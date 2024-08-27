(0:42) RFK Jr. Endorsing Donald Trump

(11:26) Censorship and Pavel Durov’s Arrest

(34:56) America’s Health Crisis

(42:20) RFK Meeting with Trump

(46:48) Kamala Harris Refusing to Meet with RFK

(53:36) Why Did They Withdraw Secret Service?

(1:01:48) Would RFK Accept a Position as CIA Director?

(1:05:39) Why Is the Democratic Party Suing RFK?

(1:16:00) Real Environmentalism

(1:26:10) RFK's Plan to Get Trump Elected

Tucker Carlson (00:00:00):

We're honored to announce that JD Vance, the Vice Presidential nominee, is confirmed for our live tour stop in Hershey, Pennsylvania next month. Tickets are on sale@tuckercarlson.com. We hope to see you. There'll be in cities all across the country starting next week. But first, our interview with Bobby Kennedy Jr. His first since endorsing Donald Trump on Friday here.

(00:00:30):

So people were shocked. I know a lot of people Well, were shocked when you endorsed Trump. I was not shocked because for all the areas where you disagree on specific issues, there's a consistent theme that I've noticed in both of your lives, which is you've both spent the majority of your life, well, in your case, your whole life in [00:01:00] the American ruling class, and both of you decided that it was corrupt and that you were going to say so out loud at great risk. At great risk to both of you. And so it was probably just a matter of time before you aligned in some way. Is that how you see it?

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:01:16):

Yeah. I mean, I think there's been a bunch of realignment, political realignment, about four or five throughout American history, and I think we're going through one right now with the Democratic Party and with both political parties really changing in this very dramatic way. And you and I talked earlier about the transformation of the Republican party and the party of environmentalism and where the Democratic Party has one now, one environmental issue, which is this carbon orthodoxy, which ends up benefiting the oil companies and BlackRock and Goldman Sachs with offshore wind and carbon [00:02:00] capture a hundred billion dollars carbon capture projects, which is part of just the strip mining of the middle class. And it's the only issue you can talk about in the Democratic Party. I got into the environmental movement to do habitat protection, to do wildlife conservation Exactly. To get toxics out of our kids.

(00:02:19):

And none of these are issues that the party itself, Democrats care about 'em, but the party itself doesn't. There's been these big profound realignment, and it's not only on that issue, it's really the domination of this corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is happening in Washington DC now where our democracy has really been subverted by the industries that have taken over the regulatory agencies and they transformed them into sock puppets or corporate profit taking and basically wholly [00:03:00] owned subsidiaries of the industries they're supposed to regulate. And the Democrats, for a variety of reasons, I watched it happen over many, many years, have clung to this illusion of these democratic institutions that they're still democratic and they have a belief. We all have the capacity to judge ourselves on our intentions rather than our actions. Right. I've been there [00:03:30] and the Democratic party judged itself.

(00:03:34):

It sees itself. My friends who are Democrats see themselves as part of the good guys, the white hats, and that they're like the good guys who are in Fort Apache surrounded by the forces of barbarism that are about to storm the gate. And they're the only ones. The only way to keep it at [00:04:00] bay is to elect a president who has dementia because you're voting for the apparatus and you're not voting for or another then to handpick a presidential candidate without any elections to basically get rid of democracy in order to save it. And handpick a candidate who in 40 days now has not given a single [00:04:30] interview on any media outlet. And I think about when my uncle and father would think about that, they prided themselves on being able to go on debate. It was the centerpiece. The whole function of democracy was to ane ideas and the furnace of debate and have them rise up in the marketplace of ideas and the idea that, and we had this British tradition of Churchill and the others and the House of Commons and being able to defend their policies and being forced to defend their policy articulately eloquently.

(00:05:13):

And my uncle and father just thought ideas are important and we should be able to defend them. And if you can't defend them, there's something wrong with you. Yes. And why? So we have a presidential candidate that was selected by the Democratic Party who can't do that. And one of the things that my uncle and father were always thinking about is how do we look to the rest of the world? Right? They were conscious that America was the template for democracy when we created a modern democracy in 1789 or 1791, when the Bill of Rights was ratified, we were the only democracy on by 1865 [00:06:00] during the end of the Civil War, there were five and they were all modeled on America. And by the time my uncle took office, it was about 150 and by the time, by the end of the sixties, there's 190, they're all based on American model.

(00:06:17):

And we very much were the exemplary nation. We were the example of democracy around the globe and people, and they were very conscious. They were embarrassed at first by the Civil rights movement because they said, what is the rest of the world going to think about it? And then they realized, well, we better correct the problem. But everything that they did, they were conscious that they were being watched. What does the rest of the world think of American democracy right now that we have in one party I'm selected a man with dementia to lead the free world and then turned [00:07:00] around and picked a person, a woman who cannot give an interview. She cannot defend American, her vision or America's record in the world. And then she gave this vice President Harris gave this speech at the convention that was written by neocons, and they had CIA directors talking at the Democratic convention, military people talking to the Democratic Convention.

(00:07:30):

My father and my uncle were the party of antiwar. My uncle was asked by his best friend, bill Ben Bradley, one of his two best friends who ran the Washington Post, what do you want on your graves, on your epithet? And my uncle said immediately, he kept the peace. He said the primary job of a president of the United States was to keep the country out of war. He said he didn't want children in Africa and Latin American Asia when they heard about the United States of America to think of a man with a gun. They wanted him to think of a Peace Corps volunteer and the Alliance for Progress and U-S-A-I-D, which were programs that he created to build the middle class, to run the oligarchs and run the military hunters that used to receive a USAID and instead go directly to the poor and build institutions, education and health and all of the institutions of democracy to continue to model it for the rest of the world and live up to what we were supposed to be doing, which is to encourage the growth of democratic rule.

(00:08:39):

So now we have a system that's produced a candidate in the Democratic Party who can't even defend America's record in the world, and who is baring this kind of war mongering, military domination, ideology that's gotten us in such trouble. It's caused a calamity in our country. It's gutted the middle class. It's made us a pariah around the globe. It led to the rise of bricks. It's leading to the rise of totalitarianism all over the world. And I'd say this finally that if you really look at what's happening in the Democratic Party today, it's a party that the word demos in Greek means people, but it's a party that's lost faith in the people. It's a party that needs ironclad control. So they didn't trust anybody to have a real election. They got rid of the primaries because they didn't trust the people. They then picked handpicked vice President Harris with no election, no even pretense of election because they didn't trust the people. And they're the party now of censorship. How can..

Tucker Carlson (00:10:05):

You have a democracy with censorship?

