related topics, and according to Google, you better comply with the fact-checkers or get de-listed.

“Trust the Science™” comes with a gag order.

In other leftist propaganda news:

The progressives, including the companies that support their agenda, carry on actively trying to influence the “gender” of small children.

A UK publication, The Times, published an article yesterday on a corporation called “LUSH,” which is an international cosmetics company headquartered in the UK.

.The retailer Lush Cosmetics put an information leaflet that made unfounded claims of a “media assault” against transgender people in the party bags of seven and eight-year-old children. Young girls attending a birthday event at one of the chain’s outlets, where they made bath bombs and soaps, were handed the 24-page booklet alongside products when they left.

The headline above buries one of the leds on this story - further reading of the article documents that the LUSH also writes of America as being philosophically aligned with Nazi Germany:

The document compares modern America with Nazi Germany. It says: “In the 1930s, the Nazis destroyed the world’s first gender clinic. They burned its books, and sent trans people to concentration camps. Much learning was lost. “There are echoes of that in the USA today, as trans individuals see their passports confiscated, birth certificates torn up, history erased, healthcare banned and legal protections removed.” It then tells the story of a trans student in the US who killed herself after her Saudi Arabian family “hired lawyers and fixers” to take her back home.

The leaflet was written by the NGO TransActual, UK -

This type of propaganda aimed at children is grooming.

Grooming is a precursor or "starter form" of brainwashing. Both aim to make the victim more susceptible to the abuser's influence and control.

When do the authorities step in?

In the meantime, some product lines are worth boycotting - LUSH is one of them.