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:10:07):

You cannot have a democracy. They're absolutely incompatible. And everybody knew that everybody, you and I were raised reading Orwell and Alice Huxley and Robert Heinlein, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, and all of these other books that were part of classical literature that was taught in every American classroom. That said, the first step to totalitarianism is always begins with censorship. It's the first step down that slippery slope. And there's no time that we look back in history and say, the people who were censoring speech with the good guys, they're always the bad guys because we knew. We know that they're the guys who are going to end up cracking the whip on us all and being our overlords. And then the whole thing about, like you and I have talked about that clip of Tim Waltz, governor Waltz saying that government should be the ultimate arbiter of what is protected speech and what is not. He said if something that the First Amendment does not protect misinformation and disinformation, but it does. The First Amendment was written to protect not only true speech, but false speech and speech that not, it wasn't there. And it's unnecessary to protect the kind of speech that everybody wants to hear. It's there to protect the kind of speech that nobody wants to hear.

Tucker Carlson (00:11:46):

Right. And especially speech that is critical of the people in charge. Exactly. And so in their current formulation, misinformation is defined as any speech that criticizes the God that they're doing. So with that in mind, you see the Biden administration encouraging France’s Macron to arrest the owner and founder of Telegram, Paval Duro, who's now as of right now, in a French prison. That seems like that's the hallmark of dictatorship, it sounds to me.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:12:14):

Yeah. Well, we've lost Europe. Europe is now does not have free speech. Look what's happened to Elon Musk and here, Elon Musk should be the hero of the Democratic party of the old Democratic Party. He wouldn't be the hero. Somehow he became a villain because he was actually the only platform that would allow free speech on his platform. And he's now become a villain because of it. Because the Democratic party does not believe in the people. If you don't believe in free speech, it means because you don't trust the people. You don't trust them to figure it out on their own, to have information on which they can base their ideas and their notions and their beliefs…

Tucker Carlson (00:13:00):

And their…

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:13:00):

Votes and their votes, and that the government has to protect them from dangerous information from things that might put bad ideas into their heads. And it's very patronizing, but it's also very manipulative and conniving, and really, it's exactly the opposite of democracy. And you will not find a single Democrat who will criticize it. It's really astonishing [00:13:30] to me because the Democrats always, when I endorsed Trump, the fulcrum of the centerpiece of the tax of hatred that I got back, this kind of seething anger, so many Democrats was, well, look what he did on January 6th. Okay, January 6th was a bad day in American history. And what President Trump did there in my view, was very bad. It was reprehensible, but was the Republic really at risk? We have the US military, we have the National Guard, they have all the institutions, we have Congress, we have all these institutions of government. And there was a mob of people, most of them who probably didn't know what was happening. Some of 'em were very badly intentioned and were breaking the law, but it wasn't a threat to the republic. What he is a threat. And this is what you cannot explain to a Democrat now. And it's astonishing to me. What is a threat is when the government is censoring your speech, political speech, and I just won Tucker last week,

Tucker Carlson (00:14:49):

But that was the centerpiece of Democratic ideology was free speech.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:14:53):

Exactly. I mean, the word liberal means free speech. That's where it comes from.

Tucker Carlson (00:14:58):

That must be weird for you being named Robert F. Kennedy Jr. And spending your entire life in this world. What's…

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:15:06):

That like? Let me just say this. I won a lawsuit. I won a new judgment and my lawsuit, Kennedy versus Biden last week, Kennedy versus Biden was part of two lawsuits that were brought, one by the Attorney Generals of Missouri and Louisiana and the other by me for the same issues, which was the Biden administration's censorship of speech. And so there's a series of decisions. There's 155 page decision. The attorney general's case went up to the Supreme Court and was rejected because the Supreme Court found that those attorney generals didn't have a standing to sue because they weren't directly harmed my case. This week, the federal Judge Doty said, Kennedy does have a standing to sue, and he reinforced reissued his injunction against the Biden administration. Oh, I have an injunction right now against the Biden White House and join them from censoring me, which they've been doing.

(00:16:18):

The 155 page decision by Judge Doty details everything that happened 37 hours after he took the oath of office President Biden's White House opened up a portal for the FBI to begin to have access to social media posts on all the different social media sites. And they, the FBI then invited in the CIA, DHS, the IRS and CISA is this new agency that is the center of the censorship industrial complex that is in charge of making sure Americans don't hear, thinks that their government doesn't want them to hear. And those agencies and other agencies, including the health agencies like CDC, were given access to go into the social media sites and change posts and slow walk things and shadow ban posts that it was part of that effort. And they removed my Instagram account. I had almost a million followers. They say it was for misinformation, but they could not point to a single post that I ever made that was factually erroneous.

(00:17:34):

And they actually, Facebook pushed back in the email chain, you can see Facebook pushing back at the White House and saying, well, wait a minute. This isn't misinformation. This is not factually erroneous. What they're saying is actually true. And they had to invent a new word, which is called malformation, which is information that is factually true, but nevertheless inconvenient for the government. And that became disinformation, misinformation and malformation. That's what that is. So everybody and reason, that's illegal. Yeah. And the emails show that Facebook, the people said, they were saying about the White House and their private emails with each other. These people are cynical, terrible people, and they knew what they were doing was breaking the law, but they were under tremendous pressure. Facebook has all these deals with the government and as do all the media companies with the intelligence agencies and elsewhere.

(00:18:37):

Plus the White House was overtly telling them that they were going to, if they didn't comply, that their section two 30 immunity was in jeopardy. Section 230 immunity, just so that your listeners know what it is, I used to write for the New York Times regularly. Every time I wrote an article, lawyers would call me and fact check everything in that article because if I wrote something that was defamatory in that article and somebody was defamed, that person could sue me, but they could also sue the New York Times. So the social media site said, we cannot hire lawyers to look at every post and call the people and check on it on Facebook or Instagram. So if this industry is going to function, we need to be able to not be liable for what is published on our site. And that is called Section 230 of the Communications Act.

(00:19:52):

Congress said, if you are just a platform, a mere platform that for other people to publish, like Facebook is like Instagram, like Twitter or X, that you're immune, nobody can sue you. They can sue the person who wrote the post, but they can't sue Facebook. So Mark Zuckerberg said, if they take away our Facebook or Section 230 immunity, it is existential meaning we will no longer exist. And so they were terrified because Congress was actually considering removing Section two 30 immunity. And the White House was telling them, if you don't censor our political critics, we're going to take away your section 230 immunity. If President Trump did that, the Democrats would go berserk.

Tucker Carlson (00:20:42):

Well, that's criminal behavior. Anybody does that is a…

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:20:44):

Criminal, right? They're violating First Amendment of the Constitution for starters. And so that's what happened. And my idea is that if somebody does something bad, it shouldn't matter whether they're Democrat or Republican. I agree, it is. We should all be going after 'em and we should be going after him. As a society,

Tucker Carlson (00:21:07):

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:24:14):

To me, I've thought a lot about that. I bet. And it's about tribalism that people put themselves in these tribal categories, and we are hardwired for tribalism. That's why orthodoxies are so popular that people get sucked into various kind of orthodoxies, whether it's ideological orthodoxies or religious orthodoxies. And that impulse is really, it's not a religious impulse. It's a biological impulse, and it's an impulse that's hardwired in us. From the 20,000 generations we spent wandering the African Savannah and tiny little groups that were warring each other where there was always a male leader, where the women were traded as chattels because she couldn't marry her sisters. So you knew from the beginning she was going to be a trade good, and you were going to trade her for somebody else. So she had no power.

(00:25:13):

And where you all had to ascribe to an orthodox and sea no problems with people who were within your ingroup, and people who were outside were subhuman and they could be killed. And if they made a mistake, you wanted to talk about it, everybody would talk about it. We're all hardwired that way because that's where our wiring comes from. And when somebody gets subsumed an orthodoxy, it's very, very difficult to unravel. And there are all kinds of psychiatric treatises about how do you deprogram somebody? How do you talk somebody out of an orthodoxy? And the little that I know about it is that if you challenge them directly, you challenge their belief, it pours concrete on it, and it makes them less able to move off that, or they get very defensive. And that the way to approach them, there are ways to approach them.

(00:26:14):

There's deprogramming protocols and they usually include a lot of Socratic method of asking them questions about their belief. But it's a one-on-one project enterprise, and it's not something that you can do with the whole Democratic Party overnight. Something has to happen that's going to make this tribal thinking unravel because it's really destroying our country. And the polarization, what's happening on both sides is put on steroids by these social media algorithms that the reward people for staying on the site as long as possible. So that algorithm, all the algorithm knows is I've got to keep as many eyeballs on the site as possible. It turns out that the way people stay on the site is if you fortify their existing opinions. Of course, if you feed them information that consolidates their worldview. And so we have this problem now where it's not just polarization like the Civil War, but it's polarization on steroids because you've got machines that are manipulating us to hate each other more every single

Tucker Carlson (00:27:32):

Day. So knowing all this as you do and have for a long time, the most radical step you can make if you're a Democrat is endorsing Donald Trump. So there are political calculations involved. There are ideological calculations, but they're also, of course, personal calculations. So once you do that, you've burned your boats. That's it. You're not going back to wherever you were 10 years ago. How hard a decision was that for you personally?

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:27:58):

It was an obvious decision [00:28:00] for me. It should have been, but it was a very, very difficult decision. And we had, I have a very, very good team around me, and I was most worried about my wife, who was about Cheryl, who was not comfortable with it. She's a lifelong Democrat. She comes from not the aristocracy, she comes from a very, I would say, poor family in North Florida, but she found her way through idealism to the Democratic party, and she shares a lot of those values. And her industry is very, very much aligned with the Democratic Party, probably more than any industry in our country and more than any town in our country. This for me, was likely to have huge impacts on her, and ultimately, if she had told me, you can't do this, I wouldn't have done it, but I'm, I'm very grateful that she overcame. She allowed me to do it. She was not embracing it, but she said, I understand why you have to do this. And her, and we had a four day meeting and up in Hyannis part in my home where everybody, my family members, my kids, many other people, Tony Robbins attended remotely and a number of other kind of spiritual leaders, just people who cared deeply about our country, chimed in and made cases on both sides and people from the campaign organization did. But here was the calculus that ultimately was persuasive for me.

(00:30:00):

All of our internal polling showed from the outset that if I stayed in the Democratic Party, I was going to get Vice President Harris elected 57 to 60% and even more sometimes up to 66% of my voters. My followers said that if I withdrew from the election, they were going to vote for Trump. Which is ironic, by the way, Tucker, because President Trump and the RNC did nothing to prevent me from being on the ballots. They didn't have a big major organization sending private eyes out. The Democratic Party was interviewing literally everybody I've ever met in 70 years to collect dirt on me. I got a call.

Tucker Carlson (00:30:53):

They've been doing that, I know for a fact for over a year, as you know,

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:30:57):

And they were open about it, this is what we're going to do. They put a person in charge of it named Liz Smith, who that's the kind of person she is. This is what she does. She does negative research on people and tries to characterize

Tucker Carlson (00:31:12):

Liz Smith, Elliot Spitzer's old girlfriend.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:31:14):

Yes.

(00:31:16):

And she was in charge of that team. And then there was other people as well. Mary Beth Cahill had been my uncle Teddy chief of Sav, who I knew, and Liz Smith was in charge of the negative research, what they call negative research euphemistically. And I got calls from, for example, a guy that I met at an AA meeting 40 years ago, and he received a call. Most of my family members received calls on contacts, either texts or telephone calls from people who said, I'm doing intelligence for the DNC, and we'd like to talk to you about Robert Kennedy and if you have any negative information about him. So I was getting that. What could….

Tucker Carlson (00:32:01):

Possibly the justification for that?

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:32:03):

Well, they didn't want me running. And that's the thing is it's not democratic. It wasn't,

Tucker Carlson (00:32:09):

That's such a mafia tactic.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:32:10):

Yeah, but the point is, it was weird. It was not smart because I was actually helping the Democrats, and if they just let me stay in and they didn't run this campaign up against me, they probably would win this election. And because I was hurting Trump, oddly, Trump didn't do anything about it. He made a couple of statements about me that I was a communist, et cetera. They were sort of good natured, the stuff that you're like, okay, that's okay. They weren't calling my old girlfriend saying, what did he do? Or whatever they were asking him, but the DNC was up to that.

Tucker Carlson (00:33:06):

Were you shocked by that?

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:33:09):

Was I shocked? I don't know. I am. I feel like I'm in a place now where nothing surprises me. I bet you are, but I don't know. I mean, anyway, they're going

Tucker Carlson (00:33:37):

To drop all that stuff now, obviously, right?

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:33:40):

What? They're going to get rid of Liz Smith and put her on some other project. I don't know.

Tucker Carlson (00:33:46):

You sort of wonder how does Liz Smith live with herself? I mean, that's so repulsive. How does she justify that to herself? I have to, and I met her. She's not stupid, but that is disgusting. No, I mean, you've lived a life famously, and if you have a team of researchers digging into it,

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:34:04):

And I have not led a careful life, by the way. I know. I said, my first, during my announcement speech, I said, I had told my wife this, told Charlotte a couple days before, I said, I have so many skeletons in my closet that if they could vote, I could run for King of the world. I know stuff's going to come out about me because I led, let me put a colorful life. And people have all kinds of stories about me, but so I'm ready for, listen. I've never done anything criminal in terms of this is stealing money or self-enrichment. I did a lot of stupid stuff and a lot

Tucker Carlson (00:34:45):

Of, have you gotten rich off pointless foreign wars?

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:34:48):

No, I have not done that yet. Oh, you

Tucker Carlson (00:34:50):

Haven't? Okay. You haven't forced people to inject

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:34:54):

Substances

Tucker Carlson (00:34:54):

In their bodies.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:34:55):

No, I've never done any of that. But anyway, so it became clear to me that if Kamala got elected, the issues that I cared about, which is ending the foreign wars, the unjust wars, immoral wars, the wars of choice like Ukraine, stopping the censorship, which I think is existential for our democracy, and then protecting children from this extraordinary, exploding chronic disease epidemic. Those are the three reasons that got me into the campaign. That's why I ran for president. Those three reasons that if she got elected, I'm 70 years old that eight years from now, our kids are going to be lost. And if she's present for eight years, my chance to do anything about it would be gone. And then I got a contact from Kelly means, who you know. Well, you've made one of this, one of the best shows ever put on tv, ever aired was your interview with Callie and his wife, Casey and Callie, for those of you who haven't seen the show, his show is an expert, a genius, brilliant, articulate, eloquent, an incredible encyclopedic knowledge on the food system, and what is corrupting it?

(00:36:19):

What is causing the corruption at FDA, at USDA, the capture of those agencies by the processed food industry, by the chemical industry, by the pharmaceutical industry that actually profit on sick children. One of the things that Cali says, there is nothing more profitable in our society today than a sick child because all of these entities are making money on 'em. The insurance companies, the hospitals, the medical cartel, the pharmaceutical companies have a lifetime annuities. Any child that, and the earlier that kid is sick, they don't want to kill 'em. They want 'em sick for the rest of their lives. And we have now a whole generation. When my uncle was present, 6% of Americans had chronic disease. Today is 60%. When my uncle was present, do you know what the annual cause of treating chronic disease was in this country? Zero. There weren't even any drugs invented for it. Zero. Today, it's about $4.3 trillion when your uncle was present, and none of it is necessary. What

Tucker Carlson (00:37:27):

Was the autism rate in 1960?

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:37:29):

Do we know in 1960, the autism rate, there's about four, five studies. And the highest rate, say about one in 2500, 1 in 1500, one in 2500, 1 in 10,000, so that it was somewhere between one in 1,501 in 10,000. Today it's one in every 34 kids according to C, D, C. And in some states like California, I think maybe Utah and New Jersey, [00:38:00] one in 22, 1 in 22 kids and where these kids should be healthy, these kids shouldn't be our highest performing kids, and they instead have this extraordinary disability that's going to keep them dependent. And not a lot of these, if you're full blown autism, it's a nonverbal, non-toilet trained headbanging, stemming toe walking. These are kids that will never [00:38:30] throw baseball. They'll never graduate high school. They'll never go out. Take a girl on a date, they'll never use the toilet alone. They'll never write a play. They'll never write a poem. They'll never vote.

Tucker Carlson (00:38:45):

Never have children, never

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:38:46):

Pay taxes.

Tucker Carlson (00:38:47):

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:40:20):

Emergence for me. For me, if I could save one of these kids, it would be worth giving my life for it. I'm 70 years old to save one kid at birth. It would be worth dying for and to the opportunity and need for me to save all of these kids I would do anything for. I would literally do anything for

Tucker Carlson (00:40:44):

It. We were talking breakfast. I'm sure your perception is different because we're talking about you, but for 15 years anyway, there was not a single story about you that didn't dismiss you as a dangerous crackpot for questioning why autism is much more common than it once was. Much more, I mean, exponentially more common. And you've written a lot about this and you were attacked. I don't see those attacks very much

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:41:08):

Anymore. Well, they're still in the mainstream media. That's still part of the litany of my crimes. Anybody who uses their, and that's one of the reasons they won't let me speak on the media. I mean, when Ross Perot ran, he was running for 10 months. [00:41:30] He was on mainstream media 34 times interviews, and you remember him, it seemed like he was on Larry King every week, of course. And I got in 16 months, I had two live interviews on all of those Naggers, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, and they're just basically mouthpieces now for the DNC. And there was this obligatory litany of defamations and pejoratives that were used to describe me. Anytime I mentioned my name was mentioned that I was out of crackpot and like a super villain. And I'm not complaining because that's just, I knew what I was getting into. But anyway, the idea that I had these meetings with President Trump and they were partly because of you. You were the one who Cali means called me about, I'd say three hours after President Trump was shot. Cali means, although it doesn't seem possible, but I think it was only three hours after his shooting.

(00:42:46):

It was Saturday night. Yeah, Saturday night. And Kelly means said to me, he told Call had been advising me for a long time and my campaign, he told me that night, I've also been, I've been advising President Trump, which delighted me because I thought, oh my gosh, there's another candidate beside me that is listening to the truth. And he said that there was interest in the Trump campaign by the president of including me. At then he talked about vice president, which I wasn't interested in, but he said, would you be interested in talking with President Trump? And I said, I don't think so. And part of this was, I just thought it was a non-starter with Cheryl. I called Cheryl up and she said to me, you should hear them out. I immediately called, I texted Callie back and said, I'm interested. Then I got a text from you and you and I have each other's cell phones, and you had an unknown cell phone number, which you had linked me into, which was President Trump's number.

(00:44:13):

And you said, he's waiting for your call. So I called him that night. I had a great conversation with him. And then we decided to talk. And I met him the next day. He was at that point at Bedminster, his golf course and home in New Jersey. And he had driven there from Butler where he had been shot. And then I went to, and so I flew out to Minneapolis the next day and I had probably a two hour meeting with him and Amarillo, who's my daughter-in-Law, who is running my campaign, the smartest person I've ever met, and Cheryl and Susie Wiles. And it was a really interesting meeting because he was so open about, first of all, not liking the neocons. And I never imagined that because for me, he was the guy who brought John Bolden and Mike Pompeo into office. But he was really disillusioned with them, to say the least.

(00:45:34):

And then he was deeply interested and well-informed as yet is on as much as he is on any subject about what's happening to our kids chronic disease. And then he was absolutely adamant about stopping the censorship and making sure that we had free speech. And so we talked a little then and didn't really come to Danny talked about the possibility of working together after that, but then we put it on hold. They wanted me to do something at the convention. I said, no, I'm not going to do that. And we still, at that point, there was still a chance that I could get into the debate that chance was diminishing. And because I was not allowed on any media and because my only chance of winning the election, I believe I would've won. I'd gotten on a debate stage. My only chance was to get on the debate stage and that that possibility was vanishing.

(00:46:50):

And so I was looking at my options. I then contacted Harris's campaign because I thought I should talk to them and see if they're interested in any of these issues, which I suspected they were not because came then was still an empty slate, Kamala, excuse me, it was an empty slate. So she's pronounced it both ways herself. So it's okay, I want to respect people and give them, so I out to her and I reached out through a number of people, including some relatives of mine who are very, very close to her personally and to the Democratic party. And they just said, that's an nonstarter. There's no way in the world that she's going to talk to you. And they said, we can get you a meeting with a low level campaign official. And I said, okay, I'm not interested in that.

Tucker Carlson (00:47:55):

It's interesting. Why wouldn't Kamala Harris meet with you?

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:47:59):

Maybe the same reason that she hasn't given an interview. I think it seems to me that there's a lot of handlers involved. And even when you talk to Democrats about do you really think it's a good idea to be electing somebody who cannot give an interview? They say, well, you're not electing or you're electing the people around her. You're electing the apparatus and the apparatus. But the apparatus and apparatus, I don't have any faith in. It's an apparatus [00:48:30] that are neocons like Anthony Blinken and who are running us right up into a World War ii and there people who mastermind the censorship from inside the White House. That's the apparatus that they want to reelect. And to me, that's an apparatus that has no appeal. These are the people who are censoring me. Here's the people who try to throw me out of the party who canceled the primaries. That's the apparatus. If it was a Democrat who said, I can think on my own. I understand what this country's supposed to look like. I understand what democracy's supposed to look like, and I think that's great. Let's do that.

Tucker Carlson (00:49:15):

But it's strange from her perspective, first of all, electing an apparatus is not how democracy works. That's an oligarchy just in point of fact. But as a political calculation, your presence in the race running third party hurt Trump. No one disputes that. The polling's really clear on that. So if you're the Harris campaign, kind of a win, right? To get some alignment with you, even human curiosity you'd think would compel her to want to meet with you, take a meeting, why do you care? But she wouldn't even talk to you. I think it's very weird.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:49:49):

It's weird, but I mean, I can't stress this not being able to give an interview. I mean, your whole life is in public life. That's what you do. That is the currency

(00:50:03):

I give this day is a really slow day. I'm doing one interview with you, but on a typical day, I do about seven or eight interviews some days 10 or 12, and I do that every day, and I've done that for 16 months. If anybody who wants to go, I mean Liz, now 4,000 people want to interview me, but I'm interviewing as many people as possible. So I want to get my voice out, my vision out, my concerns out. And it's incomprehensible to me that you would be in public life. And President Trump does the same thing. He's not scared of an interview. No, he likes it. Theon, he's on you. He does anybody. He does. People who don't agree with him. He's not censoring you.

(00:50:57):

He's talking to reporters who write crappy articles about 'em all the time. From New York magazine, Maggie Haberman at the New York Times, Maggie Haberman has never written a nice word about Donald Trump, and he talks to her how often? A lot. Yeah, a lot. My uncle Teddy, who was exactly opposite of Ronald Reagan ideologically, and he ran against Carter, did and Carter, and he had an antipathy toward each other. That was almost like nothing I'd ever seen. Teddy didn't hate people, but he really, I would say loathed Carter, he had complete the same for him. He liked Reagan because I was more ideologically aligned at that point. I'd say to him, why do you like Reagan? And he said, because even though I don't agree with anything he said, he was able to invigorate our country. He was able to inspire people. He got people excited about his vision and proud to be Americans.

(00:52:16):

And that is one of the functions of a president. It's to explain to us why we should be proud of each other and why we part of a community and why our country is great, and what our future's going to look like and get us inspire all of us with that vision. And that is what a real leader does. How in the world can you do that? If you cannot give an interview to a news, to a friendly news organization, to a friendly news, they can't even do a setup interview in 40 days. I saw that The only interview she did that was unscripted was when she got off a plane, I think it was at Andrews Air Force Base, and there was a reporter waiting there and that with one question, when are you going to do an interview? And she said, I've told my team that to try to get one done before September. This was the 3rd of August, and I'm doing seven or eight interviews a day, tells you a lot. And I'm not blowing my own horn or anything. I'm just saying that's what you do if you're in public life and what's the point of being in public life if you don't want to promote your vision, if you don’t want to inspire, people have power people.

Tucker Carlson (00:53:36):

So I'm sure this is a sense of subject, but I can't help but notice that you ran for 15 months with no secret service protection at all. You were denied that by the Biden administration. Yeah, Trump during the convention in Milwaukee last month, noted that in public, they immediately under pressure responding, gave you secret service protection.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:53:57):

Yes.

Tucker Carlson (00:53:58):

Now they've withdrawn it. You're without it again. Is that true? Yes. Meanwhile, Tony Fauci has it. He's not a federal employee anymore. I think Mike Pompeo has secret service protection, former CIA director. But you don't.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:54:13):

How

Tucker Carlson (00:54:14):

Is that?

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:54:17):

I think I am technically still running for president. I'm running for president 40 states. So I did not terminate my campaign. Did you know this?

Tucker Carlson (00:54:34):

No, I didn't.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:54:35):

Yeah. So I'm running in the, there's 10 states where I heard President Trump and they're battleground states. Oh, I've taken my name off the ballot in those 10 states, but in the blue states, all blue states, all red states, I'm on the ballot. And I could technically win a contingency election if the other two vote, and if the other two get 269 apiece and then Congress cannot work out a compromise, which is entirely possible, they have to go to the third vote getter, which would be me. And that's why I left my name on the ballot in those states. And that's highly unlikely to happen. But it has happened twice before in American history. And actually in our polling now shows them at exactly 269 to 269. Oh, it is possible that it would happen in this campaign. We worked this out with the Trump campaign. They only wanted us off in 10 states because that's the states. We heard 'em in the other states. People can vote for me and they're not going to hurt their candidate if they can vote for me, even if they like President, vice President Harris and without hurting her. And they can vote for me if they like President Trump without hurting him because we already know what's going to happen in those states. Yes. So

Tucker Carlson (00:56:06):

All the more reason that you should have what Tony Fauci has and what Mike Pompeo has, and a lot of other, by the way, non-current federal employees have, which is government bodyguards, but they withdrew them immediately from you. So what's the message of that?

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (00:56:21):

Well, the message I think is a bad message, which is that our federal enforcement agencies have been weaponized against the American people. I mean, again, politically weaponized politically, not against the American people, but politically, when my father took office in the Justice Department and my father was appointed a US Attorney General in 1961 by my uncle, his brother, and my father the first week in office, and he had run my uncle's campaign, so he was a political guy. He called together all the division chairs, all the branch chiefs in the DOJ, and he made us into his big cavernous office. And he said to them, we're going to make one rule here, which is there is no politics. We never asked whether a potential defendant is Democratic Republican. The people of this country have to know that their enforcement institution is the Department of Justice.

(00:57:24):

The justice is blind here we are free of any kind of political prejudice or bias or favoritism. And they started putting in jail. He prosecuted my uncle on my mother's side for antitrust violation. He prosecuted friends of his friends of his father's whose father did not want him to prosecute. And they just said, it doesn't matter. We've got to apply it even handling, because the American people need to understand that their institutions are free. We need to respect them and know that they're not biased in one way. And we're losing that now in our country. And the Biden administration has really accelerated that. The most shocking thing to me, and Democrats can't even hear this story because it touches so many sort of culture war buttons, but it is a true story. People need to understand it and appreciate it. And the 2020 election, when Hunter Biden's laptop a week before the, and we only know this whole story recently because of a release of documents, but when President Biden's a hundred Biden's laptop suddenly became an issue about a week before the debate, and Anthony Blinken, who is now the Secretary of State and who is then the director of President Biden's campaign, went to Gina Hasell, who is the head of this director of the CIA, and said to her, we need help with this.

(00:59:13):

She then got 51 CIA current and former CIA officers to sign a public letter, which they published, I think in the New York Times, but they published it somewhere that said that Hunter Biden's laptop was a Russian hoax that was part of a Russian disinformation effort to tamper with the presidential election campaign. So you had the CIA, which is forbidden by its charter from involving itself in any American politics. And you had 51 top officers, former and current, who now do a disinformation campaign against the American public to tamper with the election while accusing the Russians of tampering with the election. And then a week later, president Biden, when he's asked about the laptop on the debate, he says, that has been debunked by the CIA officers. And that was the end of the issue. It was debunked. All the newspapers picked that up, and it's highly likely that that had an impact on the election. So that was the entree of President Biden getting into office. And again, Democrats who hear me say this story are going to say, oh, he's just saying that because he's a Republican now. Right? Which I'm not, but that's what they're going to say. But it's not that. It's just that this was wrong.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:01:52):

So

Tucker Carlson (01:01:53):

I mean, a lot of roads lead back, unfortunately, to our most powerful intelligence agency. If you were asked, would you run it, would you become CIA director If you were asked,

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:02:03):

I would never get, yes, I would, but I would never get Senate confirmation. As you know, the intelligence agency are protected by very, very powerful committees in the Senate and in the House that are already into the project. And the people who serve on those committees are people who would, they're safeguarding that directorship. And I would be very, very dangerous for those committees. I don't think that. And

Tucker Carlson (01:02:38):

Yet, in your joint appearance on Friday, president Trump introduced you by saying that he plans to, if elected, establish a commission to declassify the remaining documents around your uncle's murder in 1963. And I think everyone at this point knows the truth, which is the CIA's implicated in that those documents protect ca maybe among others.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:03:02):

Well, whether they do or not, it's odd that they've not allowed him to be released.

Tucker Carlson (01:03:07):

What could possibly be the

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:03:08):

Explanation more than 60 years after my uncle's death, almost 65 years, oh, 62 years after his death, and none of the people who were implicated in that crime are alive now. The last ones have died off in the last year or two. And so it clearly is to protect the institution. And that's wrong. It just wrong. And it is wrong for Democrat and it's wrong for Republicans.

Tucker Carlson (01:03:37):

It's just interesting though that a bipartisan list of presidents low these six decades have kept those files classified. Well,

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:03:45):

You and I have both. I was astonished that Trump didn't declassify he promised to during the campaign.

Tucker Carlson (01:03:51):

That was Mike Pompeo who did

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:03:53):

That. Yeah, and that I talked to President Trump for the first time about that this week. What did he

Tucker Carlson (01:03:57):

Say?

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:04:00):

He said that Mike Pompeo begged him to, and I don't think I'm telling tales out of school

Tucker Carlson (01:04:09):

Here. No, I think he

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:04:10):

Told the same thing to you. That's true. But he said, Mike Pompeo called him and said, this wouldn't be a catastrophe to release. You need to not do it.

Tucker Carlson (01:04:22):

I want to say again, I think Mike Pompeo is a criminal. So that's my view. He's threatened to sue me for saying that, but I hope he will because that's true. But that kind of tells the whole story right there, right? That the CIA

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:04:33):

Yeah. So that's the

Tucker Carlson (01:04:35):

Why would the CIA be trying to keep these files classified if they had nothing to do with the murder? I don't really get that.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:04:40):

Yeah. But the subject we were talking about was the weaponization of the federal agency, and that's just one of 'em. And then they open up these censorship portals the 37 hours after President Biden takes office, where now you have the FBI involved in American politics, which we ran them out in the sixties because we were outraged that they were even, they were bugging Martin Luther King and the Black Panther party, and Americans were indignant about that. Why they think this. I mean, have we gotten to the point where it's so normalized now? We're okay with the FBI, running a portal to censor political speech in our country and then inviting in the CIA and CSA and the IRS. I don't know what they were doing in there. Nothing good. NIH and CDC and all these other agencies, DHS, which all had a hand in censoring American speech.

(01:05:40):

So that was another thing. And then the use, which we saw for the first time in American history of the judiciary do to get rid of candidates. What they tried to do to me, they're suing me now in a dozen states. I've been in trials for the past three weeks. I've spent most of my time, not campaigning, but being sitting in court in cases that are trying to get me off the ballot. So I had a million people, million American citizens sign petitions more than any candidate in history. Everybody said, I'd never do this. The impossibly be in the ballot in 50 states. Well, guess what? We got on the ballot in 50 states, and we did it by getting a million citizens to sign petitions saying that they wanted to vote for me. And the Democratic Party now is suing me in all those states to make sure that those people cannot vote for the person they wanted.

(01:06:42):

When I was growing up, the Democratic Party of RFK and JFK was a party that was fighting for voting rights. It was fighting to make sure that every American could vote for the candidate of their choice, no matter whether they're black or white or where they lived, or democratic Republican. Now, the Democratic Party, today's democratic party feels so unconfident about the candidates that it's putting forward, and it feels the only way it can win the election is by getting rid of the opponents and either using the courts against President Trump to lock him in jail and to embarrass and humiliate and discredit him, or using the courts against me just to throw me off the ballot. Even though the voters in New York's aid, I had to get 45,000 ballot signatures in 13 congressional districts. I got 137,000 in all 26 congressional districts. I did twice when anybody wants, and we did it easily. People wanted to see money on ballot. New Yorkers wanted to see me on the ballot. Why is the Democratic Party suing me in frivolous cases? What crap? I spent a whole week in trial for that case for two cases they brought, and another week in another trial or another case, and you had to pay for this. It's causing me 10 million to defend myself. But on what

Tucker Carlson (01:08:15):

Crowns are they suing you? They don't like you. So you don't have a right to be on the ballot or

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:08:18):

What? In New York state, they're suing me by, they can't challenge our signatures. We got five times as many signatures as we were required. So normally what they were doing in the first stage, they taking our signatures and they were calling everybody. They can get their numbers and they can get their cell phones, et cetera. We're contacting everybody who, and trying to talk 'em out of it, trying to get 'em to say, you're hurting democracy and you should. Weren't you fooled when you did this to try to get They never succeeded in New York State. They're suing me because they say that I don't live in New York State. I have three residences. One is in New York, one is in my home in Massachusetts, which is part of my family compound that we've owned for a hundred years.

(01:09:21):

And then in California where I lived with Cheryl. So I moved with Charlotte, California and 2014, so 10 years ago, I lived in New York all my life. I lived there since I was 10. My father ran for Senate there and was the senator. I moved there when I was 10. I've only voted in New York. I've always considered myself a New York resident. I've lived in the same town for 40 years in Bedford. I've lived in 13 different residents in that town at various times. But I always wanted to stay there. And when I moved out west with Cheryl, I made an agreement with her that when she retires, we're going to come back to New York. I feel like I'm a New Yorker. I didn't want to vote in California. I don't know anything about the politics out there. I was raised in New York. I know all the politics, all the politicians, and so I wanted to vote. So I kept an address there. I voted that address. That's my only place I've ever voted. My car is registered there, my driver's license is there, my law office is there. I pay income tax, almost all my income taxes from New York State. My law license is there. I don't have a law license in California. And my hunting license is there, my fishing license there. Most

Tucker Carlson (01:10:46):

Importantly, I have

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:10:47):

Falconry license there. So I have all my birds there. I keep them there, but they're suing me saying I'm not a real New Yorker. I contrive the address out of fraud and it's a sham. And here's the thing is that I consulted a lawyer when we declared independent and began getting ballot signatures. I consulted the best ballot access in the country, Paul Rossi. And I said, I got these three different residences. Which one do I put on the ballot? You have to put the same residence in all 50 states. You can't choose another resident. I can't put California in one state and Massachusetts and another say in New York, I have to tell the people otherwise I'm lying to somebody in a couple of states, for example, Maine, where we are right now, and in New Hampshire, those states say the only place you can put down is your domicile is the place where you vote.

(01:11:49):

And in New Hampshire, I actually had to take an oath in front of a notary that I voted in New York. Otherwise they couldn't have put it down. So I had to put New York in every state because I had to put it in Maine and New Hampshire and a bunch of others. You have to put the place you vote. Anyway, the DNC is suing me saying, I defrauded the public. I really live in California. And they got a judge who was right out of the Democratic machine and who violated the constitution and every precedent to say, yeah, they're right. So I lost in the lower court, which is what happens we're doing that we're losing in these lower courts, and then we win in the appeals. There's a hundred percent chance they'll win in the appeal, but they don't care because it's going to take me a while. And they get the headline saying he was thrown off for fraud.

Tucker Carlson (01:12:42):

I mean, I saw Kamala Harris just the other night at her convention speech, talk about how voting access is a,

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:12:49):

I know while she was doing that, I was in court in New York trying to get on that ballot. While that and the entire,

Tucker Carlson (01:13:00):

The John Lewis Voting Access Act were going to get through, everybody has a right to vote.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:13:05):

Yeah. It's not

Tucker Carlson (01:13:06):

Except for their opponents. So it feels to me like this is, obviously, it's a big political story. You're endorsing Trump. It's a big change in your life as a lifelong Democrat. Still a Democrat. But it also feels like, as you said at the outset, well,

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:13:23):

I'm an independent out, so I registered as an independent. When I ran and when I talked with President Trump, the thing that we talked about is that we were going to do a unity government with the independent, not the kind of endorsement that a lot of people make an endorsement like Abraham Lincoln's team of rivals where we would be able to continue to differ publicly on issues, but that we would on the issues that we agree on, that we were going to strive to get into government together in order to make sure that those issues are the priority for our country. And he was really good about that and about me being able to continue. And there's some issues, there's a lot of issues like the border where we agree and censorship, the wars, the neocons, the Forever Wars, child health epidemics, those are the most important issues. There's other issues that I'm going to disagree on with President Trump, but he was happy with that. And that's how our country ought to be. We ought to be able to. So what is

Tucker Carlson (01:14:35):

This realignment that you mentioned at the outset? This does feel like it's bigger than just this November.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:14:41):

Yeah. I mean there's been a series of these realignment throughout American history, and there's history books that are written about the realignments that are above, I think there's about five of them. And one of those is clearly happening now because you see on so many issues, you've had an inversion. The Democratic party has become the party of the elites. It used to be the party of the poor and the working class. In fact, there was a study that came out just recently that I saw that showed that 70% that the people who voted for Biden owned 70% of the wealth in this country. The people who voted for Trump own 30%.

(01:15:30):

And so I believe that, right? So you're seeing this realignment happen where the elites, where Wall Street, where the big tech, big pharma, the big banking houses are all now democratic. And that the working class, the middle class, the cops, the firefighters, Sean O'Brien out of the Teamster Union spoke. Great guy, great, great guy, really loved him. But he spoke at the Democratic Convention, I mean the Republican convention rather than democratic convention. So you're seeing this, just this big alignment and even on environmental issues. It's so weird to me because the Democrats have become subsumed in this carbon Orthodox, and you and I have talked about this, that the only issue is carbon. And what that's done is it's forced them to do something that you should never do if you're an environmentalist, which is to commoditize and quantify everything. So everything is measured by its carbon footprint, how many tons of carbon it produces. And you're basically, you're putting everything in that kind of box of being able to quantify it and explain its value by numerically. And the reason that we protect the environment is just the opposite of that. The reason that we protect the environment is because there's a spiritual connection.

(01:17:00):

There's a love that we have. I got into the environment because I wanted this connection to the fishes and the birds and the wildlife and the whales and the Purple Mountains majesty. And that I understood that the way God talks to human beings through many vectors, through each other, through organized religion, through the great prophets, through the wise people, the great books of those religions, but nowhere with the kind of detail and texture and grace and joy as through creation. And when we destroy nature, we diminish our capacity to sense the divine, to understand who God is and what our own potential is and duties are as human beings. And that

Tucker Carlson (01:17:49):

I hope what you just said, by the way, is chopped up and put all over every social media platform in the world. When we destroy nature, we degrade our own ability to experience the divine.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:18:00):

And that it's not about quantifying stuff. That's what the devil does. He quantifies everything. And that is what he wants us doing. Put a number on it. And the reason we're preserving these things is because we love our children and it's because we get, nature enriches us, enriches us economically and spiritually and culturally and historically. It connects us to those 10,000 generations of human beings that were here before. There were laptops. And it connects us to the most important spiritual asset of every, all of the organized religions that we know of today. The central revelation of every one of those religions always occurred in the wilderness. Moses had to go into the wilderness to listen, to hear God's voice and see the burning bush. He had to go to the wilderness of Mount Sinai to get the commandments. Muhammad, who was a city boy from Mecca, had to go to the wilderness of Mount Hara on a camping trip with his kids and wrestle the angel Gabriel in the middle of the night and have the first stances, the surs of the Koran squeeze from him.

(01:19:23):

Buddha had to go into the wilderness to sit and wander for years, and then to sit under the bodega tree to get his first revelation of nirvana. And Christ had to spend 40 days in the wilderness to discover his divinity for the first time. And his mentor was John the Baptist, who lived in a cave in the Jordan Valley and ate honey of wild bees and locusts. And then all of Christ's parables come from nature. I'm of the vine of the branches, the mustard seed, the little swallows, the scattering, the seeds on the fellow ground because that is where we sense the divine. God talks to us through the fishes, the birds, the leaves. They're all words from our creator. And that is why we preserve nature. Yes. It's not because the quantity of carbon. And by the way,

Tucker Carlson (01:20:17):

I feel what you said so deeply. I can hardly even express it. And thank you for saying that.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:20:21):

And by the way, the best thing that you can do for climate is to restore the soils. The soils are the solution to everything. The soil will absorb all that carbon and it'll absorb the water. It'll stop the flooding. It'll give us healthy food. And that's what our national policy has to be. It has to be restoring the soil. And that is everybody, listen, if you want to unite America and talk about these things, talk about the fishes, the bird, the wildlife, and talk about ending mountaintop removal, strip mining. Talk about ending the mountain cutting. Talk about getting rid of the Democrats are putting these offshore wind farms that are exterminating the whales. I know most of us got into this because of the whales and they're about to extinguish the right whales, the last ones on earth with these monstrosities that are costing us three times the amount we don't need them.

(01:21:29):

They cost 33 cents a kilowatt hour when you can get onshore wind for 10 cents a kilowatt hour. And who's making the money? Goldman Sachs, black BlackRock, foreign governments. And the other thing that they're funding hundreds, billions of dollars. This is what climate has turned into is these climate capture pipelines and are wreaking havo with the agricultural lands across the Midwest, stealing people's property rights with eminent domain and who's making the money? BlackRock. And it's a useless technology that does not work. It's just all a boondoggle. And that's what's become the environmental movement in this country. And if you depart from that orthodoxy, you're expelled from it. If you want to make Americans fight each other, talk about carbon. If you want to bring Americans together, talk about habitat protection. Yeah.

Tucker Carlson (01:22:24):

Nature

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:22:26):

A

Tucker Carlson (01:22:26):

Little weird. I mean, you've literally spent your life riverkeepers as an environmentalist environmental lawyer in the environmental movement. I mean, that's your life work product. Have you been expelled from the movement?

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:22:39):

Pretty much. Yeah. The weird thing is, I think of you as a radical environmentalist. Well,

Tucker Carlson (01:22:46):

I definitely am.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:22:47):

Yeah, you are.

Tucker Carlson (01:22:48):

I haven't showered inside in 10 years. Yeah, yeah. No, I feel it so strongly.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:22:51):

Guess also, you love nature. You're against these big projects that are destroying it. And you talk about toxics and the environmental movement no longer talks about toxics anymore. They don't care about it. They don't care that we're mass poisoning our children. It is so weird to me. And I saw you for 40 years. I've been fighting to get against endocrine disruptors. Endocrine disruptors are a class of chemicals that change. They alter us hormone only and they change. They can change sexual conduct, they can change sexual development, they can affect fertility. And we've already lost 50% of our sperm count. We're having girls in this country that are achieving puberty on average between 10 and 13 years old. That's six years less younger than they were 80 years ago. We have lowest puberty levels on any continent in the world here because we're just bombarding our children with endocrine disruptors.

(01:24:07):

And there are chemicals like PCBs, chlorinated, bph, ethanol to atrazine, which can turn male frogs into females and produce fertile eggs. That's how potent they are as an endocrine disruptor. And it's in 63% of our water supply PCBs, which I've been fighting since the day I became an environmental lawyer, getting 'em out of the Hudson. And for 40 years I've been trying to get Republicans to talk about it. I talk Roger s all the time who both of us know, who would lent me occasionally onto Fox News to talk about it. But there was so much hostility from the Republican party. It was like you're attacking corporate profit taking and that these are chemicals, they're molecules, who cares? They can't hurt you.

(01:25:05):

And then you do this incredible show on endocrine disruptors. And I'm like, oh my God. Tucker Carlson has just done the best show that's ever been done showing what's happening with endocrine disruptors and how they're just destroying us. And the Democrats went after you and the environmental movement. And I'm like, what? This is what we've been trying to get for 40 years, the Republicans to care about these issues. And they said, oh, he's saying that chemicals turn people gay and and all of this stuff. And that wasn't where you said at all. And that's not what anybody said. What we're saying is we're destroying our children. That's what we're saying.

Tucker Carlson (01:25:50):

Yeah. And God's creation, which is not ours, to destroy your description of why we protect nature and its role in our lives and what happens when you're cut off from nature and animals. But being part of nature is the best I've ever heard, ever.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:26:05):

And

Tucker Carlson (01:26:05):

Oh, I mean, and when it becomes a matter of quantifying things for profit, then that kind of corrupts the whole enterprise. So where do my last question, what happens now? You had this kind of amazing announcement with Donald Trump on Friday. It's now Monday I think was just three days ago. How do you spend from here until election day?

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:26:27):

I'm going to work to get him elected, and I'm working with the campaign. We're working on policy issues together. I, I've been asked to go onto the transition team and to help pick the people who will be running the government. And I'm looking forward to that. And I am going to fight. I don't know what would happen to me if we lose.

Tucker Carlson (01:26:56):

Well, that's kind of it. I mean, a lot of people I know personally and I'm friends with have gone to prison and one of 'em is in prison right now. Pablo Jaroff. There are others. What happens if he loses to you?

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:27:12):

If

Tucker Carlson (01:27:12):

Trump loses Kamala Harris becomes president?

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:27:14):

Oh, I don't know. But I mean, listen, I know. I never really think about that good. What I think is, okay, here's what I got to do today and get up every day and say, reporting for duty, sir. And then go do that. Nothing's a crisis. Everything's a task. And so that's what I'm going to be kind of a happy warrior. I know what I have to do, so I'm going to do it.

Tucker Carlson (01:27:44):

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Thank you. Thank you. That was a blessing. I appreciate

Robert F Kennedy Jr. (01:27:48):

It. Thank you.

